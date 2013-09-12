Sales Report: August top comicbook sales 1-150

(CBR) Below you’ll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for August, 2013. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month.
There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.
August top comicbook sales 150-300
August top trade sales 150-300
|Qty
Rank
|Index
|Price
|Pub
|Title
|#
|R
|Est
Sales
|Prev
Issue
|Prev
Issue
Est
Sales
|Delta
|Delta %
|WL
|1
|160.51
|$4.99
|MAR
|Infinity (2013)
|1
|205,819
|0
|2
|106.31
|$3.99
|DC
|Superman Unchained (2013)
|3
|136,319
|2
|165,754
|-29,435
|-17.76%
|1
|3
|100.00
|$3.99
|DC
|Batman (2011)
|23
|128,230
|22
|132,047
|-3,817
|-2.89%
|0
|4
|81.05
|$3.99
|DC
|Justice League (2011)
|23
|103,936
|22
|114,778
|-10,842
|-9.45%
|0
|5
|73.13
|$3.99
|DC
|Justice League of America (2013)
|7
|93,777
|6
|91,344
|2,433
|2.66%
|0
|6
|68.11
|$3.99
|DC
|Batman/Superman (2013)
|3
|87,337
|2
|97,961
|-10,624
|-10.85%
|0
|7
|61.32
|$3.99
|MAR
|Superior Spider-Man (2013)
|15
|78,636
|14
|80,839
|-2,203
|-2.73%
|0
|8
|60.90
|$3.99
|MAR
|Superior Spider-Man (2013)
|16
|78,087
|15
|78,636
|-549
|-0.70%
|0
|9
|58.25
|$3.99
|MAR
|Avengers (2012)
|18
|74,697
|17
|68,962
|5,735
|8.32%
|0
|10
|56.96
|$3.99
|MAR
|All New X-Men (2012)
|15
|73,035
|14
|74,848
|-1,813
|-2.42%
|0
|11
|55.29
|$3.99
|MAR
|Uncanny X-Men (2013)
|10
|70,903
|9
|67,338
|3,565
|5.29%
|0
|12
|54.80
|$2.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead (2003)
|113
|70,273
|112
|72,975
|-2,702
|-3.70%
|0
|13
|53.78
|$3.99
|MAR
|Avengers (2012)
|17
|68,962
|16
|72,842
|-3,880
|-5.33%
|0
|14
|51.24
|$3.99
|MAR
|Uncanny X-Men (2013)
|11
|65,700
|10
|70,903
|-5,203
|-7.34%
|0
|15
|51.04
|$3.99
|MAR
|Uncanny Avengers (2012)
|11
|65,447
|10
|68,768
|-3,321
|-4.83%
|0
|16
|49.94
|$3.99
|DC
|Justice League Dark (2011)
|23
|64,041
|22
|69,741
|-5,700
|-8.17%
|0
|17
|49.92
|$3.99
|MAR
|X-Men (2013)
|4
|64,010
|3
|65,270
|-1,260
|-1.93%
|0
|18
|47.92
|$3.99
|DC
|Detective Comics (2011)
|23
|61,448
|22
|63,949
|-2,501
|-3.91%
|0
|19
|47.21
|$3.99
|MAR
|New Avengers (2013)
|9
|60,534
|8
|58,044
|2,490
|4.29%
|1
|20
|46.15
|$2.99
|DC
|Green Lantern (2011)
|23
|59,176
|22
|62,415
|-3,239
|-5.19%
|0
|21
|43.44
|$2.99
|DC
|Batman and … (2013)
|23
|55,707
|22
|57,808
|-2,101
|-3.63%
|0
|22
|43.18
|$2.99
|IMA
|Saga (2012)
|13
|55,372
|12
|53,336
|2,036
|3.82%
|0
|23
|42.37
|$3.99
|MAR
|Thanos Rising (2013)
|5
|54,335
|4
|57,460
|-3,125
|-5.44%
|0
|24
|39.07
|$2.99
|MAR
|Kick Ass 3 (2013)
|2
|50,102
|1
|78,047
|-27,945
|-35.81%
|7
|25
|36.00
|$2.99
|MAR
|Deadpool (2012)
|15
|46,169
|14
|45,870
|299
|0.65%
|0
|26
|35.77
|$2.99
|MAR
|Deadpool (2012)
|14
|45,870
|13
|47,006
|-1,136
|-2.42%
|0
|27
|35.55
|$2.99
|DC
|Batman: The Dark Knight (2011)
|23
|45,584
|22
|47,096
|-1,512
|-3.21%
|0
|28
|35.40
|$3.99
|MAR
|Thor God of Thunder (2012)
|11
|45,397
|10
|46,204
|-807
|-1.75%
|0
|29
|35.04
|$3.99
|MAR
|Hunger (2013)
|2
|44,929
|1
|70,835
|-25,906
|-36.57%
|0
|30
|34.99
|$3.99
|MAR
|Thor God of Thunder (2012)
|12
|44,865
|11
|45,397
|-532
|-1.17%
|0
|31
|34.42
|$2.99
|DC
|Aquaman (2011)
|23
|44,140
|22
|45,653
|-1,513
|-3.31%
|0
|32
|34.06
|$3.99
|MAR
|Indestructible Hulk (2012)
|12
|43,673
|11
|45,241
|-1,568
|-3.47%
|0
|33
|33.38
|$4.99
|DC
|Batman Incorporated Special (2013)
|1
|42,807
|0
|34
|33.22
|$3.99
|DC
|Action Comics (2011)
|23
|42,603
|22
|44,861
|-2,258
|-5.03%
|0
|35
|32.87
|$2.99
|DC
|Superman (2011)
|23
|42,155
|22
|42,961
|-806
|-1.88%
|0
|36
|32.72
|$2.99
|MAR
|Deadpool Kills Deadpool (2013)
|2
|41,960
|1
|53,066
|-11,106
|-20.93%
|0
|37
|32.09
|$3.99
|MAR
|Superior Spider-Man Team Up (2013)
|2
|41,155
|1
|76,959
|-35,804
|-46.52%
|0
|38
|31.87
|$3.99
|MAR
|Superior Carnage (2013)
|2
|40,864
|1
|48,053
|-7,189
|-14.96%
|0
|39
|31.85
|$2.99
|DC
|Earth 2 (2012)
|15
|40,845
|14
|42,022
|-1,177
|-2.80%
|0
|40
|31.60
|$2.99
|DC
|Nightwing (2011)
|23
|40,522
|22
|42,073
|-1,551
|-3.69%
|0
|41
|31.06
|$3.99
|MAR
|Wolverine (2012)
|8
|39,830
|7
|38,605
|1,225
|3.17%
|0
|42
|30.69
|$3.99
|MAR
|Captain America (2012)
|10
|39,356
|9
|40,796
|-1,440
|-3.53%
|1
|43
|30.30
|$2.99
|DC
|Flash (2011)
|23
|38,860
|22
|38,993
|-133
|-0.34%
|0
|44
|30.25
|$2.99
|DAR
|Star Wars (2013)
|8
|38,792
|7
|41,611
|-2,819
|-6.77%
|0
|45
|30.00
|$3.99
|MAR
|Wolverine and X-Men (2011)
|34
|38,473
|33
|42,269
|-3,796
|-8.98%
|0
|46
|29.74
|$3.99
|MAR
|Iron Man (2012)
|14
|38,137
|13
|39,534
|-1,397
|-3.53%
|0
|47
|29.67
|$3.99
|MAR
|Wolverine and X-Men (2011)
|35
|38,046
|34
|38,473
|-427
|-1.11%
|0
|48
|29.41
|$2.99
|DC
|Batgirl (2011)
|23
|37,707
|22
|39,218
|-1,511
|-3.85%
|0
|49
|28.94
|$3.99
|DC
|Batman 66 (2013)
|2
|37,113
|1
|50,430
|-13,317
|-26.41%
|0
|50
|28.92
|$2.99
|MAR
|Avengers AI (2013)
|2
|37,079
|1
|68,130
|-31,051
|-45.58%
|0
|51
|28.34
|$3.50
|IMA
|East of West (2013)
|5
|36,345
|4
|43,228
|-6,883
|-15.92%
|2
|52
|28.25
|$2.99
|DC
|Green Lantern Corps (2011)
|23
|36,229
|22
|42,194
|-5,965
|-14.14%
|0
|53
|27.55
|$3.99
|MAR
|Uncanny X-Force (2013)
|10
|35,329
|9
|36,978
|-1,649
|-4.46%
|0
|54
|27.48
|$2.99
|MAR
|Daredevil (2011)
|30
|35,240
|29
|34,915
|325
|0.93%
|0
|55
|27.10
|$2.99
|DC
|Wonder Woman (2011)
|23
|34,747
|22
|35,539
|-792
|-2.23%
|0
|56
|26.95
|$2.99
|DC
|Trinity of Sin: Pandora (2013)
|3
|34,563
|2
|32,170
|2,393
|7.44%
|0
|57
|26.88
|$2.99
|DC
|Green Lantern: New Guardians (2011)
|23
|34,473
|22
|40,788
|-6,315
|-15.48%
|0
|58
|26.75
|$2.99
|MAR
|Superior Foes of Spider Man (2013)
|2
|34,300
|1
|61,413
|-27,113
|-44.15%
|0
|59
|25.83
|$3.99
|MAR
|Cable and X-Force (2012)
|12
|33,127
|11
|34,240
|-1,113
|-3.25%
|0
|60
|25.68
|$3.99
|MAR
|Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man (2011)
|26
|32,932
|25
|33,271
|-339
|-1.02%
|0
|61
|25.47
|$2.99
|MAR
|Fantastic Four (2012)
|11
|32,665
|10
|34,018
|-1,353
|-3.98%
|0
|62
|25.04
|$3.99
|MAR
|Cable and X-Force (2012)
|13
|32,104
|12
|33,127
|-1,023
|-3.09%
|0
|63
|24.91
|$3.99
|MAR
|Nova (2013)
|7
|31,937
|6
|34,234
|-2,297
|-6.71%
|0
|64
|24.75
|$2.99
|DC
|Teen Titans (2011)
|23
|31,742
|22
|33,062
|-1,320
|-3.99%
|0
|65
|23.88
|$2.99
|MAR
|Thunderbolts (2012)
|14
|30,620
|13
|28,528
|2,092
|7.33%
|0
|66
|23.86
|$3.99
|MAR
|Avengers Assemble (2012)
|18
|30,597
|17
|26,640
|3,957
|14.85%
|0
|67
|23.10
|$2.99
|DC
|Red Lanterns (2011)
|23
|29,623
|22
|35,236
|-5,613
|-15.93%
|0
|68
|22.48
|$2.99
|DC
|Red Hood and the Outlaws (2011)
|23
|28,821
|22
|30,534
|-1,713
|-5.61%
|0
|69
|21.70
|$2.99
|IMA
|Sidekick (2013)
|1
|27,832
|70
|21.56
|$2.99
|DC
|Trillium (2013)
|1
|27,641
|71
|21.25
|$1.00
|ASP
|Overtaken (2013)
|1
|27,246
|72
|21.23
|$3.99
|MAR
|Secret Avengers (2013)
|7
|27,222
|6
|28,908
|-1,686
|-5.83%
|3
|73
|21.05
|$2.99
|DC
|Trinity of Sin: the Phantom Stranger (2013)
|11
|26,986
|10
|20,636
|6,350
|30.77%
|0
|74
|20.84
|$2.99
|MAR
|Young Avengers (2013)
