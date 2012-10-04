Rutger Hauer joins ‘True Blood’ Season 6 as series regular

#HBO #True Blood
10.04.12 6 years ago

Rutger Hauer is bringing his special brand of creepy to Bon Temps.

The veteran actor – known for playing iconic big-screen villains including replicant leader Roy Batty in Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” and psychopathic killer John Ryder in the cult 1986 horror film “The Hitcher” – has joined Season 6 of HBO’s “True Blood” as a series regular, according to TVLine. Hauer will play Macklyn, a shadowy figure with “deep ties” to Stackhouse siblings Sookie (Anna Paquin) and Jason (Ryan Kwanten).

Hauer’s recent credits include Dario Argento’s “Dracula 3D,” “The Rite” opposite Anthony Hopkins and tongue-in-cheek exploitation flick “Hobo with a Shotgun,” in which he starred as the title character.

“True Blood” Season 6 is slated to premiere in June.

Do you think Hauer is a good fit for the series? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#True Blood
TAGSANNA PAQUINHBOJason StackhouseRUTGER HAUERRYAN KWANTENsookie stackhouseTRUE BLOODTrue Blood Season 6

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP