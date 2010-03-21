‘Runaways’ doesn’t rock at the box office for Kristen Stewart

What constitutes a hit at the box office these days is open to debate. Media perceptions of what is actually profitable and what is not are often way off base. Therefore, it’s not surprising that many will be labeling “The Runaways,” the highly-hyped rock biopic starring Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning, as a dud after it’s limited debut. While the jury is technically still out on this one, the media may be right this time around.
Distributor Apparition made a calculated decision to open the Sundance Film Festival selection in only 244 theaters this past weekend and the rock biopic grossed a fair $803,000 for a per screen average of $3,291. That’s below a number of high profile expansions or openings around the same theater count over the past few months. The problem is that it’s incredibly rare for a film’s per screen to increase as it expands. Case in point, the recent release of “The Ghost Writer.”
Roman Polanski’s acclaimed theater opened in very limited release in February and by it’s fourth weekend was up to a similar 224 theaters for a per screen of $5,469. With a jump of 595 theaters to a wider 819 count “Writer” had it’s biggest weekend gross to date — $2.1 million — but it’s per screen dropped (as expected) to $2,564. The lower your per screen, the lower your life expectancy in theaters as you can only expand to so many screens (1,500 is considered nationwide). Movies such as “The Blind Side,” “Paranormal Activity” and “Avatar” are the extremely rare exceptions of word of mouth driving box office to flat drops or even increases weekend to weekend. “Runaways” would have to be a sensation for that to occur and that seems doubtful at this point.
“Runaways” also has the disadvantage of being an R-rated girl-power flick. Not a good fit with Stewart’s core fanbase, a chunk of whom are under 18 and have difficulty getting buying a ticket from their local multiplex.. The budget for the rock saga may have only been $10 million, but based on this opening it will be lucky to hit that figure or a bit more when all is said and done. Based on commercial potential, many in the industry would have seen “Runaways” as a stronger player, especially based on the strong reviews for the Stewart and Fanning’s performances. Instead, it’s another picture featuring “Twilight” “superstars” Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner or Stewart that has come up limp with audiences.
Just last week, Robert Pattinson’s “Remember Me,” disappointed with only $8 million on over 2,000 screens. After two weekends, “Remember” is now at $13 million dropping 60% from its first to second frame (typical drops are 45-50%). Summit Entertainment will remind the press and “Twilight” fans the movie only cost $16 million, but the studio spent well past that in marketing the drama. If it breaks even in DVD it will be of sweet relief to the studio.
Taking into account the lackluster limited openings of Pattinson’s “Little Ashes” and Stewart’s “Yellow Handkerchief,” it’s clear a pattern is developing here. The “Twilight” trio may sell magazine covers and boost award show ratings, but outside of their vampire franchise they don’t sell tickets. At least, not yet. Now, for someone as artistically inclined as Stewart that might not matter much, but any of the executives at Universal and Hasbro who signed the $7.5 million paycheck for Taylor Lautner to star in “Stretch Armstrong” will be sweating bullets unless the potential toy franchise becomes a hit.
As for “The Runaways,” Apparition plans on going nationwide in April. The question is whether enough moviegoers will still want to see it by then.
The movie isn’t in wide release yet so of course it’s not gonna make 1 million$ right now! but it is doing strong b/c it increased from 300,000$ to 803,000$!
It was a limited release and an R rated movie. Plus, your aticles might be biased given the fact that you seem to really dislike Kristen. This isn’t HER movie, it’s about Cherie Currie and The Runaways, she also isn’t the main actress. Twilight has nothing to do with this, Kristen has non-Twilight fans around the world as well and besides, this is a low budget indie movie. The Runaways has gotten great reviews and I can’t wait to watch it, the cast is very talented.
Excuse me? You’re comparing Little Ashes here? A film that had just about zero press, definitely zero advertising and only opened in 16 theaters?Please. If you want to write a story about Stewart and her failure to rock the box office that’s fine, but why do journalists always feel the need to diss Rob’s work in order to do it? Stewart can fail on all her own. Those numbers for The Runaways are hardly something to crow about but if you’re going to write about her, leave Rob out of it. They are not some two-headed hybrid actor that requires being documented together.
