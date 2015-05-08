‘Rush Hour,’ ‘Limitless,’ ‘Criminal Minds’ spinoff join CBS’ slate

After taking Thursday off to allow reporters to bask in the excitement of the “Supergirl” pickup and to report on other networks, CBS has jumped back into the pre-upfronts fray with sextet of new series pickups including some very familiar titles.

Of CBS' four newly ordered drama pilots, three are based on established formats, with original property “Code Black” joining “Limitless,” “Rush Hour” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.”

On the comedy front, CBS ordered “Angel From Hell” and “Life in Pieces” to series.

Let's get some details…

Starting with the things you know a bit about:

*** “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” premiered as a planted spinoff airing on February 8. It focuses on an FBI division tasked with helping American citizens who find themselves in danger abroad. The CBS TV Studios production stars Gary Sinise, Daniel Henney and Tyler James. Emmy winner Anna Gunn, who appeared in the planted spinoff episode, will not be a part of the ongoing series. This is, of course, CBS' second attempt at a “Criminal Minds” spinoff. “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” aired 13 episodes in 2011.

*** “Limitless” is based on the 2011 feature film hit and includes original star Bradley Cooper as an executive producer, but not in an on-camera role. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot, which was directed by “(500) Days of Summer” helmer Marc Webb. In this incarnation, Jake McDorman plays a man who takes a mysterious drug and utilizes his newly enhanced brain to help the FBI solve crimes. [Wasn't this “Intelligence”?] Jennifer Carpenter, Hill Harper and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio co-star.

*** And “Rush Hour,” based on the absurdly popular movie franchise, is now an hour-long dramedy written in pilot form by Bill Lawrence & Blake McCormick, with Jon Turteltaub directing. Brett Ratner is executive producing this WBTV production about a Hong Kong Police officer assigned to a case with a cocky African-American LAPD officer. You know the drill. Something about not touching his radio. The pilot stars Justin Hires and Jon Foo, along with Aimee Garcia and Wendie Malick.

Now how about the three things you don't necessarily recognize?

*** The medical procedural “Code Black” was written by Michael Seitzman and directed by David Semel. It's set in “the busiest and most notorious ER in the nation.” The ensemble cast features Marcia Gay Harden, Bonnie Somerville, Raza Jaffrey, Luis Guzman, Melanie Kannokada, Harry M. Ford, Ben Hollingsworth, and William Allen Young.

*** “Angel From Hell” is a single-cam comedy from writer Tad Quill and director Don Scardino. The “Cupid”-esque logline reads, “When Amy enters Allison”s life and claims to be her guardian angel, they form an unlikely friendship and Allison can”t be sure if Amy is an angel or just nuts.” The series stars Jane Lynch, Maggie Lawson, Kyle Bornheimer and Kevin Pollack.

*** Finally, “Life in Pieces” was written by Justin Adler and directed by “Modern Family” Emmy winner Jason Winer. I mention “Modern Family” because “Life in Pieces” is a single-came comedy about one family told through separate stories of its different family members. The ensemble features Dianne Wiest, James Brolin, Zoe Lister Jones, Colin Hanks, Angelique Cabral, Thomas Sadoski, Betsy Brandt, Dan Bakkedahl, Niall Cunningham, Holly J. Barrett and Giselle Eisenberg.

CBS' full schedule will be announced on Wednesday, May 13.

Anything here look good to you?