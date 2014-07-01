Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Dissent is Now an Awesome Song

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 35-page dissent in the Supreme Court's controversial Hobby Lobby ruling on Monday is already awesome enough, but singer-songwriter Jonathan Mann just made it even better: As part of his “Song a Day” project, he wrote an acoustic jam underlining the best points in RBG's treatise. You'll never forget Ginsburg's words now that they're singable.

As for Jonathan Mann: What a lovely voice! Reminds me of Jason Reeves, whose version of “Terrified” with Kara DioGuardi I've watched a thousand times.