|9
|26,720
|8
|27,844
|-1,124
|-4.04%
|0
|75
|20.47
|$2.99
|MAR
|FF (2012)
|11
|26,243
|10
|27,304
|-1,061
|-3.89%
|0
|76
|20.45
|$2.99
|DC
|Batwoman (2011)
|23
|26,223
|22
|27,400
|-1,177
|-4.30%
|0
|77
|20.39
|$3.99
|MAR
|Secret Avengers (2013)
|8
|26,150
|7
|27,222
|-1,072
|-3.94%
|2
|78
|19.85
|$2.99
|DC
|Green Arrow (2011)
|23
|25,449
|22
|26,172
|-723
|-2.76%
|0
|79
|19.67
|$3.99
|DC
|Injustice Gods Among Us (2013)
|8
|25,223
|7
|25,731
|-508
|-1.97%
|0
|80
|19.63
|$2.99
|DC
|Constantine (2013)
|6
|25,174
|5
|35,027
|-9,853
|-28.13%
|0
|81
|19.60
|$2.99
|MAR
|Scarlet Spider (2012)
|20
|25,133
|19
|22,499
|2,634
|11.71%
|0
|82
|19.47
|$2.99
|IMA
|Lazarus (2013)
|3
|24,961
|2
|31,470
|-6,509
|-20.68%
|1
|83
|19.30
|$2.99
|DC
|Supergirl (2011)
|23
|24,747
|22
|25,514
|-767
|-3.01%
|0
|84
|19.09
|$3.99
|IDW
|My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic (2012)
|10
|24,475
|9
|41,444
|-16,969
|-40.94%
|1
|85
|18.92
|$2.99
|DC
|Catwoman (2011)
|23
|24,262
|22
|24,737
|-475
|-1.92%
|0
|86
|18.84
|$2.99
|DC
|Worlds Finest (2012)
|15
|24,159
|14
|25,143
|-984
|-3.91%
|0
|87
|18.58
|$2.99
|MAR
|Scarlet Spider (2012)
|21
|23,830
|20
|25,133
|-1,303
|-5.18%
|0
|88
|18.34
|$2.99
|MAR
|Captain Marvel (2012)
|15
|23,511
|14
|19,320
|4,191
|21.69%
|0
|89
|18.22
|$3.99
|DC
|Batman Beyond Universe (2013)
|1
|23,358
|90
|18.11
|$3.99
|MAR
|A Plus X (2012)
|11
|23,222
|10
|24,371
|-1,149
|-4.71%
|3
|91
|18.10
|$2.99
|MAR
|Avengers Arena (2012)
|14
|23,204
|13
|22,955
|249
|1.08%
|0
|92
|17.90
|$2.99
|MAR
|Avengers Arena (2012)
|13
|22,955
|12
|23,969
|-1,014
|-4.23%
|0
|93
|17.70
|$2.99
|DC
|Swamp Thing (2011)
|23
|22,695
|22
|23,885
|-1,190
|-4.98%
|0
|94
|17.29
|$2.99
|DC
|Suicide Squad (2011)
|23
|22,166
|22
|22,447
|-281
|-1.25%
|0
|95
|17.16
|$3.99
|MAR
|Astonishing X-Men (2004)
|65
|22,010
|64
|22,649
|-639
|-2.82%
|0
|96
|17.12
|$2.99
|DC
|Larfleeze (2013)
|3
|21,955
|2
|30,221
|-8,266
|-27.35%
|0
|97
|16.97
|$3.99
|MAR
|Astonishing X-Men (2004)
|66
|21,757
|65
|22,010
|-253
|-1.15%
|0
|98
|16.87
|$2.99
|DC
|Animal Man (2011)
|23
|21,634
|22
|22,974
|-1,340
|-5.83%
|0
|99
|16.84
|$2.99
|MAR
|X-Men Legacy (2012)
|15
|21,599
|14
|22,119
|-520
|-2.35%
|0
|100
|16.27
|$3.99
|IDW
|My Little Pony Micro Series (2012)
|7
|20,868
|6
|24,350
|-3,482
|-14.30%
|1
|101
