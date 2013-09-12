Sales Report: August top comicbook sales 150-300

(CBR) Below you’ll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for August, 2013. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month.
There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.
August top comicbook sales 1-150
August top trade sales 150-300
TOP COMICS (150-300)
|150
|9.81
|$3.99
|DAR
|Halo Initiation (2013)
|1
|12,584
|151
|9.79
|$3.50
|DAR
|Star Wars Dark Times Spark Remains
|2
|12,559
|1
|13,990
|-1,431
|-10.23%
|0
|152
|9.79
|$2.99
|IMA
|Revival
|13
|12,549
|12
|13,948
|-1,399
|-10.03%
|0
|153
|9.46
|$3.50
|IMA
|Secret
|3
|12,130
|2
|14,902
|-2,772
|-18.60%
|3
|154
|9.44
|$3.50
|DAR
|Conan the Barbarian
|19
|12,105
|18
|12,331
|-226
|-1.83%
|0
|155
|9.43
|$3.99
|VAL
|Harbinger (2012)
|15
|12,086
|14
|10,709
|1,377
|12.86%
|0
|156
|9.36
|$3.99
|MAR
|Dark Tower Gunslinger So Fell Lord Perth
|1
|12,006
|2
|157
|9.04
|$3.99
|DE
|Lords of Mars
|1
|11,595
|0
|158
|9.03
|$2.99
|DC
|Batwing (2011)
|23
|11,584
|22
|12,062
|-478
|-3.96%
|0
|159
|8.99
|$3.99
|IMA
|Burn the Orphanage Born to Lose
|1
|11,524
|160
|8.88
|$2.99
|MAR
|Morbius the Living Vampire (2013)
|8
|11,390
|7
|12,485
|-1,095
|-8.77%
|0
|161
|8.81
|$3.99
|VAL
|Bloodshot (2012)
|0
|11,303
|0
|162
|8.72
|$2.99
|DC
|Justice League of Americas Vibe (2013)
|7
|11,184
|6
|12,241
|-1,057
|-8.63%
|0
|163
|8.67
|$2.99
|ZEN
|Grimm Fairy Tales Oz
|2
|11,119
|1
|19,237
|-8,118
|-42.20%
|-1
|164
|8.65
|$2.99
|DC
|Movement (2013)
|4
|11,095
|3
|14,524
|-3,429
|-23.61%
|0
|165
|8.65
|$4.99
|DC
|Dial H (2012)
|15
|11,086
|14
|11,421
|-335
|-2.93%
|0
|166
|8.59
|$3.99
|VAL
|X-O Manowar (2012)
|16
|11,019
|15
|13,997
|-2,978
|-21.28%
|0
|167
|8.56
|$2.99
|DC
|Demon Knights (2011)
|23
|10,971
|22
|11,364
|-393
|-3.46%
|0
|168
|8.55
|$2.99
|DC
|Stormwatch (2011)
|23
|10,969
|22
|11,792
|-823
|-6.98%
|0
|169
|8.49
|$3.99
|IDW
|Star Trek Ongoing
|24
|10,886
|23
|11,022
|-136
|-1.23%
|0
|170
|8.37
|$3.99
|IDW
|Thunder Agents (2013)
|1
|10,737
|171
|8.12
|$2.99
|IMA
|Ghosted
|2
|10,414
|1
|17,782
|-7,368
|-41.44%
|0
|172
|8.10
|$2.99
|DC
|Katana (2013)
|7
|10,386
|6
|11,346
|-960
|-8.46%
|0
|173
|8.07
|$3.99
|IDW
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villain Microseries
|5
|10,343
|4
|11,031
|-688
|-6.24%
|-1
|174
|8.04
|$3.99
|IDW
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles New Animated Adventures
|2
|10,304
|1
|14,397
|-4,093
