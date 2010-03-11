Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman playing switcheroo in ‘Change Up’

Ryan Reynolds is taking a comedy detour after dawning the emerald and black of “Green Lantern.”  The popular comedy and action star is joining Jason Bateman in David Dobkin’s “Change Up” for Universal Pictures.

Apparently the “Odd Couple” of body-switching comedies, “Change Up” will find Reynolds as an immature slacker who finds himself in the body of his best friend (Bateman), a responsible family man.

The screenplay is by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore who have become a hot commodity after the hits “The Hangover,” “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” and “Four Christmases.”  Dobkin is looking for a career boost. The comedy filmmaker is best known for helming “Wedding Crashers,” “Shanghai Knights” and, unfortunately, the disaster “Fred Claus.”

Reynolds, who is coming off a career year with “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “The Proposal” is currently shooting “Lantern” for director Martin Campbell.  He’s also on board as a voice in DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods.”  Last fall Reynolds committed to star in an untitled “dude in drag” comedy for Working Title, but its unclear if that’s still on his agenda.

Bateman was just seen in “Up in the Air” and “Couples Retreat.” He most recently finished shooting the Jennifer Aniston rom com “The Switch.”

No word on when production for “Change Up” is expected to begin.

 

