Russell Crowe may play Superman’s father in ‘Man of Steel’

#Superman
06.15.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

Superman has a father…and it’s Russell Crowe? Variety is reporting that the Oscar-winning Aussie actor is in talks to play Jor-El, Superman’s Kryptonian father, in Zack Snyder’s upcoming “The Man of Steel.”

Crowe is a big name for what may turn out to be a relatively small role in the film. 1978’s “Superman” played a similar card, by casting screen legend Marlon Brando in the part. His performance from that film was also digitally inserted into 2006’s “Superman Returns.”

Meanwhile, Production Weekly is reporting that the role of Superman’s biological mother, Lara, is being offered to Connie Nielsen, who co-starred with Russell Crowe in the 2000 best picture winner “Gladiator.”

The duo would join a cast that already includes Henry Cavill (“Immortals”) as the titular hero, Amy Adams (“The Fighter”) as intrepid reported Lois Lane, Michael Shannon (“Revolutionary Road”) as the villainous Kryptonian General Zod, and Kevin Costner (“Dances With Wolves”) and Diane Lane (“Unfaithful”) as Clark Kent’s adoptive parents in Smallville. 

Crowe was recently seen in “The Next Three Days,” and will next appear in RZA’s martial arts film “The Man With the Iron Fist,” alongside Lucy Liu and Rick Yune.

“Man of Steel” is being executive produced by “Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan. Snyder has previously directed “Watchmen,” “300” and “Sucker Punch.”

Production on the film is scheduled to start next month, with Chicago being the primary stand-in for Metropolis.

“Man of Steel” is tentatively set for a December, 2012 release.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Superman
TAGSConnie NielsenHENRY CAVILLMAN OF STEELRUSSELL CROWEsuperman

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP