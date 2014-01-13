‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: New guest judges include Adam Lambert, NPH, Khloe

Don’t let anyone say “RuPaul’s Drag Race” lacks star power. The series, which is returning for its sixth season Mon. Feb. 24 at 9:00 p.m., will not only feature a new fleet of impressive drag queens and the inimitable RuPaul, but will squeeze some new celebrities onto the judges’ panel as well.

This season”s celeb guest judges include Neil Patrick Harris, Adam Lambert, Khloe Kardashian, Lena Headey, Linda Blair, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Heather McDonald, Eve, Trina, Leah Remini, Jaime Pressly, Paula Abdul, Mike Ruiz, David Burtka and Bob Mackie alongside show regulars Michelle Visage and Santino Rice. Additional guest appearances this season include: Lucian Piane, Gillian Jacobs, Lainie Kazan, Bruce Vilanch, Chaz Bono, Georgia Holt and US Weekly Entertainment Director, Ian Drew.

Also, companion series “Untucked: RuPaul”s Drag Race” returns for an all-new season of backstage drama that you didn”t see on the runway. New episodes of “Untucked: RuPaul”s Drag Race” air each week following “RuPaul”s Drag Race.”

In the end, only one contestant will have what it takes to win the coveted title of “America”s Next Drag Superstar,” and a prize package that includes a sickening supply of Colorevolution Cosmetics and a cash prize of $100,000.

Watch a trailer for season six of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” below: