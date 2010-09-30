Sade announces 50-date North American tour

If you”re a Sade fan, you may want to circle Oct. 16 or Oct. 18 with a fat magic marker.
That”s the date that tickets go on sale for the singer and band”s North American tour. The stint is set to kick off on June 16, 2011 in Baltimore, with scheduled stops in major cities like Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Los Angeles.
According to a release, additional dates are expected to be announced soon to equal out to something like 50 dates. Additionally, a special code is provided on Facebook to purchase tickets early.
The tour is Sade”s first since 2001 and comes in support of the successful “Soldier of Love” No. 1 album released earlier this year.
Here are Sade”s initial North American tour dates (with onsale):
Thu Jun 16 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena Sat Oct 16
Sun Jun 19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Mon Oct 18
Tue Jun 21 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum Mon Oct 18
Fri Jun 24 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center Mon Oct 18
Tue Jun 28 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Sat Oct 16
Thu Jun 30 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Sat Oct 16
Wed Jul 06 Boston, MA TD Garden Mon Oct 18
Fri Aug 05 Chicago, IL United Center Mon Oct 18
Fri Aug 19 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center Mon Oct 18
Tue Aug 30 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Mon Oct 18
Unfortunately, I have to say that I’m excited about SADE coming to the United States for a short tour-but disappointed because a “BIG” fan like myself will never be able to see her in concert due to the high cost of the tickets.
It’s unfortunate that a person (FAN) like myself who have followed and supported SADE from the beginning and continued buying her music will never probably be able to see her in person and continue enjoying the music she represents and for me continue enjoying.
This was very disappointing,especially since we all are aware that economic times and the cost of living doesn’t allow a person like me-who works (2) jobs for the last 16 years and helps support my 3 children and grandchildren.
SADE if you are able to read this comment or respond- please don’t get me wrong I know you have to live and support your family, but I just thought that you of all people would understand that money isn’t always everything if you don’t have your FANS.
Don’t worry girlfriend-I will always be your admirer- unfortunately, from a long distance. Love Christine Edwards-Hamden CT