Ryan Reynolds is a Twitter genius. THE END

There are people who announce that they are going to Comic-Con, and then there is Ryan Reynolds. Every single thing Ryan Reynolds has done to promote his Deadpool movie has been PERFECTION. His Comic-Con announcement is no different.
The cast of Deadpool tweeted the lyrics to Andrew Gold's “Thank You For Being A Friend” (which you may now better from the Cynthia Fee recording used as the Golden Girls theme song) … with a surprise ending.
Hey #SDCC, Thank you for being a friend… pic.twitter.com/Kl52TtOPio
– Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 8, 2015
Travel down the road and back again…. #SDCC #Deadpool https://t.co/nQVy47vLFt
– Gina Carano (@ginacarano) July 8, 2015
. @ginacarano @VancityReynolds @deadpoolmovie “Your heart is true, you're a pal and a confidant…” pic.twitter.com/vAVbLTIY0n
– t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 8, 2015
.@nottjmiller And if you threw a party, invited everyone you knew… #SDCC #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/z4l9m7ZAF4
– Morena Baccarin (@missmorenab) July 8, 2015
.@missmorenab You would see, the biggest gift would be from me… pic.twitter.com/s2FpAxY30Q
– Brianna Hildebrand (@briannahilde) July 8, 2015
.@briannahilde And the card attached would say… pic.twitter.com/4s7W3vYyES
– Ed Skrein (@edskrein) July 8, 2015
@edskrein Eat me. https://t.co/BjDq8Y5khO
– Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 8, 2015
Should Ryan Reynolds ever need a day job, any University would be lucky to have him as a Marketing professor.
