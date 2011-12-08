Sacha Baron Cohen cast as Monsieur Thenardier in ‘Les Miserables’

Sacha Baron Cohen has been cast as corrupt inkeeper Monsieur Thenardier in the upcoming screen adaptation of “Les Miserables” opposite Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Eddie Redmayne.

The story was broken by London Net.

This will be the second musical adaptation for the “Borat” actor; he previously co-starred in Tim Burton’s 2007 film “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”.

Baron Cohen has been on a roll as of late; he can currently be seen in Martin Scorcese’s “Hugo” (review), and is next set to star in “Django Unchained” for Quentin Tarantino. In the first half of next year, he has both “The Dictator” (May 11th) and “Madagascar 3” (June 8th) hitting theaters.



“Les Miserables” is slated for release on December 7, 2012.

Any “Les Miserables” fans out there have an opinion on this? Do you think Baron Cohen is right for the part?