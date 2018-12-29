Warner Brothers

Ask actors if they enjoy watching themselves on a movie screen, and you’ll usually get a firm “no.” With that in mind, Rupert Grint fares better than most: When he recently told Radio Times that he can’t stomach watching the Harry Potter films after “probably” Prisoner of Azakaban, that means he can watch three of the eight films that feature him as frequently and lovably w-out Ron Weasley. It’s something!

The child actor-turned-adult thespian was promoting the forthcoming BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders, starring John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot and Grint as a fellow inspector. (Over on this side of the pond, the miniseries will end up on Amazon Prime.) The discussion inevitably took a hairpin turn to the Potter cycle, i.e., the reason he never has to work again in his life yet thankfully feels like doing so anyway.

Alas, it turns out Grint doesn’t particularly like watching footage of himself at an awkward age, nor as a moody early twentysomething. That’s partly due to memories of a mad time, when he was hounded by throngs of Potter fans.