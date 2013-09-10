Ryan Guzman and Briana Evigan to star in ‘Step Up 5’

Breath easy, “Step Up” fans.

Series stars Ryan Guzman and Briana Evigan are officially returning for the inevitable “Step Up 5.”

it will be the first time they’ve shared the screen together, with Evigan last appearing in “Step Up to the Streets,” and Guzman not joining the series until last year’s “Step Up: Revolution.”

The fifth film in the hit street dancing series is being directed by commercials vet Trish Sie from a script by John Swetnam. Adam Shankman (“Hairspray”) and Jennifer Gibgot are once again producing through their Offspring Entertainment banner. Matt Smith is executive producing.

With “Twilight” finished, the “Step Up” films have become one of Summit Entertainment’s most reliable perennials. 2012’s “Step Up: Revolution” grossed $140 million worldwide.

Other “Step Up” vets will be returning for the fifth film, including Adam Sevani, Misha Gabriel, Alyson Stoner, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Mari Koda. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we’re guessing it has something to do with killer cyborgs fighting dinosaurs.

The film starts shooting September 19 in Vancouver and Las Vegas.