SAG snubs and surprises: Redford sinks, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ swims

SAG is usually highly sympathetic to American veterans, even in little-seen films – they”re the ones who nominated Robert Duvall for “Get Low” (remember that?), after all. So it was by far the biggest shock of the morning that Hollywood legend Redford was passed over for his one-man-show performance in J.C. Chandor”s maritime survival tale “All is Lost.” With scarcely any dialogue, Redford is required to carry the entire film through pure physical performance – you”d think that”s the kind of feat fellow actors would respect. But the film has struggled to find an audience, and perhaps many SAG members thought it sounded like too much hard work to pop in their screeners. It”s a major blow for a contender many thought could win the Oscar – in 20 years, no one has won a leading-role Oscar without a SAG nod. (To add insult to injury, the film was nominated in the Stunt Ensemble category, though Redford did much of his own stunt work.)
“Dallas Buyers Club” shows hidden strength
Everyone expected Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto to be nominated for their moving performances in Jean-Marc Vallee”s AIDS drama, and they duly were. But few saw that nomination for Best Ensemble coming – the film is full of fine character work in the margins, and Jennifer Garner was arguably been under-credited for her warmly sympathetic turn as a morally conflicted medic, but the film has largely been discussed as a two-man showcase. It”s not an undeserved nomination, but it”s one that says less about the ensemble than it does about the film”s popularity with voters – on this basis, “Dallas Buyers Club” is a serious threat for a Best Picture nod.
“Mr. Banks” needs some saving
The slot taken in Best Ensemble by “Dallas Buyers Club” is one most were expecting to go to Disney”s prime awards hopeful “Saving Mr. Banks,” which seemed something of a soft, starry lob to the SAG membership. But while they nominated Emma Thompson (netting her first SAG nod since 1995) for her entertainingly prissy turn as P.L. Travers, they clearly weren”t feeling the film that much: not only did it miss in the top category, but Tom Hanks was passed over for his baity supporting turn as Disney himself. This will have Disney nervous, particularly after the film underwhelmed commercially in the UK. Have its Oscar prospects been overestimated?
“Captain Phillips” gets a second wind
It was a morning of mixed fortunes for Hanks – he may have missed out for “Banks,” but he did secure a none-too-certain Best Actor nomination for his steelier turn in waterborne thriller “Captain Phillips.” Despite solid reviews and box office, buzz seemed to be fading a little around Paul Greengrass”s film, but SAG has given it a welcome shot in the arm – not only did Hanks get a nod, but Somali newcomer Barkhad Abdi turned out to be one of the actors blocking him in the supporting race. Abdi”s the kind of novice who could easily miss out with this group, so that nomination is a real sign of strength.
Weinstein overcomes the critics
The Weinstein Company”s 2013 awards portfolio isn”t one of its strongest: “Lee Daniels” The Butler” pleased audiences in the summer, but seems a little too square for major Oscar recognition, while “August: Osage County” premiered to polite indifference at Toronto, and has struggled to gain much buzz. Both, however, are old-fashioned, star-powered ensemble pieces that are very much in SAG”s wheelhouse – and so it proved today, as they each scored a Best Ensemble nod, plus two individual acting bids apiece. (Forest Whitaker”s nomination for “The Butler,” against tough competition, is a real coup; Julia Roberts, meanwhile, successfully got away with category fraud for “August.”) Does that make them Best Picture heavyweights? Not quite, but missing here would have put them out of the conversation for good.
Daniel Bruhl restarts his engine
Earlier in the year, German actor Bruhl was widely seen as a sure bet for a Supporting Actor nod: his performance as stubbornly cocky racing driver Niki Lauda in Ron Howard”s biographical drama has the tragic arc, feisty defiance and hefty prosthetic assistance that awards voters tend to like in a performance – it helps, too, that he”s really a lead. But as “Rush” sputtered at the box office and veered out of the Best Picture race, Bruhl”s buzz seemed to go with it. Clearly, however, the performance impressed voters independently of the film; like Lauda himself, he”s unexpectedly back in the race.
“Wolf of Wall Street” and “Her” passed over
We”ll never know how Martin Scorsese”s “The Wolf of Wall Street” would have gone over with SAG if it hadn”t started screening so late in the game – the truth of the matter is that many voters simply haven”t seen it yet. (“Django Unchained” was in a similar position last year, and that turned out fine.) So while “Wolf””s absence isn”t a surprise, it”s still a missed opportunity for a film so ensemble driven. Would it have proven too offbeat for the middlebrow SAG membership? Possibly. Spike Jonze”s “Her,” despite a healthy showing in the critics” awards thus far, clearly did.
Jennifer Lawrence does the “Hustle” by herself
A Best Ensemble nod for David O. Russell”s “American Hustle” was inevitable: the film”s both a hot Best Picture player and a colorful ensemble piece. Less certain was how it would fare in the individual categories: Amy Adams was a potential spoiler for a Best Actress nod, while Bradley Cooper had a good chance of muscling into a still-flexible Supporting Actor field. Both, however, missed out, as only surefire scene-stealer (and SAG”s reigning Best Actress) Jennifer Lawrence made the grade; SAG evidently liked “Hustle,” but didn”t go crazy for it.
Because the film is overrated, ridiculous and boring.
Yes, that’s totally SAG’s reasoning!
There’s also the fact that Amy Adams just isn’t very good. Christian, in any other year, might have a shot. Saw it with a SAG crowd and response was crazy mixed. Some people were hugely disappointed, some people loved it. But everyone loved Jennifer.
The FACT that Amy Adams isn’t very good?
Nobody is good in that boring film.
Hey Michelle, what did you think of “American Hustle?”
Bank’s MetaCcitic score is also dropping fast, doesn’t matter cause AMPAS nominated The Help, EL&C, etc., but still worth noting
Oops, meant Metacritic.
