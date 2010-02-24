Sade ‘Soldiers’ on at the top of The Billboard 200

Despite being down 62% in sales compared to the week prior, Sade”s “Soldier of Love” holds tight to the top position on The Billboard 200. It moved 190,000 copies, holding off former No. 1 Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” with 144,000 (-31%). That title has sold more than a million copies in four weeks.

In fact, it”s nothing but previously released albums in the top tier of the chart: the highest debuting albumis Story of the Year”s “The Constant” at No. 42 (14,000).

The Black Eyed Peas” “The E.N.D.” sells 65,000 (-2%), good enough to propel it 8-3. Lady GaGa”s “The Fame” moves 7-4 (63,000), Lil Wayne”s “Rebirth” slips 4-5 (58,000, -35%), Susan Boyle”s “I Dreamed a Dream” climbs 9-6 (51,000, +1%), Alicia Keys” “The Element of Freedom” returns to the top 10 12-7 (39,000, -2%), Jaheim”s “Another Round” descends 3-8 (36,000, -68%) and Josh Turner”s “Haywire” is down 5-9 (33,000, -62%). Taylor Swift”s “Fearless” rounds out the top ten, holding tight to No. 10 (32,000, -35%).

Sales are down 17% compared to last week”s Valentine”s Day sales tally and down 12% compared to the same week last year.