Rudolph reportedly signs on for lead role in Disney’s ‘Big Hero 6’

(CBR) According to The Wrap , “Saturday Night Live” alum Maya Rudolph has signed on for a lead role in Marvel and Disney's “Big Hero 6” animated feature. Disney representatives declined comment, but if true, Rudolph would join comedian TJ Miller, who is voicing Fredzilla, and “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” actress Jamie Chung, who is voicing GoGo Tomago.

While Rudolph is likely best known for her many years on “Saturday Night Live,” she has a lengthy credits sheet, appearing in everything from the critically acclaimed films “Bridesmaids” and “The Way Way Back” to NBC's recent sitcom “Up All Night” with her new series “The Maya Rudolph Show” set to debut May 19. The actress has also had her fair share of voiceover work, recently playing Precious in “The Nut Job” with roles in “Shrek the Third,” “The Simpsons” and “Turbo.”

The current known cast has not yet been officially announced by Disney — Chung's casting confirmation comes from her bio for “Believe” on NBC.com, while Miller confirmed his involvement during an interview earlier this year.

Directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams, “Big Hero 6” is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. The film centers in on robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada and his robot friend Baymax as they join forces with a team of freshman crime fighters to save the futuristic city of San Fransokyo (a combination of San Francisco and Tokyo) from a criminal plot. The film debuts November 7.