Sad sign for ABC’s ‘Happy Town’

After this Wednesday’s (May 12) episode, ABC’s “Happy Town” will vanish from the network’s schedule. But don’t worry, the Magic Man hasn’t made “Happy Town” disappear forever.
ABC has announced that next Wednesday’s “Happy Town” will be replaced by a “Primetime: What Would You Do?” special and that the serialized mystery will also be absent the following week, which also serves as the final night of the May Sweeps period.
“Happy Town” will return on June 2 with the episode titled “Slight of Hand” (a pun and not a typo, we assume). From there, the show’s remaining episodes will air on consecutive Wednesdays through the season finale on June 30. [Yes, that will almost certainly be the series finale for “Happy Town,” but that won’t become official until network upfronts next week.]
ABC’s decision to pull “Happy Town” from the schedule for the remainder of May Sweeps was hardly a surprise.
“Happy Town,” which features Geoff Stults, Amy Acker, Sam Neill, Steven Weber, Frances Conroy and more, premiered on April 28 to an audience of under 5.25 million viewers and then plummeted to under 3.9 million viewers (and a dismal 1.2 demo rating) in its second airing.
Fans can at least take solace in getting some resolution on the various “Happy Town” puzzles.
Pulling “Happy Town” from the Wednesday 10 p.m. slot wraps up a dismal season for ABC in that time period. Despite the success of “Modern Family” and, to a lesser degree, “Cougar Town” in the 9 p.m. hour, the network has now seen “Eastwick,” “Ugly Betty” and “Happy Town” fail to find any traction at 10.
Meanwhile, with eight episodes, “Happy Town” becomes the third consecutive short-lived ABC series for creators Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg. “October Road” ran for 19 episodes over two seasons between 2007 and 2008, while the American version of “Life on Mars” made it to 17 episodes in the 2008-09 season.
That sucks!
Meanwhile dreck like DWTS will remain on air forever.
Ok you put this show up against Law and Order and CSI NY? put it in a slot that doesn’t have to go against those two. I start to get into shows like this as a way to get out of the normal tv stuff and once again the network pulls it, Shows that need to go is Dancing with the Stars, Survivor,these shows make me want to beat my head against the pavement.
I am a hardcore Law & Order SVU fan and I pulled that recording to watch Happy Town. I love it. It is a real show that really draws you in and makes you think. So sad to see it go. Maybe enough people will watch in the June and get it to a second season.
they did not give this show a chance at all wow
I’d really like to know who is running these networks anymore. Just when I have finally decided to watch regular t.v and not a movie on Lifetime they decide to cancel it? I hate reality t.v. Guess I’ll go back to watching movie channels and the two lifetime channels. I have really, really enjoyed this show.
This really sucks. I was looking forward to watching this show. I loved Harpers Island last year. It also doesn’t help that the majority of all people are going to bed around 10 because they have work the next day. Do they have a percentage of viewers that DVR this show.