|16.18
|$3.50
|IMA
|Satellite Sam (2013)
|2
|20,752
|1
|32,452
|-11,700
|-36.05%
|0
|102
|16.11
|$2.99
|MAR
|Daredevil Dark Nights (2013)
|3
|20,659
|2
|22,322
|-1,663
|-7.45%
|0
|103
|16.05
|$2.99
|DAR
|Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Season 9 (2011)
|24
|20,584
|23
|20,768
|-184
|-0.89%
|0
|104
|15.78
|$2.99
|DC
|Superboy (2011)
|23
|20,235
|22
|19,984
|251
|1.26%
|0
|105
|15.76
|$2.99
|MAR
|Venom (2011)
|39
|20,212
|38
|20,325
|-113
|-0.56%
|0
|106
|15.58
|$2.99
|MAR
|X-Factor (1986)
|260
|19,982
|259
|20,065
|-83
|-0.41%
|0
|107
|15.48
|$3.99
|BOO
|Adventure Time (2012)
|19
|19,852
|18
|21,071
|-1,219
|-5.79%
|0
|108
|15.43
|$2.99
|MAR
|X-Factor (1986)
|261
|19,781
|260
|19,982
|-201
|-1.01%
|0
|109
|15.33
|$3.99
|MAR
|Ultimate Comics: Ultimates (2011)
|29
|19,657
|28
|19,859
|-202
|-1.02%
|0
|110
|15.17
|$2.99
|DC
|Talon (2012)
|11
|19,449
|10
|20,296
|-847
|-4.17%
|0
|111
|15.10
|$2.99
|DC
|Birds of Prey (2011)
|23
|19,364
|22
|20,209
|-845
|-4.18%
|0
|112
|14.89
|$3.99
|DAR
|True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2013)
|3
|19,091
|2
|22,401
|-3,310
|-14.78%
|0
|113
|14.83
|$2.99
|IMA
|Ten Grand (2013)
|4
|19,017
|3
|21,858
|-2,841
|-13.00%
|0
|114
|14.66
|$3.99
|DC
|Astro City (2013)
|3
|18,802
|2
|20,193
|-1,391
|-6.89%
|0
|115
|14.53
|$3.99
|MAR
|Ultimate Comics: X-Men (2011)
|30
|18,634
|29
|19,381
|-747
|-3.85%
|0
|116
|14.29
|$3.99
|DE
|Red Sonja (2013)
|2
|18,327
|1
|30,561
|-12,234
|-40.03%
|1
|117
|13.91
|$3.99
|IDW
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ongoing
|25
|17,833
|24
|16,484
|1,349
|8.18%
|1
|118
|13.69
|$3.99
|IDW
|X Files Season 10 (2013)
|3
|17,557
|2
|16,729
|828
|4.95%
|-1
|119
|13.69
|$3.50
|IMA
|Manhattan Projects
|13
|17,556
|12
|17,079
|477
|2.79%
|19
|120
|13.55
|$3.99
|DC
|Adventures of Superman (2013)
|4
|17,370
|3
|19,453
|-2,083
|-10.71%
|0
|121
|13.49
|$3.99
|MAR
|Dexter
|2
|17,304
|1
|20,540
|-3,236
|-15.75%
|2
|122
|13.30
|$3.99
|BOO
|Adventure Time Candy Capers
|2
|17,050
|1
|21,587
|-4,537
|-21.02%
|1
|123
|13.29
|$3.50
|IMA
|Fatale (2013)
|16
|17,045
|15
|22,376
|-5,331
|-23.82%
|5
|124
|13.18
|$2.99
|DC
|He Man and the Masters of the Universe
|5
|*
|16,898
|-35
|125
|13.06
|$2.99
|MAR
|Gambit (2012)
|16
|16,753
|15
|17,291
|-538
|-3.11%
|0
|126
|12.99
|$3.99
|MAR
