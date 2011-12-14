SAG Award TV nominations embrace ‘Modern Family,’ snub ‘Homeland’

ABC’s Emmy-winning comedy “Modern Family” dominated the nominations for the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, announced on Wednesday (December 14) morning in Hollywood.

The biggest story on the SAG Awards comedy side, “Modern Family” picked up a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, as well as individual acting nods for stars Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara.

“Modern Family” won last year’s Comedy Ensemble SAG Award and will compete against familiar rivals “The Big Bang Theory,” “Glee,” “The Office” and “30 Rock.” The only new addition in that field is “The Big Bang Theory,” replacing “Hot in Cleveland” from last year’s field.

Don’t cry too hard, though, for “Hot in Cleveland” star Betty White, who is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for “The Lost Valentine” and will also look to repeat as Female Actor in a Comedy Series for “Hot in Cleveland.” Her rivals in the latter category will be Tina Fey and Edie Falco, plus the “Modern Family” ladies (with only Jane Lynch dropping out from last year’s field).

Competing with the “Modern Family” men for Male Actor in a Comedy Series are Alec Baldwin, Steve Carell and, in a minor surprise, Jon Cryer.

Remember, by the way, that the Screen Actors Guild combines lead and supporting actors for its awards.

On the drama side, perhaps the biggest story was the absence of Showtime’s critically adored “Homeland” and leads Claire Danes and Damian Lewis.

The lone new show to make the cut on the Drama Ensemble front was HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which will go against last year’s winner “Boardwalk Empire,” plus familiar nominees “The Good Wife,” “Dexter” and “Breaking Bad,” which seems like it ought to be a familiar nominee, but is up for its first SAG Ensemble prize.

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston is up for Male Actor in a Drama Series against Emmy winner Kyle Chandler, the past two SAG Awards winners in Michael C. Hall and Steve Buscemi and, the day’s biggest shocker, “Suits” star Patrick J. Adams.

Also looking to repeat as SAG Award winner is “Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies,” who faces off against Glenn Close, Kyra Sedgwick and this year’s newcomers Kathy Bates of “Harry’s Law” and “American Horror Story” co-star Jessica Lange.

On the TV Movie/Miniseries front, HBO was the clear winner with six of 10 acting nominations, including Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce of “Mildred Pierce,” James Woods and Paul Giamatti of “Too Big to Fail,” Laurence Fishburne of “Thurgood” and Diane Lane of Cinema Verite.

The complete list of nominees for the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards.