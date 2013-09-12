Sales Report: August sales dip, but Marvel’s “Infinity” tops 250K

(CBR) Below you’ll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for August, 2013. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.

The breakdowns are for just the top comics and top trades listed below. These are not the overall market share. I only deal with numbers that I can see and kick around in my ever evolving number crunching system. Sometimes the numbers get a bit battered and bruised in the process.

The estimated total sales for the 300 comics was 6,364,056 comics which is down by 956,192 units from July and down by 735,226 units from August 2012. Marvel Comics had the largest percentage of the top 300 comics with 39.61% of the total units sold followed by DC Comics with 35.07%.

The top selling comic from Marvel Comics was “Infinity (2013)” #1 in slot 1 with an estimated 205,819 units and for DC Comics was “Superman Unchained (2013)” #3 in rank 2 with an estimated 136,319 units.

The estimated total sales for the 300 trades was 296,632 trades which is down by 80,380 units from July and down by 59,258 units from August 2012.

Topping the trades list in August was “Walking Dead v1: Days Gone Bye” by Image Comics with 5,603 units.

August top comicbook sales 1-150

August top comicbook sales 150-300

August top trade sales 1-150



August top trade sales 150-300

DIAMOND OVERALL SHARES

Publisher Market Share

By Units Market Share

By Dollars MARVEL COMICS 36.30% 33.70% DC COMICS 33.14% 30.16% IMAGE COMICS 8.51% 7.86% IDW PUBLISHING 4.98% 5.70% DARK HORSE COMICS 4.80% 5.47% DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT 2.93% 3.01% BOOM! STUDIOS 2.07% 2.05% EAGLEMOSS PUBLICATIONS LTD 0.29% 1.34% AVATAR PRESS INC 0.59% 0.95% ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC 1.03% 0.94% VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC 0.97% 0.90% VIZ MEDIA 0.36% 0.84% FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS 0.09% 0.53% RANDOM HOUSE 0.13% 0.49% HACHETTE BOOK GROUP USA 0.14% 0.48% ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS 0.50% 0.47% ABSTRACT STUDIOS 0.05% 0.37% ONI PRESS INC. 0.24% 0.35% ASPEN MLT INC 0.65% 0.34% TITAN 0.22% 0.33% OTHER NON-TOP 20 2.03% 3.72%

TOP COMICS BREAKDOWN

Publisher NI RI TI Min

Price Max

Price Avg

Price Total

Reported

Units Total

Reported

Dollars Percent of

Top Comics

By Units Percent of

Top Comics

By Dollars Marvel Comics 67 0 67 $2.99 $4.99 $3.62 2,521,054 $9,583,845.46 39.61% 41.44% DC Comics 72 8 80 $2.99 $7.99 $3.49 2,232,110 $7,853,057.90 35.07% 33.96% Image Comics 31 1 32 $2.99 $3.99 $3.26 501,116 $1,594,870.73 7.87% 6.90% IDW Publishing 31 1 32 $1.00 $3.99 $3.80 302,900 $1,170,167.44 4.76% 5.06% Dark Horse 24 0 24 $2.99 $7.99 $3.70 271,166 $941,932.73 4.26% 4.07% Dynamite Entertainment 23 0 23 $3.99 $4.99 $4.03 169,427 $681,079.73 2.66% 2.94% Boom! Studios 9 1 10 $3.99 $4.99 $4.09 101,740 $413,038.60 1.60% 1.79% Zenescope Entertainment 11 0 11 $2.99 $5.99 $3.44 72,310 $246,237.90 1.14% 1.06% Valiant 6 0 6 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 67,092 $267,697.08 1.05% 1.16% Aspen 2 0 2 $1.00 $3.99 $2.50 34,524 $56,285.22 0.54% 0.24% Avatar 4 0 4 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 29,411 $117,349.89 0.46% 0.51% Bongo Comics 3 0 3 $2.99 $3.50 $3.16 18,004 $56,313.11 0.28% 0.24% Archie Comics 2 0 2 $2.99 $2.99 $2.99 17,643 $52,752.57 0.28% 0.23% Hermes Press 1 0 1 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 7,220 $28,807.80 0.11% 0.12% United 1 0 1 $2.99 $2.99 $2.99 7,001 $20,932.99 0.11% 0.09% ONI Press 1 0 1 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 6,374 $25,432.26 0.10% 0.11% Black Bull 1 0 1 $3.50 $3.50 $3.50 4,964 $17,374.00 0.08% 0.08%

