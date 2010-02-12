Sade’s ‘Soldier of Love’ looks to be victorious on next week’s album chart

Fans are welcoming Sade back with open arms and open wallets. The British-Nigerian singer”s first album in 10 years, “Soldier of Love,” is set to debut atop the album chart next week with sales of up to 450,000. Her last album, 2000″s “Lovers Rock,” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

January and February are usually total winter doldrums for the music industry, but even massive snow storms haven”t stopped album buyers (although many are, undoubtedly, shopping from the cozy confines of their living room): Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” debuted a few weeks ago with sales of 480,000, the best January opening in five years, according to Hits Daily Double. After topping the chart for two weeks, Lady A drops to No. 2 with predicted sales of around 150,000.



There”s a little something for everyone on next week”s Top 10: R&B singer Jaheim will also surpass the 100,000 mark with his latest album for Atlantic to land at No. 3. Other debuts this week include country star Josh Turner, at No. 5 with sales of around 65,000, while contemporary Christian artist TobyMac lands at No. 7 with sales of around 60,000. Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds” live Vegas concert taped in December rolls in around No. 10, bowing with sales of around 40,000.

The rest of the Top 10 is filled with the artists who have taken up residence there, like Lady GaGa, Black Eyed Peas and Taylor Swift. Standing strong in his second week is Lil Wayne with his rock-oriented album, “Rebirth,” which sees a modest slide from No. 2 to No. 4.