Russell Brand and Scarlett Johansson bring some youth to Oscar

Somewhere an ABC executive is taking a huge sigh of relief. After announcing one presenter after another who fall strictly in CBS’ over 50 demo, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed today that both Russell Brand and Scarlett Johansson are also in the mix for the big show.

Any Oscar producer will tell you recruiting presenters is hands down the most difficult part of the job, but Brand and Johansson should at least bring some comedy and add some glamour, respectively, to the night’s festivities. The Academy did not announce what awards either actor would present or their role in the show.

Brand has a busy spring. He’ll be seen as the title character in the remake of “Arthur” and voide the role of an animated “Hop” this April. He’s no stranger to the awards circuit having followed his wife Katy Perry from one music awards show to another the past few months.

Johansson has been somewhat under the radar since her public divorce from Ryan Reynolds and the release of “Iron Man 2,” but she’s also been busy filming Cameron Crowe’s “We Bought A Zoo.”

Previously announced presenters include Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Jude Law, Hugh Jackman, Annette Bening and Robert Downey, Jr.

The 83rd Academy Awards will be held live this Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST on ABC.

