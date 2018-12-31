Warner Bros. Pictures

You won’t be seeing Ryan Reynolds’ handsome mug in the forthcoming Detective Pikachu, next year’s splashy Pokémon movie, in which the Deadpool star voices a yellow dic who can only be understood by a human played by Justice Smith. But the actor gave the world the next best thing: He tweeted out a picture taken of him while he was making the movie, his face covered with tiny digital sensors.

The image is split between his bedecked face, smiling and content, and the Pikachu he plays in the film, which is demonstrably cuter than the one-time one-third of Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place.

Ryan Reynolds knows how to social media, from his faux-duels with the likes of Hugh Jackman to getting Michael Bay to let him do an elaborate (and probably expensive) joke video from the set of their Netflix movie 6 Underground.

Combine him with Detective Pikachu, and you have a perfect storm of content. When the trailer for Reynolds’ film dropped back in November, it caused an internet meltdown, awakening deep feelings for the Pokémon-verse, which Hollywood has never before used as fodder for live-action blockbusters. The film, due on May 10, finds the Reynolds-voiced Pikachu looking for the missing father of his human companion, and hob-nobbing with Mr. Mime.