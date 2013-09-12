Sales Report: August top comicbook sales 1-150

(CBR) Below you’ll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for August, 2013. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.

TOP COMICS

Qty

Rank Index Price Pub Title # R Est

Sales Prev

Issue Prev

Issue

Est

Sales Delta Delta % WL 1 160.51 $4.99 MAR Infinity (2013) 1 205,819 0 2 106.31 $3.99 DC Superman Unchained (2013) 3 136,319 2 165,754 -29,435 -17.76% 1 3 100.00 $3.99 DC Batman (2011) 23 128,230 22 132,047 -3,817 -2.89% 0 4 81.05 $3.99 DC Justice League (2011) 23 103,936 22 114,778 -10,842 -9.45% 0 5 73.13 $3.99 DC Justice League of America (2013) 7 93,777 6 91,344 2,433 2.66% 0 6 68.11 $3.99 DC Batman/Superman (2013) 3 87,337 2 97,961 -10,624 -10.85% 0 7 61.32 $3.99 MAR Superior Spider-Man (2013) 15 78,636 14 80,839 -2,203 -2.73% 0 8 60.90 $3.99 MAR Superior Spider-Man (2013) 16 78,087 15 78,636 -549 -0.70% 0 9 58.25 $3.99 MAR Avengers (2012) 18 74,697 17 68,962 5,735 8.32% 0 10 56.96 $3.99 MAR All New X-Men (2012) 15 73,035 14 74,848 -1,813 -2.42% 0 11 55.29 $3.99 MAR Uncanny X-Men (2013) 10 70,903 9 67,338 3,565 5.29% 0 12 54.80 $2.99 IMA Walking Dead (2003) 113 70,273 112 72,975 -2,702 -3.70% 0 13 53.78 $3.99 MAR Avengers (2012) 17 68,962 16 72,842 -3,880 -5.33% 0 14 51.24 $3.99 MAR Uncanny X-Men (2013) 11 65,700 10 70,903 -5,203 -7.34% 0 15 51.04 $3.99 MAR Uncanny Avengers (2012) 11 65,447 10 68,768 -3,321 -4.83% 0 16 49.94 $3.99 DC Justice League Dark (2011) 23 64,041 22 69,741 -5,700 -8.17% 0 17 49.92 $3.99 MAR X-Men (2013) 4 64,010 3 65,270 -1,260 -1.93% 0 18 47.92 $3.99 DC Detective Comics (2011) 23 61,448 22 63,949 -2,501 -3.91% 0 19 47.21 $3.99 MAR New Avengers (2013) 9 60,534 8 58,044 2,490 4.29% 1 20 46.15 $2.99 DC Green Lantern (2011) 23 59,176 22 62,415 -3,239 -5.19% 0 21 43.44 $2.99 DC Batman and … (2013) 23 55,707 22 57,808 -2,101 -3.63% 0 22 43.18 $2.99 IMA Saga (2012) 13 55,372 12 53,336 2,036 3.82% 0 23 42.37 $3.99 MAR Thanos Rising (2013) 5 54,335 4 57,460 -3,125 -5.44% 0 24 39.07 $2.99 MAR Kick Ass 3 (2013) 2 50,102 1 78,047 -27,945 -35.81% 7 25 36.00 $2.99 MAR Deadpool (2012) 15 46,169 14 45,870 299 0.65% 0 26 35.77 $2.99 MAR Deadpool (2012) 14 45,870 13 47,006 -1,136 -2.42% 0 27 35.55 $2.99 DC Batman: The Dark Knight (2011) 23 45,584 22 47,096 -1,512 -3.21% 0 28 35.40 $3.99 MAR Thor God of Thunder (2012) 11 45,397 10 46,204 -807 -1.75% 0 29 35.04 $3.99 MAR Hunger (2013) 2 44,929 1 70,835 -25,906 -36.57% 0 30 34.99 $3.99 MAR Thor God of Thunder (2012) 12 44,865 11 45,397 -532 -1.17% 0 31 34.42 $2.99 DC Aquaman (2011) 23 44,140 22 45,653 -1,513 -3.31% 0 32 34.06 $3.99 MAR Indestructible Hulk (2012) 12 43,673 11 45,241 -1,568 -3.47% 0 33 33.38 $4.99 DC Batman Incorporated Special (2013) 1 42,807 0 34 33.22 $3.99 DC Action Comics (2011) 23 42,603 22 44,861 -2,258 -5.03% 0 35 32.87 $2.99 DC Superman (2011) 23 42,155 22 42,961 -806 -1.88% 0 36 32.72 $2.99 MAR Deadpool Kills Deadpool (2013) 2 41,960 1 53,066 -11,106 -20.93% 0 37 32.09 $3.99 MAR Superior Spider-Man Team Up (2013) 2 41,155 1 76,959 -35,804 -46.52% 0 38 31.87 $3.99 MAR Superior Carnage (2013) 2 40,864 1 48,053 -7,189 -14.96% 0 39 31.85 $2.99 DC Earth 2 (2012) 15 40,845 14 42,022 -1,177 -2.80% 0 40 31.60 $2.99 DC Nightwing (2011) 23 40,522 22 42,073 -1,551 -3.69% 0 41 31.06 $3.99 MAR Wolverine (2012) 8 39,830 7 38,605 1,225 3.17% 0 42 30.69 $3.99 MAR Captain America (2012) 10 39,356 9 40,796 -1,440 -3.53% 1 43 30.30 $2.99 DC Flash (2011) 23 38,860 22 38,993 -133 -0.34% 0 44 30.25 $2.99 DAR Star Wars (2013) 8 38,792 7 41,611 -2,819 -6.77% 0 45 30.00 $3.99 MAR Wolverine and X-Men (2011) 34 38,473 33 42,269 -3,796 -8.98% 0 46 29.74 $3.99 MAR Iron Man (2012) 14 38,137 13 39,534 -1,397 -3.53% 0 47 29.67 $3.99 MAR Wolverine and X-Men (2011) 35 38,046 34 38,473 -427 -1.11% 0 48 29.41 $2.99 DC Batgirl (2011) 23 37,707 22 39,218 -1,511 -3.85% 0 49 28.94 $3.99 DC Batman 66 (2013) 2 37,113 1 50,430 -13,317 -26.41% 0 50 28.92 $2.99 MAR Avengers AI (2013) 2 37,079 1 68,130 -31,051 -45.58% 0 51 28.34 $3.50 IMA East of West (2013) 5 36,345 4 43,228 -6,883 -15.92% 2 52 28.25 $2.99 DC Green Lantern Corps (2011) 23 36,229 22 42,194 -5,965 -14.14% 0 53 27.55 $3.99 MAR Uncanny X-Force (2013) 10 35,329 9 36,978 -1,649 -4.46% 0 54 27.48 $2.99 MAR Daredevil (2011) 30 35,240 29 34,915 325 0.93% 0 55 27.10 $2.99 DC Wonder Woman (2011) 23 34,747 22 35,539 -792 -2.23% 0 56 26.95 $2.99 DC Trinity of Sin: Pandora (2013) 3 34,563 2 32,170 2,393 7.44% 0 57 26.88 $2.99 DC Green Lantern: New Guardians (2011) 23 34,473 22 40,788 -6,315 -15.48% 0 58 26.75 $2.99 MAR Superior Foes of Spider Man (2013) 2 34,300 1 61,413 -27,113 -44.15% 0 59 25.83 $3.99 MAR Cable and X-Force (2012) 12 33,127 11 34,240 -1,113 -3.25% 0 60 25.68 $3.99 MAR Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man (2011) 26 32,932 25 33,271 -339 -1.02% 0 61 25.47 $2.99 MAR Fantastic Four (2012) 11 32,665 10 34,018 -1,353 -3.98% 0 62 25.04 $3.99 MAR Cable and X-Force (2012) 13 32,104 12 33,127 -1,023 -3.09% 0 63 24.91 $3.99 MAR Nova (2013) 7 31,937 6 34,234 -2,297 -6.71% 0 64 24.75 $2.99 DC Teen Titans (2011) 23 31,742 22 33,062 -1,320 -3.99% 0 65 23.88 $2.99 MAR Thunderbolts (2012) 14 30,620 13 28,528 2,092 7.33% 0 66 23.86 $3.99 MAR Avengers Assemble (2012) 18 30,597 17 26,640 3,957 14.85% 0 67 23.10 $2.99 DC Red Lanterns (2011) 23 29,623 22 35,236 -5,613 -15.93% 0 68 22.48 $2.99 DC Red Hood and the Outlaws (2011) 23 28,821 22 30,534 -1,713 -5.61% 0 69 21.70 $2.99 IMA Sidekick (2013) 1 27,832 70 21.56 $2.99 DC Trillium (2013) 1 27,641 71 21.25 $1.00 ASP Overtaken (2013) 1 27,246 72 21.23 $3.99 MAR Secret Avengers (2013) 7 27,222 6 28,908 -1,686 -5.83% 3 73 21.05 $2.99 DC Trinity of Sin: the Phantom Stranger (2013) 11 26,986 10 20,636 6,350 30.77% 0 74 20.84 $2.99 MAR Young Avengers (2013) 9 26,720 8 27,844 -1,124 -4.04% 0 75 20.47 $2.99 MAR FF (2012) 11 26,243 10 27,304 -1,061 -3.89% 0 76 20.45 $2.99 DC Batwoman (2011) 23 26,223 22 27,400 -1,177 -4.30% 0 77 20.39 $3.99 MAR Secret Avengers (2013) 8 26,150 7 27,222 -1,072 -3.94% 2 78 19.85 $2.99 DC Green Arrow (2011) 23 25,449 22 26,172 -723 -2.76% 0 79 19.67 $3.99 DC Injustice Gods Among Us (2013) 8 25,223 7 25,731 -508 -1.97% 0 80 19.63 $2.99 DC Constantine (2013) 6 25,174 5 35,027 -9,853 -28.13% 0 81 19.60 $2.99 MAR Scarlet Spider (2012) 20 25,133 19 22,499 2,634 11.71% 0 82 19.47 $2.99 IMA Lazarus (2013) 3 24,961 2 31,470 -6,509 -20.68% 1 83 19.30 $2.99 DC Supergirl (2011) 23 24,747 22 25,514 -767 -3.01% 0 84 19.09 $3.99 IDW My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic (2012) 10 24,475 9 41,444 -16,969 -40.94% 1 85 18.92 $2.99 DC Catwoman (2011) 23 24,262 22 24,737 -475 -1.92% 0 86 18.84 $2.99 DC Worlds Finest (2012) 15 24,159 14 25,143 -984 -3.91% 0 87 18.58 $2.99 MAR Scarlet Spider (2012) 21 23,830 20 25,133 -1,303 -5.18% 0 88 18.34 $2.99 MAR Captain Marvel (2012) 15 23,511 14 19,320 4,191 21.69% 0 89 18.22 $3.99 DC Batman Beyond Universe (2013) 1 23,358 90 18.11 $3.99 MAR A Plus X (2012) 11 23,222 10 24,371 -1,149 -4.71% 3 91 18.10 $2.99 MAR Avengers Arena (2012) 14 23,204 13 22,955 249 1.08% 0 92 17.90 $2.99 MAR Avengers Arena (2012) 13 22,955 12 23,969 -1,014 -4.23% 0 93 17.70 $2.99 DC Swamp Thing (2011) 23 22,695 22 23,885 -1,190 -4.98% 0 94 17.29 $2.99 DC Suicide Squad (2011) 23 22,166 22 22,447 -281 -1.25% 0 95 17.16 $3.99 MAR Astonishing X-Men (2004) 65 22,010 64 22,649 -639 -2.82% 0 96 17.12 $2.99 DC Larfleeze (2013) 3 21,955 2 30,221 -8,266 -27.35% 0 97 16.97 $3.99 MAR Astonishing X-Men (2004) 66 21,757 65 22,010 -253 -1.15% 0 98 16.87 $2.99 DC Animal Man (2011) 23 21,634 22 22,974 -1,340 -5.83% 0 99 16.84 $2.99 MAR X-Men Legacy (2012) 15 21,599 14 22,119 -520 -2.35% 0 100 16.27 $3.99 IDW My Little Pony Micro Series (2012) 7 20,868 6 24,350 -3,482 -14.30% 1 101 16.18 $3.50 IMA Satellite Sam (2013) 2 20,752 1 32,452 -11,700 -36.05% 0 102 16.11 $2.99 MAR Daredevil Dark Nights (2013) 3 20,659 2 22,322 -1,663 -7.45% 0 103 16.05 $2.99 DAR Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Season 9 (2011) 24 20,584 23 20,768 -184 -0.89% 0 104 15.78 $2.99 DC Superboy (2011) 23 20,235 22 19,984 251 1.26% 0 105 15.76 $2.99 MAR Venom (2011) 39 20,212 38 20,325 -113 -0.56% 0 106 15.58 $2.99 MAR X-Factor (1986) 260 19,982 259 20,065 -83 -0.41% 0 107 15.48 $3.99 BOO Adventure Time (2012) 19 19,852 18 21,071 -1,219 -5.79% 0 108 15.43 $2.99 MAR X-Factor (1986) 261 19,781 260 19,982 -201 -1.01% 0 109 15.33 $3.99 MAR Ultimate Comics: Ultimates (2011) 29 19,657 28 19,859 -202 -1.02% 0 110 15.17 $2.99 DC Talon (2012) 11 19,449 10 20,296 -847 -4.17% 0 111 15.10 $2.99 DC Birds of Prey (2011) 23 19,364 22 20,209 -845 -4.18% 0 112 14.89 $3.99 DAR True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2013) 3 19,091 2 22,401 -3,310 -14.78% 0 113 14.83 $2.99 IMA Ten Grand (2013) 4 19,017 3 21,858 -2,841 -13.00% 