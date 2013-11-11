Sacha Baron Cohen murdered an old lady onstage at the BAFTA LA Awards

#Salma Hayek
11.11.13 5 years ago

Funny man Sacha Baron Cohen was honored with the Charlie Chaplin Britannia for Excellence in Comedy at the BAFTA LA Brittania Awards last night. He was introduced by Salma Hayek and a wheelchair-bound woman named Grace Cullington, apparently the oldest living person to have appeared in a Charlie Chaplin film. After accepting a gift from the elderly woman, Sacha performed an impromptu tap dance and knocked Grace off the stage… and to her death.

Here’s what Sacha said immediately after the incident: “Grace Cullington is the oldest, no, sorry, was the oldest surviving [Chaplin co-star]. I dedicate my award to her. This is obviously a tragedy. She has upstaged me. But on the bright side, what a great way to go, giving an award to me. Thus, she”ll probably make the Oscars In Memoriam segment,”

Of course, there is no “Grace Cullington,” and the victim was actually a stunt woman. Classic Sacha Baron Cohen, always pretending to murder invalids for a laugh!

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Salma Hayek
TAGSBAFTA LA Britannia AwardsCHARLIE CHAPLINGrace Cullingtonsacha baron cohenSALMA HAYEK

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP