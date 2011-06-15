Russell Crowe may play Superman’s father in ‘Man of Steel’

Superman has a father…and it’s Russell Crowe? Variety is reporting that the Oscar-winning Aussie actor is in talks to play Jor-El, Superman’s Kryptonian father, in Zack Snyder’s upcoming “The Man of Steel.”
Crowe is a big name for what may turn out to be a relatively small role in the film. 1978’s “Superman” played a similar card, by casting screen legend Marlon Brando in the part. His performance from that film was also digitally inserted into 2006’s “Superman Returns.”
Meanwhile, Production Weekly is reporting that the role of Superman’s biological mother, Lara, is being offered to Connie Nielsen, who co-starred with Russell Crowe in the 2000 best picture winner “Gladiator.”
The duo would join a cast that already includes Henry Cavill (“Immortals”) as the titular hero, Amy Adams (“The Fighter”) as intrepid reported Lois Lane, Michael Shannon (“Revolutionary Road”) as the villainous Kryptonian General Zod, and Kevin Costner (“Dances With Wolves”) and Diane Lane (“Unfaithful”) as Clark Kent’s adoptive parents in Smallville.
Crowe was recently seen in “The Next Three Days,” and will next appear in RZA’s martial arts film “The Man With the Iron Fist,” alongside Lucy Liu and Rick Yune.
“Man of Steel” is being executive produced by “Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan. Snyder has previously directed “Watchmen,” “300” and “Sucker Punch.”
Production on the film is scheduled to start next month, with Chicago being the primary stand-in for Metropolis.
“Man of Steel” is tentatively set for a December, 2012 release.
If this movie even happens, it’ll end up being the same mess as Green Lantern. DC has no idea of what they are doing. Ugh. Such a mess.
I don’t think so. I think they need this film to be a hit so bad, that they will listen to Nolan and Snyder on this one.
Snyder makes bombs now. If they listen to him, the movie will bomb even harder. Nolan only knows Batman and doesn’t give a rip for any of the rest of the DCU. That is why he built a wall around his Batman series to keep the rest of the DCU out. MOS has big time fail written all over it IMO.
Yeah, but will he leave the kryptonian foreskin on little Kal-El or not?
I like russell crow and they have mentioned Connie Neilsen as his mother is this a Gladiator redo? I don’t think it’s a great idea to use so many stars but Chris Nolan is very smart and look what he did with. Batman! My only regret on this is I actually like Brandon Routhe he reminded me of Chris Reeves in many ways and was a good fit for the role I don’t know much about the new guy
They like this
This cast is so excellent, it’s cause for concern. If Streep shows up as Granny Goodness, I’d be seriously scared off. . ..;)
The casting people are looking at this all wrong. For Superman reboot on the decision to cast Mr. Crowe to play Superman’s father: Personally, I would cast Jack Nicholson or Al Pacino or Robert Deniro.
Russell Crowe is *not* an Aussie actor. He was born and raised in New Zealand.
