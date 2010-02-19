‘S*** My Dad Says’ pilot lands William Shatner

William Shatner has landed the title role in CBS’ “S*** My Dad Says” pilot, based on the popular Twitter feed.

[Note that Shatner will play the “Dad” part of the title and not the other part.]

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Shatner’s addition lifts the cast contingency on the project and gives it a pilot greenlight.

“Will & Grace” creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick are executive producing the pilot, which will be written by the Twitter feed’s creator Justin Halpern, along with Patrick Schumacker.

The multi-camera comedy will follow the background of the Twitter feed, in which the 29-year-old Halpern moved back in with his parents and recorded the wacky things said by his 73-year-old father.

Shatner established his TV credentials as Captain Kirk on “Star Trek” and as the title character in the long-running “T.J. Hooker,” but it was his turn as Denny Crane that earned him six Emmy nominations and a pair of wins for playing the character on both “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.”