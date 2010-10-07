Safe ‘Haven’: Syfy orders a second season

On the eve of its first season finale, Syfy has picked up a second season of “Haven.”
The cable network announced on Thursday (Oct. 7) that “Haven” will resume production in Nova Scotia on a 13-episode second season in the spring of 2011, premiering that summer.
Vaguely based on Stephen King’s “The Colorado Kid,” “Haven” stars Emily Rose as Audrey Parker, a young FBI agent who begins digging into the secrets of a small Maine town. Lucas Bryant and Eric Balfour co-star.
Since premiering this summer, Syfy is claiming that “Haven” has averaged 2.6 million viewers, including 989,000 in the key 18-49 demographic. The series has held onto 82 percent of its “Eureka” lead-in. [Those numbers reflect live and DVR+7 data for episodes airing through September 19. “Haven” premiered on July 9.]
Adding to the “Haven” appeal for Syfy is its international financing and its relative success abroad, especially on Canada’s Showcase channel.
This has the elements of becoming a really good show, they just need to stop being tame like a spooky murder she wrote and edge things up a little. Bringing back Jess and making her a regular would be a good start.
Ugh, no, not Jess and her annoying face.
Ha, you sound skeptical, my dear Fienberg
There was some confusing parsing regarding the numbers in the Syfy press release. Probably there’s no need to be skeptical about the pure numbers, though the industry has yet to fully standardize whether Live #s, Live +7 #s or Live +DVD+7 numbers are going to be the industry standard in reporting viewership, so it makes it hard to interpret press releases some mornings!
-Daniel
I love this show!
The last episode was a little disappionting. :/ i realllllyyyy(!) hated the last scene with the “other” chick. :/ but otherwise i’m a big fan! Oh i also hated how the chef died!