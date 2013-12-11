SAG winners and losers: ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Saving Mr. Banks,’ Mariah Carey

I’ve offered my take on this morning’s SAG Awards announcement. Guy has given his thoughts on snubs and surprises on the movie side of things and Alan has analyzed things on the TV side. The nominations brought with them a number of winners and losers in both the worlds of film and television, so to which side of the line did your favorites fall? Click through the gallery story below to get Team HitFix’s thoughts on who’s happy and who’s sad now that the actors have had their say.
Really surprised Prisoners was totally
Really surprised Prisoners was totally snubbed – Totally expected a nom for Gyllenhaal and ensemble. Still earning money and being discussed months after release and they nom a bunch of films almost no one has seen.
And if fewer people have seen the film, does that automatically make them less deserving?
The gallery’s link is not working for me…
Same here.
None of the galleries have been working for me recently…
Greg’s analysis of the 12 Years actors’ chances seem to me…backwards. I think Ejiofor and Nyong’o were the locks, and Fassbender the vulnerable one, no?
Totally agree. Nikita (especially) and Arrow have the best action on television on a weekly basis (Nikita is ending, but i’m counting last season, we’re talking 2013). Even TVD, Supernatural and The Originals have decent stunts here and there. The Klaus against every Marcel vampire sequence 2 episodes ago was crazy! The CW is underrated even in areas where it doesn’t ought to be.
I’ve resigned myself to the fact that Maslany will join Rossum in the league of amazing acting that isn’t recognized, because their shows are too quirky, and they’re probably too young and gorgeous to be taken as seriously as they deserve. A shame. Top 2 in my book.
Mad Men snub is fine. It has won a lot and it will be back for the final season. What’s really sad here is the snub for The Good Wife
Benedict Cumberlacht a winner? Talk about wanting to spin things. His presence had no impact in the nominations for Ensemble. He is overrated, overexposed and he totally tanked as a lead in the Assange film; his turn in Star Trek was mediocre at best. No wonder he is going back to TV as fast as he can.