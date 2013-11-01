Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Da Ali G Show’ to be ‘Rezurected’ for FXX

Booyakasha! Ali G. is returning to TV. Sort of.

FXX has inked a deal with Ali G. creator Sacha Baron Cohen, and his production company Four By Two, to air “Ali G: Rezurection” starting in early 2014.

“Rezurection” is essentially the original British “Da Ali G Show” with new introductions starring Baron Cohen, and will include episodes that never aired on U.S. TV. The series will also include segments from “The 11 O”clock Show,” where Baron Cohen first revealed the character.

“Da Ali G Show” not only featured Baron Cohen as the titular hip hop head, but also as Borat, Bruno, which both spawned feature films. The show debuted on Channel 4 in the U.K. in 2000 and ran for 6 episodes, before shifting to HBO for another 12 episodes in 2003.

“We”re thrilled to be in business with Sacha Baron Cohen,” said FX’s Nick Grad, “He is an amazing talent and we look forward to him developing new series for FXP. We”re also excited to introduce ‘Da Ali G Show’ and Sacha”s characters to a new audience on FXX, and we can”t wait to see how he will incorporate new, original content in the episodes.”