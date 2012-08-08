Ryan Reynolds to star in Atom Egoyan thriller ‘Queen of the Night’

Ryan Reynolds is giving the indie-film circuit another go.

Following recent mainstream star-vehicle disappointments like “Green Lantern” and “The Change-Up” (Reynold’s “Safe House” co-star Denzel Washington was undoubtedly the major factor in that film’s box-office success), the actor has signed on to topline psychological thriller “Queen of the Night” for Canadian auteur Atom Egoyan. The plot centers on a man who picks up the search for his long-missing daughter after coming across “disturbing clues” that lead him to believe she’s still alive.

The film is scheduled to begin production in Ontario next February, according to scoop-getter Deadline.

In a statement regarding the new project, Reynolds called Egoyan “a provocative filmmaker [whose] films demand that we face what is most complex in our own psyches. Chloe, Felicia”s Journey and The Sweet Hereafter all possess the unique and careful touch of a true artist. I look forward to collaborating with him on this project and having an opportunity to observe his innovative directing style first hand.”

Egoyan also offered words of praise for his new lead actor.

“I”m very excited about working with Ryan,” said the director. “The richness of [Reynolds’] performances in such diverse films as Buried, Safe House and romantic fare such as The Proposal is extraordinary.”

Reynolds was last seen in a cameo in Seth McFarlane’s comedy blockbuster “Ted” and will next appear in the action-comedy “R.I.P.D.” opposite Jeff Bridges. Egoyan, meanwhile, just wrapped on “Devil’s Knot,” a drama based on the notorious West Memphis Three case. That film stars Reese Witherspoon and Colin Firth.



Are you a fan of Reynolds and/or Egoyan? Do you think the two make a good pairing? Sound off in the comments!