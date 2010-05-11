Sad sign for ABC’s ‘Happy Town’

After this Wednesday’s (May 12) episode, ABC’s “Happy Town” will vanish from the network’s schedule. But don’t worry, the Magic Man hasn’t made “Happy Town” disappear forever.

ABC has announced that next Wednesday’s “Happy Town” will be replaced by a “Primetime: What Would You Do?” special and that the serialized mystery will also be absent the following week, which also serves as the final night of the May Sweeps period.

“Happy Town” will return on June 2 with the episode titled “Slight of Hand” (a pun and not a typo, we assume). From there, the show’s remaining episodes will air on consecutive Wednesdays through the season finale on June 30. [Yes, that will almost certainly be the series finale for “Happy Town,” but that won’t become official until network upfronts next week.]

ABC’s decision to pull “Happy Town” from the schedule for the remainder of May Sweeps was hardly a surprise.

“Happy Town,” which features Geoff Stults, Amy Acker, Sam Neill, Steven Weber, Frances Conroy and more, premiered on April 28 to an audience of under 5.25 million viewers and then plummeted to under 3.9 million viewers (and a dismal 1.2 demo rating) in its second airing.

Fans can at least take solace in getting some resolution on the various “Happy Town” puzzles.

Pulling “Happy Town” from the Wednesday 10 p.m. slot wraps up a dismal season for ABC in that time period. Despite the success of “Modern Family” and, to a lesser degree, “Cougar Town” in the 9 p.m. hour, the network has now seen “Eastwick,” “Ugly Betty” and “Happy Town” fail to find any traction at 10.

Meanwhile, with eight episodes, “Happy Town” becomes the third consecutive short-lived ABC series for creators Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg. “October Road” ran for 19 episodes over two seasons between 2007 and 2008, while the American version of “Life on Mars” made it to 17 episodes in the 2008-09 season.