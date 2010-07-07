Ryan Seacrest launching new dance show on E! with Lady Gaga choreographer

Ryan Seacrest and his production company are in the midst of developing a new dance-focused television show for the E! network.

According to the Hollywood Reporter , Lady Gaga choreographer Laurie Ann Gibson (“Paparazzi,” “Telephone,” “LoveGame”) is among the pilot cast of dancers and choreographers in Los Angeles.

If the as-yet-untitled show is picked up, it would add to the “American Idol” judge”s E! stable of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians, “Kourney and Khloe Take Miami,” “Denise Richards: It”s Complicated” and “Bank of Hollywood.”

It would also be competing against a crop of other dance shows including “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Got to Dance” featuring Paula Abdul, his former “AI” cohort. The latter debuts midseason sometime next year.