|-28.43%
|1
|175
|7.97
|$3.99
|IDW
|Doctor Who (2012) v3
|12
|10,220
|11
|11,425
|-1,205
|-10.55%
|-2
|176
|7.84
|$2.99
|DC
|100 Bullets Brother Lono
|3
|10,051
|2
|11,984
|-1,933
|-16.13%
|0
|177
|7.78
|$3.99
|DC
|Ame Comi Girls (2013)
|6
|9,979
|5
|23,015
|-13,036
|-56.64%
|0
|178
|7.78
|$3.99
|VAL
|Archer and Armstrong (2012)
|12
|9,971
|11
|9,880
|91
|0.92%
|0
|179
|7.77
|$3.99
|BOO
|Robocop Last Stand
|1
|9,959
|0
|180
|7.75
|$4.99
|DC
|Django Unchained
|6
|9,938
|5
|10,858
|-920
|-8.47%
|2
|181
|7.72
|$3.99
|VAL
|Shadowman (2012)
|9
|9,895
|8
|10,089
|-194
|-1.92%
|0
|182
|7.68
|$3.50
|DAR
|BPRD Hell On Earth
|110
|9,842
|109
|10,018
|-176
|-1.76%
|0
|183
|7.67
|$2.99
|IMA
|Sheltered (2013)
|2
|9,836
|1
|21,055
|-11,219
|-53.28%
|0
|184
|7.55
|$3.50
|DAR
|Abe Sapien
|5
|9,676
|4
|10,314
|-638
|-6.19%
|0
|185
|7.40
|$3.50
|DAR
|King Conan Hour of the Dragon
|4
|9,492
|3
|9,319
|173
|1.86%
|0
|186
|7.40
|$3.99
|DE
|Shadow
|16
|9,484
|15
|9,851
|-367
|-3.73%
|3
|187
|7.33
|$3.99
|IDW
|Transformers More Than Meets Eye
|20
|9,402
|19
|9,320
|82
|0.88%
|0
|188
|7.32
|$3.99
|AVA
|Extinction Parade
|2
|9,392
|1
|16,063
|-6,671
|-41.53%
|4
|189
|7.27
|$2.99
|IMA
|Bounce (2013)
|4
|9,326
|3
|11,436
|-2,110
|-18.45%
|0
|190
|7.21
|$5.99
|DC
|Justice League: Trinity War Directors Cut (2013)
|1
|9,248
|191
|7.21
|$2.99
|ARC
|Sonic Universe
|55
|9,239
|54
|11,398
|-2,159
|-18.94%
|0
|192
|7.19
|$3.99
|IDW
|Transformers Robots in Disguise
|20
|9,218
|19
|9,564
|-346
|-3.62%
|-1
|193
|7.17
|$3.99
|DE
|Battlestar Galactica
|3
|9,200
|2
|10,505
|-1,305
|-12.42%
|6
|194
|7.16
|$2.99
|IMA
|Aphrodite Ix
|4
|9,186
|3
|9,339
|-153
|-1.64%
|1
|195
|7.04
|$2.99
|DC
|Unwritten (2009)
|52
|9,033
|51
|9,143
|-110
|-1.20%
|0
|196
|7.04
|$3.99
|DC
|Arrow (2012)
|10
|9,028
|9
|9,334
|-306
|-3.28%
|0
|197
|7.01
|$3.99
|IDW
|Kiss Kids (2013)
|1
|8,992
|198
|6.91
|$3.50
|IMA
|Legend of Luther Strode
|6
|8,857
|5
|9,020
|-163
|-1.81%
|10
|199
|6.90
|$3.50
|DAR
|Lobster Johnson Scent of Lotus
|2
|8,844
|1
|9,586
|-742
|-7.74%
|0
|200
|6.83
|$3.99
|DE
|Shadow/Green Hornet: Dark Nights (2013)
|2
|8,756
|1
|11,203
|-2,447
|-21.84%
|0
|201
|6.80
|$3.99
|DC
|Threshold (2013)
|8
|8,725
|7
|9,361
|-636
|-6.79%
|0
|202
|6.79
|$3.50
|DAR
|Massive
|15
|8,713
|14
|8,983
|-270
|-3.01%
|0
|203
|6.74
|$3.99
|IDW
|GI Joe (2011)
|7
|8,644
|6
|9,106
|-462
|-5.07%
|2
|204
|6.72
|$3.99
|IDW
|Judge Dredd
|10
|8,618
|9
|8,959
|-341
|-3.81%
|-1
|205
|6.66
|$3.99
|IDW
|Transformers Regeneration One
|94
|8,541
|93
|8,990