0 114 14.66 $3.99 DC Astro City (2013) 3 18,802 2 20,193 -1,391 -6.89% 0 115 14.53 $3.99 MAR Ultimate Comics: X-Men (2011) 30 18,634 29 19,381 -747 -3.85% 0 116 14.29 $3.99 DE Red Sonja (2013) 2 18,327 1 30,561 -12,234 -40.03% 1 117 13.91 $3.99 IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ongoing 25 17,833 24 16,484 1,349 8.18% 1 118 13.69 $3.99 IDW X Files Season 10 (2013) 3 17,557 2 16,729 828 4.95% -1 119 13.69 $3.50 IMA Manhattan Projects 13 17,556 12 17,079 477 2.79% 19 120 13.55 $3.99 DC Adventures of Superman (2013) 4 17,370 3 19,453 -2,083 -10.71% 0 121 13.49 $3.99 MAR Dexter 2 17,304 1 20,540 -3,236 -15.75% 2 122 13.30 $3.99 BOO Adventure Time Candy Capers 2 17,050 1 21,587 -4,537 -21.02% 1 123 13.29 $3.50 IMA Fatale (2013) 16 17,045 15 22,376 -5,331 -23.82% 5 124 13.18 $2.99 DC He Man and the Masters of the Universe 5 * 16,898 -35 125 13.06 $2.99 MAR Gambit (2012) 16 16,753 15 17,291 -538 -3.11% 0 126 12.99 $3.99 MAR Fearless Defenders (2013) 8 16,653 7 17,411 -758 -4.35% 0 127 12.52 $3.99 MAR Wolverine Max (2012) 10 16,057 9 16,931 -874 -5.16% 0 128 12.48 $3.99 BOO Regular Show (2013) 3 16,000 2 19,510 -3,510 -17.99% 9 129 12.42 $2.99 IMA Spawn 234 15,930 233 15,701 229 1.46% 1 130 12.12 $3.99 DC Legends of the Dark Knight (2012) 11 15,546 10 16,184 -638 -3.94% 0 131 12.12 $2.99 DAR Itty Bitty Hellboy 1 15,545 0 132 12.01 $2.99 DAR Star Wars Legacy II 6 15,394 5 15,854 -460 -2.90% 0 133 11.98 $2.99 MAR Journey Into Mystery (2011) 655 15,367 654 15,580 -213 -1.37% 0 134 11.91 $3.99 DC All Star Western (2011) 23 15,276 22 15,376 -100 -0.65% 0 135 11.61 $2.99 DC Fables (2002) 132 14,893 131 15,109 -216 -1.43% 0 136 11.46 $2.99 DC Batman Lil Gotham 5 14,696 4 21,646 -6,950 -32.11% 0 137 11.42 $3.99 DC Smallville Season 11 16 14,640 15 14,930 -290 -1.94% 0 138 11.39 $2.99 DC Legion of Super-Heroes (2011) 23 14,600 22 14,726 -126 -0.86% 0 139 11.30 $2.99 IMA Sex 6 14,488 5 15,996 -1,508 -9.43% 0 140 11.12 $3.50 DAR Star Wars Darth Vader and Ninth Assassin 5 14,258 4 14,650 -392 -2.68% 0 141 11.01 $2.99 IMA Chin Music 2 14,112 1 22,382 -8,270 -36.95% 14 142 10.54 $2.99 DC Fairest (2012) 18 13,511 17 13,915 -404 -2.90% 0 143 10.42 $3.99 DC Batman Arkham Unhinged 17 13,360 16 13,046 314 2.41% 0 144 10.40 $2.99 DAR Angel and Faith 25 13,335 24 13,368 -33 -0.25% 0 145 10.39 $3.99 IDW Doctor Who Prisoners of Time 8 13,328 7 12,773 555 4.35% 0 146 10.28 $2.99 IMA Thief of Thieves 16 13,182 15 14,013 -831 -5.93% 3 147 10.00 $3.99 VAL Quantum and Woody (2013) 2 12,818 1 17,622 -4,804 -27.26% 0 148 9.90 $7.99 DC American Vampire Anthology 1 12,695 3 149 9.87 $2.99 DC Federal Bureau of Physics (2013) 2 12,661 1 15,602 -2,941 -18.85% 150 9.81 $3.99 DAR Halo Initiation (2013) 1 12,584

Legend: Qty Rank = Quantity Rank, Index = Diamond Order Index, Pub = Publisher, # = Issue Number, R = Reorder, Est Sales = Estimated Sales, Prev Issue = Previous Issue, Prev Issue Est Sales = Previous Issue Estimated Sales, WL = Weeks Late

