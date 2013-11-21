Rumor: Will the dreamy Joseph Gordon-Levitt play Sandman?

Is Joseph Gordon-Levitt going from Batman to “Sandman”?

“The Dark Knight” co-star is rumored to be involved in the long-gestating adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s seminal fantasy comicbook series “Sandman,” presumably in the lead role of Morpheus, the immortal god of dreams who walks among contemporary mortals.

According to Badass Digest, DC Comics and movie partner Warner Bros. are reportedly interested in a pitch on the material by David S. Goyer — the writer-producer who brought Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy and “Man of Steel” to the screen — with Gordon-Levitt in mind to star.

Of course, nothing is confirmed and if “Sandman” is finally going forward, it’s in the very beginning stages of development. However, WB certainly has plenty of reason to trust Goyer, so it’s definitely a possibility that the project will happen at some point.

“Sandman’s” acclaimed initial run lasted from 1989 to 1996 and revolutionized mainstream comic books while helping put DC’s mature readers imprint Vertigo Comics (who also published Garth Ennis’ “Preacher”) on the map. Hollywood has flirted with adapting the series for years to no avail.

Since appearing in “The Dark Knight,” JGL has been the subject of many comicbook movie casting stories. Rumors have persisted that the “Don Jon” actor is in the running to play the lead in Marvel’s superhero film “Ant-Man,” directed by Edgar Wright, while others have him as Marvel’s No. 1 choice for “Dr. Strange.” He was also said to be an early choice to star in Marvel’s upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy.”