Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The second season of Marvel and Hulu’s Runaways series debuts Friday, December 21st. For the first season, co-creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage made sure to avoid the use of magic in its more explicit forms, for Marvel Television wasn’t as keen on it as Marvel Studios, where Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was leading the charge for the new Avengers. Per the season two trailer, however, it seems they won’t be avoiding it as much for Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano), the young team member who explicitly uses the mystic arts.

In the trailer’s final sequence of shots, Nico tearfully exclaims “There’s something wrong with me!” before she’s seen facing off with her equally magical parents, Tina (Brittany Ishibashi) and Robert (James Yaegashi). Holding her mother’s stolen staff, she pounds it into the ground before screaming something we don’t hear.

Hulu

Also, her eyes are surrounded by the same cracked and purple patchwork that the Dormammu-aligned villains in Doctor Strange sported.