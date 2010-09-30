Sade announces 50-date North American tour

If you”re a Sade fan, you may want to circle Oct. 16 or Oct. 18 with a fat magic marker.

That”s the date that tickets go on sale for the singer and band”s North American tour. The stint is set to kick off on June 16, 2011 in Baltimore, with scheduled stops in major cities like Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Los Angeles.

According to a release, additional dates are expected to be announced soon to equal out to something like 50 dates. Additionally, a special code is provided on Facebook to purchase tickets early.

The tour is Sade”s first since 2001 and comes in support of the successful “Soldier of Love” No. 1 album released earlier this year.

Here are Sade”s initial North American tour dates (with onsale):

Thu Jun 16 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena Sat Oct 16

Sun Jun 19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Mon Oct 18

Tue Jun 21 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum Mon Oct 18

Fri Jun 24 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center Mon Oct 18

Tue Jun 28 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Sat Oct 16

Thu Jun 30 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Sat Oct 16

Wed Jul 06 Boston, MA TD Garden Mon Oct 18

Fri Aug 05 Chicago, IL United Center Mon Oct 18

Fri Aug 19 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center Mon Oct 18

Tue Aug 30 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Mon Oct 18