As for Remember Me, maybe a little resarch might be in order. That film had 2/3 of it’s budget covered by foreign pre-sales before they even shot a frame. Summit is fine and it’s getting really old hearing that this little movie was supposed to bring in Twilight numbers. An $8.2 million dollar opening isn’t a hit but it’s certainly not a flop like the press wants people to believe. It’s also already pulled in $10 million overseas and has only just started over there. Black is all but a done deal yet Nikki Finke seems to be the only journalist willing to put that out there.
You want to talk flops? Talk about Matt Damon and Jude Law. And then in April, let’s see if you’re talking about the Runaways and Kristen Stewart. But if you do, leave Rob’s name off the piece for once. Try to get hits the honest way.
That’s funny, because this article says it did well. [entertainment.gather.com]
Well in all fairness, I think Robert Pattinson may have drawn a bigger crowd, had the ending not been leaked prior to the films release. I mean not every one is completely over 911, I’m a huge Pattinson fan, but probably won’t go see the movie strictly due to the content. Not only that but I take extreme offense to the fact that a Brit and an Aussie play the leads in a tragedy that they probably couldn’t relate to, so yeah I’m boycotting it. Also, though there may be some young girls who are all for the Robsten thing most of his “older” fans (over the age of 14) I think now that it’s become more open, it’s hurting his career. What you’re seeing here is Twilight fans vs. Pattinson fans.
Perhaps if Kristen Stewart could be someone besides Kristen Stewart in every role she plays, then she would have a following. Also let’s face it Pattinson showed some talent in Harry Potter, and in Haunted Airman, as well as Little Ashes, but absolutely no acting talent in Twilight, which at the present is what he’s associated with. Maybe next time, once he breaks the Stewart mold.
I’d like to disagree with you about the ending of Remember Me.
If you went to see the movie it doesn’t show anything controversial.All you see is a big pic of The Twin Towers so you then realise that is where Tylers Dads office is.It’s actually filmed very well and the only way you know what’s happened is the date written on the blackboard at Carolines school,the and then you see debris and Tylers journal….
To boycott this movie because a Brit and an Aussie play the leads is totally childish.Without Robert the movie would never have been made so he became an executive producer to make sure no-one changed the storyline.
And to say that Robert was not a good Edward is ridiculous.He totally portrayed Edward perfectly especially in New Moon when he had to leave Bella.His emotions shone through his facial expressions and you could see the pain of him having to leave.
I think you’re just trying to find negative comments to excuse your biased opinion of some very good actors and perhaps if you go and see RM,you would realise just how good an actor Rob really is……….
I don’t even want to get started on Kristen but just need to say that she is an amazing actress who takes the time to get fully involved in the characters that she portrays even to the extent of cutting off her hair……and in her own words,”to feel the sweat running down her neck”,as she plays Joan Jett…………….
“”Not only that but I take extreme offense to the fact that a Brit and an Aussie play the leads in a tragedy that they probably couldn’t relate to, so yeah I’m boycotting it. “”
Are you serious with this? 9/11 may have happened on American soil but it was a global tragedy. Americans weren’t the only ones that lost their lives in those towers that day so saying a Brit and an Aussie can’t relate is beyond offensive. I’m sure the Brits and Aussies who died on 9/11 would really appreciate your ignorance or just plain American entitlement (no offense to Americans because I am one but this sort of thing is ridiculous!).
9/11 was universal. At least get your facts straight.
It was a helluva strange way to market an opening in 2010. Even with only 250 prints they could have opened in a LOT more major cities than 9! The low per screen average is a result of too many prints flooded into too few markets, making the rest of us feel like second best.
You’re damn right I will want to see it. I am pissed that is doesn’t show in my city until April!!!
