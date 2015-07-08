Ryan Reynolds is a Twitter genius. THE END

There are people who announce that they are going to Comic-Con, and then there is Ryan Reynolds. Every single thing Ryan Reynolds has done to promote his Deadpool movie has been PERFECTION. His Comic-Con announcement is no different.

The cast of Deadpool tweeted the lyrics to Andrew Gold's “Thank You For Being A Friend” (which you may now better from the Cynthia Fee recording used as the Golden Girls theme song) … with a surprise ending.

Hey #SDCC, Thank you for being a friend… pic.twitter.com/Kl52TtOPio – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 8, 2015

.@missmorenab You would see, the biggest gift would be from me… pic.twitter.com/s2FpAxY30Q – Brianna Hildebrand (@briannahilde) July 8, 2015

Should Ryan Reynolds ever need a day job, any University would be lucky to have him as a Marketing professor.