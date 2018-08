Today, Ryan Adams' self-titled album hit the Billboard 200 at No. 4, the high-water mark in the songwriter's career.

In celebration, throw your hands in the air… for a very mellow, nostalgic music video “My Wrecking Ball.”

Turn out the lights, because misery loves company and is sensitive to light.

“Ryan Adams” was released Sept. 9 via Adams' own PAXAM label.