|Fearless Defenders (2013)
|8
|16,653
|7
|17,411
|-758
|-4.35%
|0
|127
|12.52
|$3.99
|MAR
|Wolverine Max (2012)
|10
|16,057
|9
|16,931
|-874
|-5.16%
|0
|128
|12.48
|$3.99
|BOO
|Regular Show (2013)
|3
|16,000
|2
|19,510
|-3,510
|-17.99%
|9
|129
|12.42
|$2.99
|IMA
|Spawn
|234
|15,930
|233
|15,701
|229
|1.46%
|1
|130
|12.12
|$3.99
|DC
|Legends of the Dark Knight (2012)
|11
|15,546
|10
|16,184
|-638
|-3.94%
|0
|131
|12.12
|$2.99
|DAR
|Itty Bitty Hellboy
|1
|15,545
|0
|132
|12.01
|$2.99
|DAR
|Star Wars Legacy II
|6
|15,394
|5
|15,854
|-460
|-2.90%
|0
|133
|11.98
|$2.99
|MAR
|Journey Into Mystery (2011)
|655
|15,367
|654
|15,580
|-213
|-1.37%
|0
|134
|11.91
|$3.99
|DC
|All Star Western (2011)
|23
|15,276
|22
|15,376
|-100
|-0.65%
|0
|135
|11.61
|$2.99
|DC
|Fables (2002)
|132
|14,893
|131
|15,109
|-216
|-1.43%
|0
|136
|11.46
|$2.99
|DC
|Batman Lil Gotham
|5
|14,696
|4
|21,646
|-6,950
|-32.11%
|0
|137
|11.42
|$3.99
|DC
|Smallville Season 11
|16
|14,640
|15
|14,930
|-290
|-1.94%
|0
|138
|11.39
|$2.99
|DC
|Legion of Super-Heroes (2011)
|23
|14,600
|22
|14,726
|-126
|-0.86%
|0
|139
|11.30
|$2.99
|IMA
|Sex
|6
|14,488
|5
|15,996
|-1,508
|-9.43%
|0
|140
|11.12
|$3.50
|DAR
|Star Wars Darth Vader and Ninth Assassin
|5
|14,258
|4
|14,650
|-392
|-2.68%
|0
|141
|11.01
|$2.99
|IMA
|Chin Music
|2
|14,112
|1
|22,382
|-8,270
|-36.95%
|14
|142
|10.54
|$2.99
|DC
|Fairest (2012)
|18
|13,511
|17
|13,915
|-404
|-2.90%
|0
|143
|10.42
|$3.99
|DC
|Batman Arkham Unhinged
|17
|13,360
|16
|13,046
|314
|2.41%
|0
|144
|10.40
|$2.99
|DAR
|Angel and Faith
|25
|13,335
|24
|13,368
|-33
|-0.25%
|0
|145
|10.39
|$3.99
|IDW
|Doctor Who Prisoners of Time
|8
|13,328
|7
|12,773
|555
|4.35%
|0
|146
|10.28
|$2.99
|IMA
|Thief of Thieves
|16
|13,182
|15
|14,013
|-831
|-5.93%
|3
|147
|10.00
|$3.99
|VAL
|Quantum and Woody (2013)
|2
|12,818
|1
|17,622
|-4,804
|-27.26%
|0
|148
|9.90
|$7.99
|DC
|American Vampire Anthology
|1
|12,695
|3
|149
|9.87
|$2.99
|DC
|Federal Bureau of Physics (2013)
|2
|12,661
|1
|15,602
|-2,941
|-18.85%
|150
|9.81
|$3.99
|DAR
|Halo Initiation (2013)
|1
|12,584
Legend: Qty Rank = Quantity Rank, Index = Diamond Order Index, Pub = Publisher, # = Issue Number, R = Reorder, Est Sales = Estimated Sales, Prev Issue = Previous Issue, Prev Issue Est Sales = Previous Issue Estimated Sales, WL = Weeks Late
