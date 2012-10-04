Rutger Hauer joins ‘True Blood’ Season 6 as series regular

Rutger Hauer is bringing his special brand of creepy to Bon Temps.

The veteran actor – known for playing iconic big-screen villains including replicant leader Roy Batty in Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” and psychopathic killer John Ryder in the cult 1986 horror film “The Hitcher” – has joined Season 6 of HBO’s “True Blood” as a series regular, according to TVLine. Hauer will play Macklyn, a shadowy figure with “deep ties” to Stackhouse siblings Sookie (Anna Paquin) and Jason (Ryan Kwanten).

Hauer’s recent credits include Dario Argento’s “Dracula 3D,” “The Rite” opposite Anthony Hopkins and tongue-in-cheek exploitation flick “Hobo with a Shotgun,” in which he starred as the title character.

“True Blood” Season 6 is slated to premiere in June.

Do you think Hauer is a good fit for the series? Sound off in the comments.