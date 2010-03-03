Sade makes it three on top of the Billboard 200

Despite a 34% decrease in sales, Sade’s “Soldier of Love” marches on at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 for a third week. The set moved 127,000 copies, only 9,000 more than Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” at No. 2 (-18%).

Late icon Johnny Cash’s latest and — likely — last installment in the American Recording series, “American VI: Ain’t No Grave,” debuts at No. 3 with 54,000. The previous, 2006’s “American V: A Hundred Highways,” started at No. 1 with 88,000.

Black Eyed Peas’ “The E.N.D.” moves 3-4 (50,000, -23%), Lady GaGa’s “The Fame” slips 4-5 (48,000, -23%) and Lil Wayne’s “Rebirth” descends 5-6 (37,000, -36%).

Ke$ha’s “Animal” rockets back up into the top tier 14-7 with 32,000 (+7%). Her “Blah Blah Blah” video debuted last week, and Billboard says Best Buy sold the set for an inticing $7.99.

Susan Boyle’s “I Dreamed a Dream” falls 6-8 (30,000, -41%), Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” climbs 10-9 (28,000, -13%) and Justin Bieber’s “My World” ascends 12-10 (26,000, -20%).

Sales are down 8% compared to last week, and down 13% compared to the same week last year.