Listen to RZA’s new song ‘Destiny Bends,’ dedicated to Paul Walker

RZA sings in the heartfelt tribute, expressing a deep sense of loss and sadness. In a letter on the song’s SoundCloud page, RZA explains that he and Walker met while working on the action film “Brick Mansion,” which is set for release next year:

This song, entitled “Destiny Bends” was written last night after hearing the tragic news of the loss of a good man named Paul Walker. I met Paul on the set of the film Brick Mansion, where we talked, laughed, and exchanged ideas of life and fatherhood. I only knew him personally for less than a year, but we knew each other through our work and art. We saw in each other a kindred spirit of men coming from unlikely circumstances, and rising to be the light and beacon of our family and loved ones. Men who learned the joy and pains of love in life, and success, while coming to realize that nothing is more important than family, friendship, and the brotherhood of humanity. Millions of people get to know an artist or movie star through their work, but few are allowed to cross each others” paths and see through the veil of stardom and find the common denominator that we share. As all physical things will decay and wither away, film, art, and music remain longer than the vessel that delivered them. In this vein, the one thing we can”t take away or give back is time. So, thus, time is the most precious gift. I dedicated my time to compose this song with my two sons and new friend Will Wells, who was kind enough to sing and perform it for me. We dedicate it to Paul Walker. A good man. We had plans to continue working with each other in the future. It seemed destined, but “destiny bends”. *Note* This song is not for criticism, it”s just a sketch demo. Please enjoy and reflect.

Your comrade in the struggle,

RZA

More coverage from HitFix:



Report: “Fast and Furious 7” delayed after Walker’s death

Jordana Brewster and “Fast and Furious” director Justin Lin react to Walker’s death.



Officials: Speed was a factor in Paul Walker car crash

Commentary: Thoughts on Paul Walker’s death and how we deal with celebrity death