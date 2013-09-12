Sales Report: August top comicbook sales 150-300

(CBR) Below you’ll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for August, 2013. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.

August top overall sales

August top comicbook sales 1-150

August top trade sales 1-150



August top trade sales 150-300

TOP COMICS (150- 300 )

150 9.81 $3.99 DAR Halo Initiation (2013) 1 12,584 151 9.79 $3.50 DAR Star Wars Dark Times Spark Remains 2 12,559 1 13,990 -1,431 -10.23% 0 152 9.79 $2.99 IMA Revival 13 12,549 12 13,948 -1,399 -10.03% 0 153 9.46 $3.50 IMA Secret 3 12,130 2 14,902 -2,772 -18.60% 3 154 9.44 $3.50 DAR Conan the Barbarian 19 12,105 18 12,331 -226 -1.83% 0 155 9.43 $3.99 VAL Harbinger (2012) 15 12,086 14 10,709 1,377 12.86% 0 156 9.36 $3.99 MAR Dark Tower Gunslinger So Fell Lord Perth 1 12,006 2 157 9.04 $3.99 DE Lords of Mars 1 11,595 0 158 9.03 $2.99 DC Batwing (2011) 23 11,584 22 12,062 -478 -3.96% 0 159 8.99 $3.99 IMA Burn the Orphanage Born to Lose 1 11,524 160 8.88 $2.99 MAR Morbius the Living Vampire (2013) 8 11,390 7 12,485 -1,095 -8.77% 0 161 8.81 $3.99 VAL Bloodshot (2012) 0 11,303 0 162 8.72 $2.99 DC Justice League of Americas Vibe (2013) 7 11,184 6 12,241 -1,057 -8.63% 0 163 8.67 $2.99 ZEN Grimm Fairy Tales Oz 2 11,119 1 19,237 -8,118 -42.20% -1 164 8.65 $2.99 DC Movement (2013) 4 11,095 3 14,524 -3,429 -23.61% 0 165 8.65 $4.99 DC Dial H (2012) 15 11,086 14 11,421 -335 -2.93% 0 166 8.59 $3.99 VAL X-O Manowar (2012) 16 11,019 15 13,997 -2,978 -21.28% 0 167 8.56 $2.99 DC Demon Knights (2011) 23 10,971 22 11,364 -393 -3.46% 0 168 8.55 $2.99 DC Stormwatch (2011) 23 10,969 22 11,792 -823 -6.98% 0 169 8.49 $3.99 IDW Star Trek Ongoing 24 10,886 23 11,022 -136 -1.23% 0 170 8.37 $3.99 IDW Thunder Agents (2013) 1 10,737 171 8.12 $2.99 IMA Ghosted 2 10,414 1 17,782 -7,368 -41.44% 0 172 8.10 $2.99 DC Katana (2013) 7 10,386 6 11,346 -960 -8.46% 0 173 8.07 $3.99 IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villain Microseries 5 10,343 4 11,031 -688 -6.24% -1 174 8.04 $3.99 IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles New Animated Adventures 2 10,304 1 14,397 -4,093 -28.43% 1 175 7.97 $3.99 IDW Doctor Who (2012) v3 12 10,220 11 11,425 -1,205 -10.55% -2 176 7.84 $2.99 DC 100 Bullets Brother Lono 3 10,051 2 11,984 -1,933 -16.13% 0 177 7.78 $3.99 DC Ame Comi Girls (2013) 6 9,979 5 23,015 -13,036 -56.64% 0 178 7.78 $3.99 VAL Archer and Armstrong (2012) 12 9,971 11 9,880 91 0.92% 0 179 7.77 $3.99 BOO Robocop Last Stand 1 9,959 0 180 7.75 $4.99 DC Django Unchained 6 9,938 5 10,858 -920 -8.47% 2 181 7.72 $3.99 VAL Shadowman (2012) 9 9,895 8 10,089 -194 -1.92% 0 182 7.68 $3.50 DAR BPRD Hell On Earth 110 