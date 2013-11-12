Stevie Nicks to appear on ‘American Horror Story: Coven’

11.12.13 5 years ago

It may be stunt casting, but it’s certainly been set up from the beginning of “American Horror Story: Coven.” Misty Day (Lily Rabe), a Cajun witch with the gift of regeneration, loves Stevie Nicks. She looks like Stevie Nicks, she dances like Stevie Nicks, and she listens obsessively to Stevie Nicks. So, why not get Stevie Nicks on the show?

That’s exactly what’s going to happen, according to this tweet from show creator Ryan Murphy. Given that he’s recruited every legit actress of a certain age to the show already, it makes sense that he might bring in some rock goddesses, too. Now I guess we can start rooting for a “Witches of Eastwick” reunion, but that might be too much… but is too much ever enough on this show?

Are you excited to see Stevie Nicks on the show, or do you think it will pull you out of the story?

