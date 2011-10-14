Ryan Phillippe joins fifth season of ‘Damages’

“Damages” is getting some added star-power.

Ryan Phillippe is joining the DirecTV drama, which stars Glenn Close and Rose Byrne, for its fifth and final season, expected to begin airing summer 2012.

According to TV Line, Phillippe will play a corporate whistle-blower who enlists Ellen (Byrne) to help fight his courtroom cause

Though primarily known for films such as “Crash” and “The Lincoln Lawyer,” Phillippe started out on TV, playing Billy Douglas on the long-running soap “One Life to Live” in the ’90s.

“Damages” has featured other famous guests in the past, including John Goodman, Ted Danson, William Hurt, Martin Short and Lily Tomlin.

Phillippe will soon be seen on the big screen opposite Bruce Willis and 50 Cent in the actioner ‘Setup.”