9,842 109 10,018 -176 -1.76% 0 183 7.67 $2.99 IMA Sheltered (2013) 2 9,836 1 21,055 -11,219 -53.28% 0 184 7.55 $3.50 DAR Abe Sapien 5 9,676 4 10,314 -638 -6.19% 0 185 7.40 $3.50 DAR King Conan Hour of the Dragon 4 9,492 3 9,319 173 1.86% 0 186 7.40 $3.99 DE Shadow 16 9,484 15 9,851 -367 -3.73% 3 187 7.33 $3.99 IDW Transformers More Than Meets Eye 20 9,402 19 9,320 82 0.88% 0 188 7.32 $3.99 AVA Extinction Parade 2 9,392 1 16,063 -6,671 -41.53% 4 189 7.27 $2.99 IMA Bounce (2013) 4 9,326 3 11,436 -2,110 -18.45% 0 190 7.21 $5.99 DC Justice League: Trinity War Directors Cut (2013) 1 9,248 191 7.21 $2.99 ARC Sonic Universe 55 9,239 54 11,398 -2,159 -18.94% 0 192 7.19 $3.99 IDW Transformers Robots in Disguise 20 9,218 19 9,564 -346 -3.62% -1 193 7.17 $3.99 DE Battlestar Galactica 3 9,200 2 10,505 -1,305 -12.42% 6 194 7.16 $2.99 IMA Aphrodite Ix 4 9,186 3 9,339 -153 -1.64% 1 195 7.04 $2.99 DC Unwritten (2009) 52 9,033 51 9,143 -110 -1.20% 0 196 7.04 $3.99 DC Arrow (2012) 10 9,028 9 9,334 -306 -3.28% 0 197 7.01 $3.99 IDW Kiss Kids (2013) 1 8,992 198 6.91 $3.50 IMA Legend of Luther Strode 6 8,857 5 9,020 -163 -1.81% 10 199 6.90 $3.50 DAR Lobster Johnson Scent of Lotus 2 8,844 1 9,586 -742 -7.74% 0 200 6.83 $3.99 DE Shadow/Green Hornet: Dark Nights (2013) 2 8,756 1 11,203 -2,447 -21.84% 0 201 6.80 $3.99 DC Threshold (2013) 8 8,725 7 9,361 -636 -6.79% 0 202 6.79 $3.50 DAR Massive 15 8,713 14 8,983 -270 -3.01% 0 203 6.74 $3.99 IDW GI Joe (2011) 7 8,644 6 9,106 -462 -5.07% 2 204 6.72 $3.99 IDW Judge Dredd 10 8,618 9 8,959 -341 -3.81% -1 205 6.66 $3.99 IDW Transformers Regeneration One 94 8,541 93 8,990 -449 -4.99% 3 206 6.62 $2.99 DC Green Team, Teen Trillionaires (2013) 4 8,493 3 11,220 -2,727 -24.30% 0 207 6.62 $3.99 MAR Emerald City of Oz 2 8,487 1 13,701 -5,214 -38.06% 0 208 6.57 $3.50 IMA Peter Panzerfaust 13 8,419 12 9,951 -1,532 -15.40% 0 209 6.55 $2.99 ARC Mega Man 28 8,404 27 10,332 -1,928 -18.66% 0 210 6.45 $3.99 DC Justice League Dark (2011) 22 * 8,276 0 211 6.39 $3.99 BOO Herobear and the Kid Inheritance 1 8,188 -1 212 6.36 $2.99 IMA Invincible Universe 5 8,154 4 8,856 -702 -7.93% 0 213 6.15 $3.50 IMA Morning Glories 30 7,883 29 10,588 -2,705 -25.55% 0 214 6.15 $2.99 ZEN Grimm Fairy Tales No Tomorrow 1 7,880 0 215 6.10 $3.99 DE Game of Thrones 16 7,824 15 8,082 -258 -3.19% 19 216 5.99 $1.00 IDW 100 Penny Press Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1 7,677 2 217 5.97 $3.50 IMA Lost Vegas 4 7,652 3 9,755 -2,103 -21.56% 9 218 5.96 $3.99 DE Miss Fury 5 7,639 4 8,547 -908 -10.62% 3 219 5.92 $2.99 DC Tom Strong and the Planet of Peril (2013) 2 7,593 1 10,492 -2,899 -27.63% 0 220 5.91 $3.99 DE Lady Rawhide 1 7,579 -2 221 5.84 $3.99 IDW GI Joe Special Missions 6 7,493 5 8,004 -511 -6.38% 0 222 5.84 $3.99 IDW Godzilla Rulers of