|-449
|-4.99%
|3
|206
|6.62
|$2.99
|DC
|Green Team, Teen Trillionaires (2013)
|4
|8,493
|3
|11,220
|-2,727
|-24.30%
|0
|207
|6.62
|$3.99
|MAR
|Emerald City of Oz
|2
|8,487
|1
|13,701
|-5,214
|-38.06%
|0
|208
|6.57
|$3.50
|IMA
|Peter Panzerfaust
|13
|8,419
|12
|9,951
|-1,532
|-15.40%
|0
|209
|6.55
|$2.99
|ARC
|Mega Man
|28
|8,404
|27
|10,332
|-1,928
|-18.66%
|0
|210
|6.45
|$3.99
|DC
|Justice League Dark (2011)
|22
|*
|8,276
|0
|211
|6.39
|$3.99
|BOO
|Herobear and the Kid Inheritance
|1
|8,188
|-1
|212
|6.36
|$2.99
|IMA
|Invincible Universe
|5
|8,154
|4
|8,856
|-702
|-7.93%
|0
|213
|6.15
|$3.50
|IMA
|Morning Glories
|30
|7,883
|29
|10,588
|-2,705
|-25.55%
|0
|214
|6.15
|$2.99
|ZEN
|Grimm Fairy Tales No Tomorrow
|1
|7,880
|0
|215
|6.10
|$3.99
|DE
|Game of Thrones
|16
|7,824
|15
|8,082
|-258
|-3.19%
|19
|216
|5.99
|$1.00
|IDW
|100 Penny Press Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|1
|7,677
|2
|217
|5.97
|$3.50
|IMA
|Lost Vegas
|4
|7,652
|3
|9,755
|-2,103
|-21.56%
|9
|218
|5.96
|$3.99
|DE
|Miss Fury
|5
|7,639
|4
|8,547
|-908
|-10.62%
|3
|219
|5.92
|$2.99
|DC
|Tom Strong and the Planet of Peril (2013)
|2
|7,593
|1
|10,492
|-2,899
|-27.63%
|0
|220
|5.91
|$3.99
|DE
|Lady Rawhide
|1
|7,579
|-2
|221
|5.84
|$3.99
|IDW
|GI Joe Special Missions
|6
|7,493
|5
|8,004
|-511
|-6.38%
|0
|222
|5.84
|$3.99
|IDW
|Godzilla Rulers of the Earth
|2
|7,483
|1
|9,814
|-2,331
|-23.75%
|2
|223
|5.78
|$3.99
|DE
|Grimm
|4
|7,413
|3
|8,564
|-1,151
|-13.44%
|0
|224
|5.74
|$3.99
|IDW
|Transformers Monstrosity
|3
|7,361
|2
|7,583
|-222
|-2.93%
|0
|225
|5.70
|$3.99
|IDW
|GI Joe a Real American Hero
|193
|7,314
|192
|7,361
|-47
|-0.64%
|1
|226
|5.70
|$3.99
|DAR
|Mass Effect Foundation
|2
|7,310
|1
|9,291
|-1,981
|-21.32%
|0
|227
|5.68
|$3.99
|ASP
|All New Fathom (2013)
|2
|7,278
|1
|54,379
|-47,101
|-86.62%
|1
|228
|5.66
|$2.99
|ZEN
|Grimm Fairy Tales Wonderland
|13
|7,253
|12
|7,766
|-513
|-6.61%
|2
|229
|5.63
|$3.99
|HER
|Buck Rogers in 25th Century (2013)
|1
|7,220
|230
|5.62
|$3.99
|AVA
|Crossed Badlands
|34
|7,204
|33
|7,209
|-5
|-0.07%
|1
|231
|5.53
|$4.99
|BOO
|Adventure Time Summer Special 2013
|1
|*
|7,096
|0
|232
|5.52
|$3.99
|IDW
|Godzilla Rulers of the Earth
|3
|7,080
|2
|7,483
|-403
|-5.39%
|2
|233
|5.52
|$2.99
|IMA
|Mind the Gap
|12
|7,077
|11
|7,302
|-225
|-3.08%
|9
|234
|5.50
|$3.99
|BOO
|Bravest Warriors
|11
|7,049
|10
|7,496
|-447
|-5.96%
|1
|235
|5.47
|$3.99
|DE
|Dejah Thoris and Green Men of Mars
|5
|7,009
|4
|7,234
|-225
|-3.11%
|8
|236
|5.46
|$2.99
|UNI
|Spongebob Comics
