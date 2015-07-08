Ryan Reynolds is a Twitter genius. THE END

07.08.15 3 years ago

There are people who announce that they are going to Comic-Con, and then there is Ryan Reynolds. Every single thing Ryan Reynolds has done to promote his Deadpool movie has been PERFECTION. His Comic-Con announcement is no different.

The cast of Deadpool tweeted the lyrics to Andrew Gold's “Thank You For Being A Friend” (which you may now better from the Cynthia Fee recording used as the Golden Girls theme song) … with a surprise ending.

Should Ryan Reynolds ever need a day job, any University would be lucky to have him as a Marketing professor.