the Earth 2 7,483 1 9,814 -2,331 -23.75% 2 223 5.78 $3.99 DE Grimm 4 7,413 3 8,564 -1,151 -13.44% 0 224 5.74 $3.99 IDW Transformers Monstrosity 3 7,361 2 7,583 -222 -2.93% 0 225 5.70 $3.99 IDW GI Joe a Real American Hero 193 7,314 192 7,361 -47 -0.64% 1 226 5.70 $3.99 DAR Mass Effect Foundation 2 7,310 1 9,291 -1,981 -21.32% 0 227 5.68 $3.99 ASP All New Fathom (2013) 2 7,278 1 54,379 -47,101 -86.62% 1 228 5.66 $2.99 ZEN Grimm Fairy Tales Wonderland 13 7,253 12 7,766 -513 -6.61% 2 229 5.63 $3.99 HER Buck Rogers in 25th Century (2013) 1 7,220 230 5.62 $3.99 AVA Crossed Badlands 34 7,204 33 7,209 -5 -0.07% 1 231 5.53 $4.99 BOO Adventure Time Summer Special 2013 1 * 7,096 0 232 5.52 $3.99 IDW Godzilla Rulers of the Earth 3 7,080 2 7,483 -403 -5.39% 2 233 5.52 $2.99 IMA Mind the Gap 12 7,077 11 7,302 -225 -3.08% 9 234 5.50 $3.99 BOO Bravest Warriors 11 7,049 10 7,496 -447 -5.96% 1 235 5.47 $3.99 DE Dejah Thoris and Green Men of Mars 5 7,009 4 7,234 -225 -3.11% 8 236 5.46 $2.99 UNI Spongebob Comics 23 7,001 22 7,020 -19 -0.27% 0 237 5.38 $3.99 IDW GI Joe Cobra Files 5 6,901 4 7,097 -196 -2.76% 0 238 5.38 $2.99 BON Simpsons Comics 205 6,894 204 6,976 -82 -1.18% 0 239 5.36 $2.99 IMA Mind the Gap 13 6,872 12 7,077 -205 -2.90% 6 240 5.35 $3.99 IDW My Little Pony Cover Gallery 1 6,859 0 241 5.34 $3.99 DE Mark Waid Green Hornet 5 6,843 4 7,942 -1,099 -13.84% 0 242 5.25 $3.99 AVA Crossed Badlands 35 6,737 34 7,204 -467 -6.48% 1 243 5.22 $3.99 IDW Transformers Prime Beast Hunters 4 6,691 3 7,004 -313 -4.47% 1 244 5.16 $3.99 IDW Thumbprint By Joe Hill 3 6,615 2 7,278 -663 -9.11% 1 245 5.15 $3.99 DE Pathfinder Goblins 1 6,609 0 246 5.14 $3.99 DE Uncanny 3 6,593 2 8,228 -1,635 -19.87% 3 247 5.13 $2.99 DC Trinity of Sin: Pandora (2013) 1 * 6,572 248 5.11 $2.99 ZEN Grimm Fairy Tales Realm Knights 1 6,550 -1 249 5.05 $2.99 DAR X 4 6,471 3 7,172 -701 -9.77% 0 250 5.03 $5.99 ZEN Grimm Fairy Tales 2013 Special Ed (Unleashed Pt5) 6,449 0 251 4.97 $3.99 ONI Helheim 6 6,374 5 7,457 -1,083 -14.52% 0 252 4.96 $3.99 DE Warlord of Mars Dejah Thoris 28 6,366 27 6,506 -140 -2.15% 9 253 4.91 $3.99 IDW My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic (2012) 9 * 6,291 2 254 4.87 $2.99 BON Futurama Comics 68 6,245 67 6,230 15 0.24% 0 255 4.82 $2.99 ZEN Grimm Fairy Tales Wonderland Down Rabbit Hole 3 6,187 2 7,116 -929 -13.06% 1 256 4.74 $3.99 AVA George Rr Martin Skin Trade 2 6,078 1 8,996 -2,918 -32.44% -3 257 4.70 $2.99 ZEN Grimm Fairy Tales Grimm Fairy Tales 88 6,023 87 7,201 -1,178 -16.36% -1 258 4.67 $2.99 DAR Captain Midnight (2013) 2 5,988 1 7,783 -1,795 -23.06% 0 259 4.65 $3.99 IDW Doomsday.1 4 5,964 3 6,236 -272 -4.36% 0 260 4.65 $3.99 BOO Suicide Risk 4 5,962 3 6,864 -902 -13.14% 0 261 4.55 $3.99 DE Vampirella Southern Gothic 1 5,836 0 262 4.51 $2.99 