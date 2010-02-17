Sade registers first No. 1 debut as ‘Soldier of Love’ marches over competition

Nearly 25 years after its first No. 1 album, Sade-the singer and the group-returns to the summit with “Soldier of Love.” Not only does the act score its first No. 1 since 1986″s “Promise,” Sade does it really convincingly with 502,000 copies sold, making it the top selling debut of the year. It also marks the first time the group has debuted at No. 1

The album is Sade”s first set of new material since 2000″s “Lovers Rock,” which debuted No. 3 with sales of 370,000, according to Billboard. Just as Susan Boyle debuted with extremely high sales, Sade’s numbers show that older demos are still more than willing to plunk down their money for full albums and don’t just cherrypick a song or two off of iTunes.

Lady Antebellum slips to No. 2, but with extremely respectable sales of 208,000, for total sales of 897,000 in three weeks.

R&B singer Jaheim”s “Another Round” comes in at No. 3 with a tally of 112,000. Rounding out the top 10 in terms of debuts, country singer Josh Turner lands at No. 5 with “Haywire,” while contemporary Christian singer TobyMac enters the chart at No. 6.

Despite a critical drubbing, Lil Wayne”s “Rebirth” continues to hold steady at No. 4 with sales of 89,000. The usual suspects, Lady GaGa, Black Eyed Peas, Boyle and Taylor Swift round out the top 10.