|23
|7,001
|22
|7,020
|-19
|-0.27%
|0
|237
|5.38
|$3.99
|IDW
|GI Joe Cobra Files
|5
|6,901
|4
|7,097
|-196
|-2.76%
|0
|238
|5.38
|$2.99
|BON
|Simpsons Comics
|205
|6,894
|204
|6,976
|-82
|-1.18%
|0
|239
|5.36
|$2.99
|IMA
|Mind the Gap
|13
|6,872
|12
|7,077
|-205
|-2.90%
|6
|240
|5.35
|$3.99
|IDW
|My Little Pony Cover Gallery
|1
|6,859
|0
|241
|5.34
|$3.99
|DE
|Mark Waid Green Hornet
|5
|6,843
|4
|7,942
|-1,099
|-13.84%
|0
|242
|5.25
|$3.99
|AVA
|Crossed Badlands
|35
|6,737
|34
|7,204
|-467
|-6.48%
|1
|243
|5.22
|$3.99
|IDW
|Transformers Prime Beast Hunters
|4
|6,691
|3
|7,004
|-313
|-4.47%
|1
|244
|5.16
|$3.99
|IDW
|Thumbprint By Joe Hill
|3
|6,615
|2
|7,278
|-663
|-9.11%
|1
|245
|5.15
|$3.99
|DE
|Pathfinder Goblins
|1
|6,609
|0
|246
|5.14
|$3.99
|DE
|Uncanny
|3
|6,593
|2
|8,228
|-1,635
|-19.87%
|3
|247
|5.13
|$2.99
|DC
|Trinity of Sin: Pandora (2013)
|1
|*
|6,572
|248
|5.11
|$2.99
|ZEN
|Grimm Fairy Tales Realm Knights
|1
|6,550
|-1
|249
|5.05
|$2.99
|DAR
|X
|4
|6,471
|3
|7,172
|-701
|-9.77%
|0
|250
|5.03
|$5.99
|ZEN
|Grimm Fairy Tales 2013 Special Ed (Unleashed Pt5)
|6,449
|0
|251
|4.97
|$3.99
|ONI
|Helheim
|6
|6,374
|5
|7,457
|-1,083
|-14.52%
|0
|252
|4.96
|$3.99
|DE
|Warlord of Mars Dejah Thoris
|28
|6,366
|27
|6,506
|-140
|-2.15%
|9
|253
|4.91
|$3.99
|IDW
|My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic (2012)
|9
|*
|6,291
|2
|254
|4.87
|$2.99
|BON
|Futurama Comics
|68
|6,245
|67
|6,230
|15
|0.24%
|0
|255
|4.82
|$2.99
|ZEN
|Grimm Fairy Tales Wonderland Down Rabbit Hole
|3
|6,187
|2
|7,116
|-929
|-13.06%
|1
|256
|4.74
|$3.99
|AVA
|George Rr Martin Skin Trade
|2
|6,078
|1
|8,996
|-2,918
|-32.44%
|-3
|257
|4.70
|$2.99
|ZEN
|Grimm Fairy Tales Grimm Fairy Tales
|88
|6,023
|87
|7,201
|-1,178
|-16.36%
|-1
|258
|4.67
|$2.99
|DAR
|Captain Midnight (2013)
|2
|5,988
|1
|7,783
|-1,795
|-23.06%
|0
|259
|4.65
|$3.99
|IDW
|Doomsday.1
|4
|5,964
|3
|6,236
|-272
|-4.36%
|0
|260
|4.65
|$3.99
|BOO
|Suicide Risk
|4
|5,962
|3
|6,864
|-902
|-13.14%
|0
|261
|4.55
|$3.99
|DE
|Vampirella Southern Gothic
|1
|5,836
|0
|262
|4.51
|$2.99
|DAR
|Catalyst Comix (2013)
|2
|5,784
|1
|8,745
|-2,961
|-33.86%
|0
|263
|4.48
|$3.99
|BOO
|Six Gun Gorilla
|3
|5,751
|2
|5,970
|-219
|-3.67%
|0
|264
|4.47
|$2.99
|ZEN
|Grimm Fairy Tales Robyn Hood Wanted
|4
|5,727
|3
|6,864
|-1,137
|-16.56%
|0
|265
|4.38
|$3.99
|DE
|Vampirella
|31
|5,618
|30
|5,996
|-378
|-6.30%
|6
|266
|4.35
|$3.99
|ZEN
|Grimm Fairy Tales Zombies Cursed
|2
|5,580
|-3
|267
|4.33
|$3.99
|DE
|Vampirella
|32
|5,548
|31
|5,618
|-70
|-1.25%
