Rumor: Denzel Washington being eyed for Green Lantern in ‘Man of Steel’ sequel

#Man of Steel 2
and 12.30.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) If the rumor mill surrounding director Zack Snyder”s “Man of Steel” sequel ever actually slowed down, it kicked back into high gear following the announcement early this month that Gal Gadot has been cast as Wonder Woman.

The latest gem arrives courtesy of Nuke The Fridge, which contends Denzel Washington is being considered for the role of Green Lantern John Stewart in the Warner Bros. film. Of course, it wasn”t that long ago that the two-time Oscar winner was pegged by some outlets to play Superman”s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

On the surface, the new rumor seems unlikely, as it would not only further crowd what was initially billed as “Batman Vs. Superman” but would also presumably require Washington to sign a multi-picture deal that would permit the studio to build upon its DC Movie Universe. Of course, stranger things have happened: For instance, who would”ve placed bets on Ben Affleck being the next Batman?

Opening July 17, 2015, the Man of Steel sequel also stars Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane.

TOPICS#Man of Steel 2
TAGSBATMAN VS SUPERMANDENZEL WASHINGTONGREEN LANTERNMAN OF STEEL 2Man of Steel sequelSuperman vs. Batman

