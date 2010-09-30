Sade announces 50-date North American tour

If you”re a Sade fan, you may want to circle Oct. 16 or Oct. 18 with a fat magic marker.
That”s the date that tickets go on sale for the singer and band”s North American tour. The stint is set to kick off on June 16, 2011 in Baltimore, with scheduled stops in major cities like Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Los Angeles.
According to a release, additional dates are expected to be announced soon to equal out to something like 50 dates. Additionally, a special code is provided on Facebook to purchase tickets early. 
The tour is Sade”s first since 2001 and comes in support of the successful “Soldier of Love” No. 1 album released earlier this year.
Here are Sade”s initial North American tour dates (with onsale):
Thu Jun 16        Baltimore, MD               1st Mariner Arena          Sat Oct 16                   
Sun Jun 19        Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center        Mon Oct 18
Tue Jun 21        Uniondale, NY               Nassau Coliseum           Mon Oct 18
Fri Jun 24          East Rutherford, NJ        Izod Center                    Mon Oct 18
Tue Jun 28        Toronto, ON                   Air Canada Centre          Sat Oct 16
Thu Jun 30        Montreal, QC                 Bell Centre                    Sat Oct 16
Wed Jul 06        Boston, MA                   TD Garden                     Mon Oct 18
Fri Aug 05         Chicago, IL                    United Center                Mon Oct 18
Fri Aug 19         Los Angeles, CA            Staples Center               Mon Oct 18
Tue Aug 30        Anaheim, CA                 Honda Center                Mon Oct 18