|3
|268
|4.32
|$3.99
|DE
|Black Bat
|4
|5,541
|3
|7,010
|-1,469
|-20.96%
|0
|269
|4.25
|$3.99
|DE
|Vampirella
|33
|5,445
|32
|5,548
|-103
|-1.86%
|3
|270
|4.21
|$3.99
|DC
|Batman/Superman (2013)
|2
|*
|5,403
|3
|271
|4.19
|$3.99
|DE
|Red Sonja Unchained
|4
|5,372
|3
|5,147
|225
|4.37%
|0
|272
|4.18
|$3.99
|IMA
|Prophet
|38
|5,366
|37
|5,341
|25
|0.47%
|11
|273
|4.15
|$3.99
|DAR
|Strain the Fall
|2
|5,324
|1
|7,474
|-2,150
|-28.77%
|0
|274
|4.15
|$4.99
|DC
|Wake (Directors Cut)
|1
|5,321
|275
|4.15
|$3.99
|DAR
|Mind Mgmt
|14
|5,320
|13
|6,498
|-1,178
|-18.13%
|0
|276
|4.03
|$1.00
|IDW
|100 Penny Press Star Trek
|1
|5,167
|1
|277
|4.03
|$3.99
|IDW
|Half Past Danger
|4
|5,164
|2
|4,968
|196
|3.95%
|0
|278
|4.02
|$3.99
|DC
|Justice League of America (2013)
|6
|*
|5,152
|1
|279
|3.99
|$3.99
|DE
|Owl
|2
|5,114
|1
|8,010
|-2,896
|-36.15%
|0
|280
|3.98
|$3.99
|ZEN
|Grimm Fairy Tales Demons Unseen
|3
|5,104
|2
|5,490
|-386
|-7.03%
|-2
|281
|3.96
|$3.99
|IMA
|Savage Dragon
|190
|5,078
|188
|4,320
|758
|17.55%
|3
|282
|3.95
|$4.99
|DAR
|Creepy Comics
|13
|5,071
|12
|5,398
|-327
|-6.06%
|1
|283
|3.95
|$4.99
|DE
|Red Sonja (2013)
|80
|5,066
|2
|18,327
|-13,261
|-72.36%
|284
|3.90
|$2.99
|MAR
|Marvel Universe Ultimate Spider Man
|17
|4,999
|15
|5,055
|-56
|-1.11%
|0
|285
|3.87
|$3.50
|BLA
|Occupy Comics
|3
|4,964
|2
|5,761
|-797
|-13.83%
|5
|286
|3.82
|$2.99
|DC
|Scooby Doo Where Are You
|36
|4,903
|34
|4,882
|21
|0.43%
|0
|287
|3.81
|$3.99
|IMA
|Artifacts
|30
|4,880
|28
|5,151
|-271
|-5.26%
|6
|288
|3.79
|$3.50
|BON
|Sergio Aragones Funnies
|9
|4,865
|8
|5,055
|-190
|-3.76%
|0
|289
|3.77
|$3.99
|BOO
|Peanuts v2
|11
|4,833
|9
|4,997
|-164
|-3.28%
|0
|290
|3.68
|$2.99
|IMA
|Great Pacific
|9
|4,721
|7
|5,611
|-890
|-15.86%
|1
|291
|3.64
|$7.99
|DAR
|Dark Horse Presents
|27
|4,673
|25
|4,889
|-216
|-4.42%
|0
|292
|3.63
|$3.99
|DE
|The Lone Ranger
|17
|4,650
|15
|4,772
|-122
|-2.56%
|15
|293
|3.62
|$2.99
|MAR
|Marvel Universe Avengers Earths Heroes
|17
|4,636
|15
|4,745
|-109
|-2.30%
|0
|294
|3.57
|$3.99
|DC
|Justice League (2011)
|22
|*
|4,584
|1
|295
|3.47
|$3.99
|IDW
|Jericho Season 4
|4
|4,455
|2
|5,331
|-876
|-16.43%
|40
|296
|3.46
|$2.99
|ZEN
|Screwed
|3
|4,438
|1
|5,657
|-1,219
|-21.55%
|-3
|297
|3.45
|$3.99
|IDW
|Judge Dredd Classics
|2
|4,419
|1
|7,151
|-2,732
|-38.20%
|2
|298
|3.44
|$3.99
|DAR
|Breath of Bones a Tale of the Golem
|3
|4,411
|1
|6,466
|-2,055
|-31.78%
|0
|299
|3.40
|$2.99
|DC
|Constantine (2013)
|5
|*
|4,363
|1
|300
|3.37
|$2.99
|IMA
|Lazarus (2013)
|2
|*
|4,327