DAR Catalyst Comix (2013) 2 5,784 1 8,745 -2,961 -33.86% 0 263 4.48 $3.99 BOO Six Gun Gorilla 3 5,751 2 5,970 -219 -3.67% 0 264 4.47 $2.99 ZEN Grimm Fairy Tales Robyn Hood Wanted 4 5,727 3 6,864 -1,137 -16.56% 0 265 4.38 $3.99 DE Vampirella 31 5,618 30 5,996 -378 -6.30% 6 266 4.35 $3.99 ZEN Grimm Fairy Tales Zombies Cursed 2 5,580 -3 267 4.33 $3.99 DE Vampirella 32 5,548 31 5,618 -70 -1.25% 3 268 4.32 $3.99 DE Black Bat 4 5,541 3 7,010 -1,469 -20.96% 0 269 4.25 $3.99 DE Vampirella 33 5,445 32 5,548 -103 -1.86% 3 270 4.21 $3.99 DC Batman/Superman (2013) 2 * 5,403 3 271 4.19 $3.99 DE Red Sonja Unchained 4 5,372 3 5,147 225 4.37% 0 272 4.18 $3.99 IMA Prophet 38 5,366 37 5,341 25 0.47% 11 273 4.15 $3.99 DAR Strain the Fall 2 5,324 1 7,474 -2,150 -28.77% 0 274 4.15 $4.99 DC Wake (Directors Cut) 1 5,321 275 4.15 $3.99 DAR Mind Mgmt 14 5,320 13 6,498 -1,178 -18.13% 0 276 4.03 $1.00 IDW 100 Penny Press Star Trek 1 5,167 1 277 4.03 $3.99 IDW Half Past Danger 4 5,164 2 4,968 196 3.95% 0 278 4.02 $3.99 DC Justice League of America (2013) 6 * 5,152 1 279 3.99 $3.99 DE Owl 2 5,114 1 8,010 -2,896 -36.15% 0 280 3.98 $3.99 ZEN Grimm Fairy Tales Demons Unseen 3 5,104 2 5,490 -386 -7.03% -2 281 3.96 $3.99 IMA Savage Dragon 190 5,078 188 4,320 758 17.55% 3 282 3.95 $4.99 DAR Creepy Comics 13 5,071 12 5,398 -327 -6.06% 1 283 3.95 $4.99 DE Red Sonja (2013) 80 5,066 2 18,327 -13,261 -72.36% 284 3.90 $2.99 MAR Marvel Universe Ultimate Spider Man 17 4,999 15 5,055 -56 -1.11% 0 285 3.87 $3.50 BLA Occupy Comics 3 4,964 2 5,761 -797 -13.83% 5 286 3.82 $2.99 DC Scooby Doo Where Are You 36 4,903 34 4,882 21 0.43% 0 287 3.81 $3.99 IMA Artifacts 30 4,880 28 5,151 -271 -5.26% 6 288 3.79 $3.50 BON Sergio Aragones Funnies 9 4,865 8 5,055 -190 -3.76% 0 289 3.77 $3.99 BOO Peanuts v2 11 4,833 9 4,997 -164 -3.28% 0 290 3.68 $2.99 IMA Great Pacific 9 4,721 7 5,611 -890 -15.86% 1 291 3.64 $7.99 DAR Dark Horse Presents 27 4,673 25 4,889 -216 -4.42% 0 292 3.63 $3.99 DE The Lone Ranger 17 4,650 15 4,772 -122 -2.56% 15 293 3.62 $2.99 MAR Marvel Universe Avengers Earths Heroes 17 4,636 15 4,745 -109 -2.30% 0 294 3.57 $3.99 DC Justice League (2011) 22 * 4,584 1 295 3.47 $3.99 IDW Jericho Season 4 4 4,455 2 5,331 -876 -16.43% 40 296 3.46 $2.99 ZEN Screwed 3 4,438 1 5,657 -1,219 -21.55% -3 297 3.45 $3.99 IDW Judge Dredd Classics 2 4,419 1 7,151 -2,732 -38.20% 2 298 3.44 $3.99 DAR Breath of Bones a Tale of the Golem 3 4,411 1 6,466 -2,055 -31.78% 0 299 3.40 $2.99 DC Constantine (2013) 5 * 4,363 1 300 3.37 $2.99 IMA Lazarus (2013) 2 * 4,327

Legend: Qty Rank = Quantity Rank, Index = Diamond Order Index, Pub = Publisher, # = Issue Number, R = Reorder, Est Sales = Estimated Sales, Prev Issue = Previous Issue, Prev Issue Est Sales = Previous Issue Estimated Sales, WL = Weeks Late

