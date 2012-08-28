RZA’s ‘Man with the Iron Fists’ boasts new tracks from Kanye West, Black Keys, Wu-Tang

Anybody who knows the Wu-Tang Clan knows the connections with kung fu and martial arts films. RZA has taken his love of the artform to the next level and is directing and starring in his fighting movie, “The Man With The Iron Fists,” co-written by Eli Roth, as a Quentin Tarantino presentation.

And with a guy who has that has so many music world connections, one would expect a spectacular backing soundtrack. And it looks like RZA’s delivering. Not only is collaborating with the Black Keys on a new track “The Baddest Man Alive,” but he’s looped in fresh tracks from other artists like Kanye West, Wu-Tang and Wu-Tang cohorts like Ghostface Killah, rap steady Talib Kweli, soul troupe the Revelations with Tre Williams and more.

West has been busy with his own label’s September release, G.O.O.D. Music’s “Cruel Summer,” but had time to pump out something called “White Dress.” Another G.O.O.D.-y Pusha T combines with Raekwon to cook “Tick Tock, and Method Man, Freddie Gibbs & StreetLife released their funky contribution “Built For This” over the weekend. Check that out below: it contains stills and concept art for the film to whet your whistle.

“The Man With the Iron Fists” co-stars big names like Russell Crowe, Lisa Liu and Jamie Chung, and is due in theaters on Nov. 2. The soundtrack is out on Oct. 23.

1. The Black Keys & RZA – “The Baddest Man Alive”

2. Ghostface Killah, M.O.P & Pharoahe Monch – “Black Out”

3. Kanye West – “White Dress”

4. The Revelations feat. Tre Williams – “I Forgot To Be Your Lover”

5. Talib Kweli & RES – “Get Your Way (Sex as a Weapon)”

6. Raekwon, Ghostface Killah & Kool G. Rap – “Rivers of Blood”

7. Method Man, Freddie Gibbs & StreetLife – “Built for This”

8. 24 Carat Black – “Poverty”s Paradise”

9. Killa Sin – “The Archer”

10. RZA & Flatbush Zombies – “Just Blowin” In The Wind”

12. Corrine Bailey Rae – “Chains”

13. Pusha T & Raekwon – “Tick Tock”

14. Frances Yip – “Green is the Mountain”

15. The Wu-Tang Clan – “Six Directions of Boxing”

16. Mabel John – “Your Good Thing Is About To End”