Legend: NI = New Items, RI = Reorder Items, TI = Total Items

TOP TRADES BREAKDOWN

Publisher NI RI TI Min

Price Max

Price Avg

Price Total

Reported

Units Total

Reported

Dollars Percent of

Top Trades

By Units Percent of

Top Trades

By Dollars Marvel Comics 27 37 64 $7.99 $99.99 $24.51 84,793 $1,924,338.07 28.59% 31.96% DC Comics 23 60 83 $6.99 $150.00 $21.58 75,970 $1,647,194.85 25.61% 27.36% Image Comics 9 34 43 $9.99 $64.99 $19.59 47,891 $826,643.09 16.14% 13.73% Dark Horse 15 9 24 $10.99 $49.99 $18.66 23,476 $434,578.24 7.91% 7.22% IDW Publishing 12 5 17 $6.99 $49.99 $25.23 14,378 $289,835.22 4.85% 4.81% VIZ 12 0 12 $4.99 $19.99 $10.66 9,890 $101,621.10 3.33% 1.69% Boom! Studios 0 6 6 $11.99 $19.99 $15.66 4,591 $71,823.09 1.55% 1.19% Avatar 3 0 3 $24.99 $32.99 $27.66 3,991 $103,271.09 1.35% 1.72% Hachette Book Group/Yen Press 7 1 8 $11.99 $20.99 $15.24 3,959 $61,920.03 1.33% 1.03% Abstract Studios 2 1 3 $16.99 $100.00 $44.66 3,391 $118,044.37 1.14% 1.96% Fantagraphics Books 5 0 5 $19.99 $35.00 $27.19 3,365 $95,293.28 1.13% 1.58% Top Shelf 2 0 2 $14.95 $19.95 $17.45 3,002 $49,184.90 1.01% 0.82% Random House 5 0 5 $10.99 $19.99 $13.77 2,677 $37,068.67 0.90% 0.62% First Second 5 0 5 $12.99 $19.99 $15.99 2,626 $40,505.74 0.89% 0.67% Dynamite Entertainment 3 0 3 $16.99 $24.99 $20.66 2,402 $51,590.98 0.81% 0.86% NBM 3 0 3 $5.99 $7.99 $7.32 1,992 $14,176.08 0.67% 0.24% Archie Comics 2 0 2 $9.99 $10.99 $10.49 1,502 $15,429.98 0.51% 0.26% Zenescope Entertainment 2 0 2 $9.99 $15.99 $12.99 1,484 $19,547.16 0.50% 0.32% Arcana Studio 2 0 2 $19.95 $24.95 $22.45 1,295 $29,425.25 0.44% 0.49% Valiant 1 0 1 $14.99 $14.99 $14.99 1,174 $17,598.26 0.40% 0.29% Humanoids 2 0 2 $29.95 $79.95 $54.95 724 $39,583.80 0.24% 0.66% Scholastic 0 1 1 $12.99 $12.99 $12.99 454 $5,897.46 0.15% 0.10% Astonish 1 0 1 $19.95 $19.95 $19.95 433 $8,638.35 0.15% 0.14% Conundrum Press 1 0 1 $14.95 $14.95 $14.95 429 $6,413.55 0.14% 0.11% Lerner Publishing Group 1 0 1 $9.95 $9.95 $9.95 374 $3,721.30 0.13% 0.06% Touchstone 1 0 1 $19.99 $19.99 $19.99 369 $7,376.31 0.12% 0.12%

Legend: NI = New Items, RI = Reorder Items, TI = Total Items

