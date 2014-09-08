Here is an infomercial for Ryan Adams’ new album, starring Garry Shandling, Jeff Garlin, Don Was, Bob Mould

Julie Brokaw

Ryan Adams' self-title album is out tomorrow. But today, this little infomercial is the star.

Garry Shandling, Jeff Garlin, Don Was and Bob Mould co-star in this truly bizarre piece of internet ephemera, which may withstand the passage of time due to its use of parakeets and the skittish secretary trope.

Single “Gimme Something Good” also has its moment to shine, if we can call it that.

“Ryan Adams” is out on the singer-songwriter's own PAXAM label, I highly recommend the aforementioned song, along with “Wrecking Ball” and “Trouble.” Guests like Johnny Depp, Adams' wife Mandy Moore and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench lend their talents to the set. Here's a great profile of Adams via Buzzfeed.

Read Melinda Newman's review of “Ryan Adams” here.