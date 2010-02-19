‘S*** My Dad Says’ pilot lands William Shatner

William Shatner has landed the title role in CBS’ “S*** My Dad Says” pilot, based on the popular Twitter feed.
[Note that Shatner will play the “Dad” part of the title and not the other part.]
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shatner’s addition lifts the cast contingency on the project and gives it a pilot greenlight.
“Will & Grace” creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick are executive producing the pilot, which will be written by the Twitter feed’s creator Justin Halpern, along with Patrick Schumacker.
The multi-camera comedy will follow the background of the Twitter feed, in which the 29-year-old Halpern moved back in with his parents and recorded the wacky things said by his 73-year-old father.
Shatner established his TV credentials as Captain Kirk on “Star Trek” and as the title character in the long-running “T.J. Hooker,” but it was his turn as Denny Crane that earned him six Emmy nominations and a pair of wins for playing the character on both “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.”
The Shat really is a great casting choice for this.
Terrible… ugh. It’s a sad, sad, sad, sad day for the entertainment industry when something off of Twitter is the basis for a television series. Coming soon is Facebook the Movie and a 4chan Comedy Tour (joking, but god help us if they happen somehow). Terrible…
There actually is a Facebook movie in the works directed by David Fincher.
It looks like CBS is getting Shat upon.
To Kevin D:
Actually, Facebook the movie IS happening. It is titled “The Social Network” and was written by Aaron Sorkin and is being directed by David Fincher. I had a chance to read the script a while back and its actually a REALLY well written movie with a very interesting structure. The movie is just about the creation of Facebook and the legal battles that ensued following that. It’s all about how these kids became millionaires overnight and were completely unequipped to deal with the pressures that entailed.