Ryan Reynolds doesn’t know anything about ‘X-Force’

#Ryan Reynolds #Wolverine #Deadpool
and 07.16.13 5 years ago

The Wolverine is out next week, and X-Men: Days of Future Past is just a summer away. But all of the sudden, the most exciting possibility in the X-Men cinematic universe is something else entirely: Kick-Ass 2 director Jeff Wadlow”s adaptation of X-Force.

An official announcement about Fox”s take on Cable and friends is anticipated this week during Comic-Con International. But don”t expect to hear anything about Ryan Reynolds joining the cast as Deadpool – because the actor doesn”t even know what X-Force is.

While promoting R.I.P.D., the actor was asked by MTV News about a possible Deadpool appearance in X-Force. His answer isn”t encouraging.

“Huh,” he reacted when hearing the word X-Force. “If I knew what X-Force was, I would. It sounds a little bit like a 1985 Chuck Norris vehicle – Delta Force, that is Delta Force. I don”t know what X-Force is, but it sounds great.”

It”s a surprising comment coming from someone who has starred in more comic book movies than almost anybody, with credits including X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Green Lantern and Blade Trinity. But it falls in line with what Reynolds said during the R.I.P.D. press conference in New York, attended by Comic Book Resources: “Comic books, I don”t read a lot of them. It”s just such a huge part of the industry these days that it”s a legit genre unto itself. Just as most actors are going to end up in a drama at some point, most actors are going to end up in a comic book movie it seems like these days. I”ve been lucky enough to be a part of a few of them.”

Watch Reynolds” X-Force comments in the video below:

TOPICS#Ryan Reynolds#Wolverine#Deadpool
TAGSDeadpoolMarvel ComicsRyan ReynoldsWOLVERINEXForcexmen

