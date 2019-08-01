Back in June, Marvel and Hulu announced that Elizabeth Hurley would be joining the cast of Runaways for its third season, which is set to debut on December 13th. Hurley will play Morgan le Fay, a powerful sorceress from the comics who first appeared in the 1950s Black Knight series. As wonderful as the Austin Powers actress‘ addition to the Runaways cast will be, though, it seems things are going to get even more interesting when the third season’s 10 episodes drop in December. That’s because the show’s titular teens are going to cross over with another popular series.

In a video announcement and a press release, Marvel revealed on Thursday that Runaways season three would feature a crossover episode with the cast of Cloak & Dagger, its equally popular teenage soap opera on Freeform. “This season we’re going to be facing some of our toughest challenges ever,” said Virginia Gardner, who plays Karolina Dean. Ariela Barer, who plays Gertie Yorkes, added: “And we need some help.” Cue Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, who play the eponymous Cloak & Dagger on the Louisiana-set series.

“It’s so fun being able to do something that revels in the Mighty Marvel Manner!” Joseph Loeb, Runaways executive producer and Marvel Television head, said in a statement. “Having these young heroes crossover allows fans of both shows to see the adventure everyone has been waiting for and we’ve only hinted at.”

Aside from announcing the crossover episode, however, neither Marvel, Hulu nor Freeform had anything to add about the precise nature of the story. Nor, for that matter, was there any indication that the cast of Runaways might pop up in a future episode of Cloak & Dagger. Though the latter has not been renewed for a third season yet, so…