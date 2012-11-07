‘Safety Not Guaranteed’ director is the latest name linked to ‘Star Wars’

The latest name to be rumored as a potential director for the announced “Star Wars: Episode VII” is a somewhat surprising choice.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed the low-key indie “Safety Not Guaranteed” earlier this year, is reportedly in contention for the first of three announced “Star War” sequels.

“Safety,” his feature debut, successfully blends quirky indie romantic comedy conventions with minimal sci-fi elements, but it’s certainly a far cry from the “Star Wars” films. However, “Star Wars” creator George Lucas was reportedly a fan of the film, and Trevorrow has already met with Lucasfilm to discuss the project, according to Celebuzz. It would be a huge step up for Trevorrow, mirroring Sony’s decision to hand the big-budget “Amazing Spider-Man” to “500 Days of Summer” director Marc Webb.

Trevorrow has also sold a handful of scripts to various studios, including the sci-fi scripts “World War X” and “Tester,” which are reportedly much larger in size and scale than the modest “Safety.”

“Kick-Ass” director Matthew Vaughn, who recently exited “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” has also been rumored to be in consideration for the gig.

Meanwhile, although the sequels’ storyline has yet to be revealed, rumors are persisting that the original films’ stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher will be involved. The Internet blew up earlier this week when Ford indicated that he wouldn’t be against the idea of reprising his iconic role as everyone’s favorite scoundrel Han Solo. Likewise, Fisher recently told TMZ that she’d be interested in playing Princess Leia once again.

The low budget “Safety Not Guaranteed” starred “Parks and Recreation’s” Aubrey Plaza and writer-director-actor Mark Duplass (FX’s “The League”), and won a screenwriting award at the Sundance Film Festival.