I’ve been thinking that Oscar predictors have been really overestimating Banks since it entered the conversation. Based on that Metascore, it really seems like just a crowd please and, if we compare it to Hanks other recent films, I’d say it’s more of an Extremely Loud than a Captain Phillips.
Also think we shouldn’t read too much into Her. The only actor who could really be nominated from the film is Joaquin Phoenix–and the competition was just too stiff. Still think it’s a major player for top awards outside of acting.
Yeah, the DGA will be the one to watch for Her.
I think that the title of ‘Saving Mister Banks’ is one of the reasons why it’s not doing that well in the UK. Maybe they should have called it ‘Saving Mary Poppins’ instead!
You are on to something. I am also puzzled as to how this film is supposed to draw a holiday audience. Everyone loves Hanks and Thompson, but the subject matter is very inside show business. [I know. I know. THE ARTIST and ARGO, but they did not have to compete with ANCHORMAN 2]
Box office matters a lot for Saving Mr. Banks. And boy, is this a brutal Christmas box office season. We have Anchorman 2, The Hobbit, Wolf of Wall Street, American Hustle, Lone Survivor, August: Osage County, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty all looking like strong crossover prospects. Her, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Labor Day are there competing in the specialty market. Plus we have Grudge Match, Justin Bieber, and Madea fighting for the family market, AND the strong November holdovers Hunger Games and Frozen on top of that. It’s going to be an absolute bloodbath, and Saving Mr. Banks will desperately need some strong word of mouth to avoid getting flattened.
I’m thinking Best Actor is 4/5 of what the Oscar lineup will be. I would think Whitaker gets left out and replaced with one of the other 50 Best Actor contenders. Probably Leo or Redford.
Best Actress and Supporting Actress seem likely to be the Oscar lineups as well though I could see one or both of the Osage County nominations not happening in favor of a left field surprise nod for someone else.
Supporting Actor feels like the one category that will be off by more than one. I’m guessing 3/5 will get nominated by the Academy and two won’t but I’m not sure which two get snubbed.
First, can you please look up the definition of ‘snub’? It’s constantly being used incorrectly on the internets. A snub is a WILLFUL ACT not just getting voted out. So, unless you believe that SAG actors looked at the list and said to themselves, “F@#$ Robert Redford! I ain’t voting for HIM!”, then it wasn’t a “snub”.
I’ve been predicting that Redford would be the odd man out of the ‘frontrunners’ ever since the film came out and laid a huge commercial egg. Not fair, but c’est la vie.
Adele Ex. in BLUE is just too foreign for SAG – hell, I bet half the voters didn’t even see it. A quarter for sure.
And, those ripping Redford as just coasting on his charm and stature – how do they justify Gandolfini? Nice small likeable performance, but, let’s face it – it’s just an honorary nod.
Finally, again SAG shows a humongous bigotry against “TV actors” in the Best TV Movie category with all 10 nominees being primarily ‘feature’ actors. Remember the year Ellen Burstyn got an Emmy nom for a 12 second performance?
How is Elisabeth Moss a feature (film) actor? She’s far more well known for Mad Men and The West Wing than for any movies she’s ever made.
And I wouldn’t consider Rob Lowe as primarily a film actor, either. He’s just as likely to be recognized from The West Wing, Brothers and Sisters, or Park and Recreation as from About Last Night or St. Elmo’s Fire.
I actually completely agree with you about the misuse of the word “snub” — which is why you’ll find it doesn’t appear in the article copy. But the word has been appropriated by awards season, and the “snubs and surprises” feature is a HitFix tradition, so it stays in the headline.
Re: “Snub,” I think people need to let it go. Same boring conversation every year. It’s playful awards season rhetoric/terminology. We’re not looking to follow the freakin’ OED here.
All of that said, I’d say not nominating Redford counts as a “willful act.” I mean, no one decided not to vote for him with a gun to their head.
Thank you, Guy Lodge for your explanation. Hopefully, you can get your editors to change that “tradition”. Steve Pond over at The Wrap has dropped the word “snub” from his vocabulary as well.
Mr. Tapley, that is totally back assward thinking. What, you are saying that there were members who really looked at the choices and said, ‘I am willfully NOT going to vote for Mr. Redford!” Really?
And, why perpetuate the incorrect usage of a word? Find a proper one.
“What, you are saying that there were members who really looked at the choices and said, ‘I am willfully NOT going to vote for Mr. Redford!” Really?”
Isn’t that patently obvious? You understand how voting works, don’t you?
I’m not sure if Tapley is just being deliberately obtuse, or he just doesn’t want to admit that he is using the word wrong. For your “definition” of snub to be correct, you have to believe that there were hordes of SAG voters who actually thought Redford gave the BEST performance in the category and then voted for someone else in a pique of spite.
Evidence, Kristopher?
(Julia Roberts, meanwhile, successfully got away with character fraud for “August.”)
Ha! Sorry, Julia — an absent-minded error, I promise!
Who emerges as the Best Actor frontrunner now that Redford might not even be nominated at the Oscars?
Other than Hanks and Lee Daniels’ Forrest Whitaker, I could see any of the other three winning the SAG and becoming the frontrunner and I could see Leo coming from behind and becoming the favorite but that’s about it.
I wouldn’t say anyone *emerges* as the Best Actor frontrunner — Chiwetel Ejiofor has arguably been in that position all along, though McConaughey is a major threat.
If “Nebraska” had gotten an Ensemble nod over “Dallas Buyers Club,” then I’d say Dern would be in the running, but I can’t really see him winning over Ejiofor or McConaughey when the guild pretty clearly LOVED those movies. I think Ejiofor is in front now, with McConaughey the most likely spoiler.