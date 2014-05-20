Ryan Gosling, Christina Hendricks and Matt Smith rock Cannes on Tuesday

One of the most anticipated films at the Cannes Film Festival this year is Ryan Gosling's directorial debut “Lost River,” starring “Mad Men's” Christina Hendricks. The neo-noir reunites Gosling with his “Place Beyond the Pines” co-stars Eva Mendes and Ben Mendelsohn, although Gosling is staying behind the camera. “River” also stars Matt Smith (“Doctor Who), Iain De Caestecker (“Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) and Saoirse Ronan (“Hanna”). The gang descended on Cannes for a photo call on Tuesday, with the world premiere following later this week.