The article is wrong. “Remember Me” did well for a small movie with an unpopular ending. It would have went straight to DVD without Pattinson. As for Kristen’s “The Runaways” it did great in 244 theaters. It will make a profit once it goes wide. The movie has longevity on it’s side. Plus if nothing else it’s getting her rave reviews from hard to please critics and gets her noticed by top industry people. This site is just trying to find some reason to pick at the Twilight kids, who I think handle their fame really well. You should be talking about how Gerard and Jennifer Anniston bombed with all their unlimited resources.
!st The Runaways are in a limited release right now: I believe the beginning of April it will be released country wide. Kristen has always said she likes to do the small indie films; I believe this movie will be alright for a small low budget film. I would love Kristen in any of her movies; she is great!!
Robert’s film does not have a happy ending like Twilight & many evil people in the media had leaked the whole film including the ending, I was not surprised it didn’t do well. It’s amazing how vicious and evil people can be. Fortunately it wasn’t a blockbuster so i’m sure they’ll break even. I hope he continues those kind of films cause Remember was a poigant and moving picture. The critic’s phony anger over the ending was just that “phony”.
I agree with those who liked Remember Me. I thought it was an engrossing, well enacted film which provided a lot of food for thought after it ended. What more can one ask of a movie! Too bad the rave reviews (and there were many)came mostly from college newspapers and small market newspapers along with Roger Ebert. Unfortunately the bad reviews were from larger papers and got the most attention.
I am 74 years old and really enjoyed Remember Me as did my sister and her husband. I hope it does well in other countries and continues to build an audience in America from word of mouth. If you are undecided do go see it. You won’t be disappointed.
Remember Me would not have gone straight to DVD without Rob, it would have not been made.
Remember Me will make a profit before DVD sales. It has made 13.9 domestically, 1.8 internationally (WK1), with counties UK, Italy, France and Mexico still waiting for opening. That’s 15.7 and the film is still in theaters. Add the $10 million sercured via overseas distribution, that’s 25.5 million. I highly doubt Summit spent +16 mil in marketing. Most people over the age of 18 that aren’t Twilight fans never heard of it.
And how can you even compare either Little Ashes or the Yellow Hankerchief? How many screens were they released on?
i like the runaways.but just asking how many countries know about TR
For heaven’s sake Little Ashes only opened in 12 screens. How can you possibly use that as a justification of a lack of box office draw. Talk about twisting yourself in knots to support a ridiculous arguement.
The problem with analyzing ‘limited releases’ is that there’s no way to know how many people tried to see the film this past weekend but couldn’t b/c it was only available in ‘limited release.’ It’s a weak foundation, at best, but I can understand why fanboy writers would use it: it’s all they have in the tank to deconstruct a film not necessarily available to a wider audience. When smaller flicks go on to gross more at the box office than, say, SERENITY, it gets their panties in a bunch. They’re more interested in arguing the merits of CHUCK (a show which very few people watch) than they are THE BIG BANG THEORY, which vastly many more people watch and, arguably, has vastly more fanboy relevance (sp?).
I really liked the film. Both lead actors Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning gave strong performances. As well as the rest of the cast. It’s not a pretty movie and it’s not for youngsters but it is an accurate depiction of the excesses of the time that tore that band apart. It was only opened in 244 theaters. I saw it in NJ, when I went to the theater a lot of people in the theater were surprised that it was there because to them limited release meant NYC. The theater that I was in was full and the response was mostly positive. I hope that it does better as people spread the good word about it.
Taylor Lautner was in Valentine’s Day, which opened extremely well to the tune of 60M. But he was not the lead. His next films will bring in the Twilight girls.
This film did not open in more theater because those who make that call are smart enough to know that The Runaways is not going to make a lot of money at the box office. Stewart and Fanning have fans but they don’t have enough fans or audience curiosity to send this movie into a #1 box office slot …and barely enough to reach a 4th or 5th slot…so why invest more $$$ this film by putting it in so many movie theaters and not make back the money?
