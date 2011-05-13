Ryan Gosling to make directorial debut with ‘Idolmaker’ remake

05.13.11 7 years ago

Oscar-nominee Ryan Gosling (“Half Nelson”) will star in and make his directorial with “The Idolmaker,” a remake of the 1980 movie, according to Deadline.com.

The film centers on famed rock promoter Bob Marcucci, who discovered musical teen idols Frankie Avalon and Fabian.

The original film was directed by Taylor Hackford (“Ray”) and starred Ray Sharkey.

Gosling’s latest film, “Drive,” is premiering in competition at Cannes this week. It co-stars Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) and Carey Mulligan (“Never Let Me Go”).

He will soon be seen in “Crazy Stupid Love” with Emma Stone, Steve Carell and Julianne Moore, and in Warner Bros.’ “Gangster Squad,” with Sean Penn and Josh Brolin.

