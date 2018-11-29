The New ‘Runaways’ Season 2 Trailer Makes The Show’s ‘Doctor Strange’ Connection Very Explicit

News & Culture Writer
11.29.18

The second season of Marvel and Hulu’s Runaways series debuts Friday, December 21st. For the first season, co-creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage made sure to avoid the use of magic in its more explicit forms, for Marvel Television wasn’t as keen on it as Marvel Studios, where Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was leading the charge for the new Avengers. Per the season two trailer, however, it seems they won’t be avoiding it as much for Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano), the young team member who explicitly uses the mystic arts.

In the trailer’s final sequence of shots, Nico tearfully exclaims “There’s something wrong with me!” before she’s seen facing off with her equally magical parents, Tina (Brittany Ishibashi) and Robert (James Yaegashi). Holding her mother’s stolen staff, she pounds it into the ground before screaming something we don’t hear.

Hulu

Also, her eyes are surrounded by the same cracked and purple patchwork that the Dormammu-aligned villains in Doctor Strange sported.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic Book Movies#Doctor Strange#Hulu#Trailers#Marvel
TAGSComic Book Moviesdoctor strangeHULUMarvelRunawaysTRAILERS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.29.18 26 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP