Safe ‘Haven’: Syfy orders a second season

10.07.10 8 years ago 6 Comments
On the eve of its first season finale, Syfy has picked up a second season of “Haven.”
The cable network announced on Thursday (Oct. 7) that “Haven” will resume production in Nova Scotia on a 13-episode second season in the spring of 2011, premiering that summer.
Vaguely based on Stephen King’s “The Colorado Kid,” “Haven” stars Emily Rose as Audrey Parker, a young FBI agent who begins digging into the secrets of a small Maine town. Lucas Bryant and Eric Balfour co-star.
Since premiering this summer, Syfy is claiming that “Haven” has averaged 2.6 million viewers, including 989,000 in the key 18-49 demographic. The series has held onto 82 percent of its “Eureka” lead-in. [Those numbers reflect live and DVR+7 data for episodes airing through September 19. “Haven” premiered on July 9.]
Adding to the “Haven” appeal for Syfy is its international financing and its relative success abroad, especially on Canada’s Showcase channel.

Around The Web

TAGSHavenrenewalSyfy

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP