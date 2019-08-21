20th Century Fox

The Marvel Cinematic Universe took a hit with Tuesday afternoon’s breaking news that Marvel Studios will no longer be involved with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise at Sony. In other words, Kevin Feige won’t be producing the two remaining films with Tom Holland, and even more importantly, it’s almost certain that Holland’s Spidey will be pulled out of the MCU. All of this is down to dollars, of course, with the licensing deal between Marvel Studios and Sony crumbling over a percentage disagreement. Although Sony has expressed wishes (via ComicBook) that the deal might be renegotiated at some point in the future, Sony has also stated that “we will continue” Spidey’s current path on their own.

Needless to say, fans were (and still are) extremely upset, given that Peter Parker’s an extremely beloved character to all generations. One O.G. Avengers star is making his feelings very clear, and that’d be Jeremy Renner. The man who embodies Hawkeye took to Instagram with an image of his character on Vormir in Avengers: Endgame. Yes, he invoked the emotional scene with Black Widow with this caption: “Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks.”