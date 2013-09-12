Sales Report: August top trade sales 150-300

(CBR) Below you’ll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for August, 2013. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.

151 0.53 $7.99 NBM Disney Fairies v12: Lost Treasure 677 677
152 0.53 $59.99 IMA Walking Dead Compendium v2 676 19,861
153 0.53 $39.99 MAR X Force Phalanx Covenant 675 675
154 0.52 $24.99 IDW Transformers Classics v5 668 668
155 0.52 $22.99 FAN Children of Palomar 666 666
156 0.52 $14.99 IMA Manhattan Projects v1: Science Bad 666 16,957
157 0.51 $24.99 DC Batman v1: The Court of Owls (N52) 658 32,652
158 0.51 $19.99 DC Blackest Night 657 24,175
159 0.51 $29.99 IDW Thunder Agents Classics v1 654 654
160 0.51 $28.99 FAN Ec Al Feldstein Child of Tomorrow 653 653
161 0.51 $29.99 MAR Deadpool Classic v1 650 11,109
162 0.50 $14.99 DAR Serenity Shepherds Tale 645 26,455
163 0.50 $19.99 BOO Adventure Time Marceline and the Scream Queens v1 640 6,652
164 0.50 $10.99 DAR Avatar Last Airbender v1: Promise Part 1 638 21,261
165 0.49 $14.99 DC Red Hood and the Outlaws v1: Redemption (N52) 623 6,864
166 0.48 $14.99 DC Nightwing v2: Night of the Owls (N52) 620 4,690
167 0.48 $17.99 IDW Kiss Solo 620 620
168 0.48 $24.99 MAR Pacific Rim Tales From Year Zero 619 4,438
169 0.48 $24.99 MAR Elektra Assassin 617 2,195
170 0.48 $12.99 ST. Certain Scientific Railgun v8 614 614
171 0.48 $17.99 DAR Orchid v3 613 613
172 0.48 $24.99 DC V for Vendetta Book and Mask Set 612 9,911
173 0.48 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v6: Sorrowful Life 610 85,939
174 0.48 $12.99 VIZ Tiger and Bunny Comic Anthology v1 610 610
175 0.47 $24.99 DAR Nexus Omnibus v3 606 606
176 0.47 $19.99 MAR Kick Ass 2 Prelude 606 606
177 0.47 $24.99 MAR All New X Men v1: Yesterdays X Men (Now) 605 5,520
178 0.47 $9.99 IMA Chew v1 603 46,764
179 0.47 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v7: The Calm Before 598 78,251
180 0.46 $12.99 HAC Judge v1 586 586
181 0.46 $24.99 MAR Infinity Gauntlet 584 15,884
182 0.45 $28.99 FAN Ec Johnny Craig Fall Guy for Murder 583 583
183 0.45 $24.99 MAR Fear Itself Deadpool Fearsome Four 582 1,495
184 0.45 $24.99 DAR Trekker Omnibus 581 581
185 0.45 $19.99 DC Sandman v2: The Dolls House 579 16,923
186 0.45 $19.95 ARA Thrilling Adventure Hour 577 577
187 0.45 $17.99 DC Arkham Asylum Anniversary Ed 574 37,626
188 0.44 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v8: Made to Suffer 567 76,971
189 0.44 $19.99 VIZ Neon Genesis Evangelion 3in1 Ed v4 566 566
190 0.43 $16.99 MAR Wolverine By Claremont and Miller 557 5,361
191 0.43 $24.99 MAR Silver Surfer Parable 556 2,256
192 0.42 $24.99 DC Justice League v2: The Villains Journey (N52) 543 10,845
193 0.42 $16.99 IMA Progeny v1 543 543
194 0.42 $24.99 MAR House of M 542 20,666
195 0.42 $19.99 DC Batman Dark Victory 538 26,062
196 0.42 $19.99 IDW Amelia Cole and the Unknown World 535 535
197 0.42 $19.99 RAN Battle Angel Alita Last Order Omnibus v2 535 535
198 0.41 $10.99 DAR Avatar Last Airbender v2: Promise Part 2 527 14,447
199 0.41 $34.99 IMA Walking Dead v1 522 30,461
200 0.41 $9.99 IMA Prophet v1: Remission 521 7,466
201 0.40 $22.99 DC Batman Earth One 519 51,990
202 0.40 $10.99 DAR Avatar Last Airbender v3: Promise Part 3 518 12,079
203 0.40 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v11: Fear the Hunters 518 67,894
204 0.40 $17.99 DC Flashpoint World of Flashpoint Batman 517 4,541
205 0.40 $16.99 DC Batman the Dark Knight v1: Knight Terrors (N52) 512 3,739
206 0.40 $19.99 DAR Mind Mgmt v1: Manager 508 2,346
207 0.39 $14.99 IMA Prophet v2: Brothers 506 3,446
208 0.39 $16.99 DC Batman and Robin v1: Born to Kill (N52) 503 11,652
209 0.39 $14.99 DC Wonder Woman v1: Blood (N52) 502 6,303
210 0.39 $14.99 DC Justice League Dark v1: In the Dark (N52) 495 5,079
211 0.39 $49.99 IDW Transformers 30th Anniversary Collection 495 495
212 0.38 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v9: Here We Remain 493 80,078
213 0.38 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v16: A Larger World 491 51,019
214 0.38 $19.99 IDW Locke and Key v2: Head Games 485 7,704
215 0.38 $16.99 BOO Damned v1 484 484
216 0.38 $14.99 DC Aquaman v1: The Trench (N52) 483 6,017
217 0.38 $14.99 DC Fairest v2: Hidden Kingdom 482 5,139
218 0.38 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v10: What We Become 482 72,083
219 0.37 $14.99 DC Green Lantern v1: Sinestro (N52) 479 5,247
220 0.37 $29.99 DC All Star Superman 475 10,687
221 0.37 $19.00 HAC Kingdom Hearts II v1 475 1,023
222 0.37 $24.99 MAR Marvel Boy 475 475
223 0.37 $29.99 DC Batman the Night of the Owls (N52) 473 11,908
224 0.37 $29.99 DC Batman Knightfall v1 472 12,883
225 0.37 $14.99 DC Batman Jekyll and Hyde 471 4,265
226 0.37 $19.99 FAN End of the F$$$Ing World 470 470
227 0.37 $29.99 IMA Spawn Origins v9 469 469
228 0.36 $14.99 DC Transmetropolitan v1: Back On the Street 463 27,923
229 0.36 $19.99 DE Red Sonja v11: Echoes of War 463 463
230 0.36 $15.99 DAR Number 13 461 461
231 0.36 $9.99 VIZ Happy Marriage v1 460 460
232 0.36 $14.99 IMA Manhattan Projects v2 459 8,819
233 0.35 $12.99 SCH Bone v1: Out Boneville 454 5,669
234 0.35 $13.99 HAC Bunny Drop v9 449 449
235 0.35 $7.99 NBM Power Rangers Megaforce v3: Panic Parade 445 445
236 0.35 $11.99 HAC Puella Magi Kazumi Magica v2: Innocent Malice 444 444
237 0.35 $13.99 ST. Sacred Blacksmith v2 444 444
238 0.34 $32.99 AVA Alan Moore Fashion Beast 442 442
239 0.34 $18.99 ST. Kanokon v2 442 442
240 0.34 $12.99 DC Batman Hush v2 439 34,412
241 0.34 $14.99 IMA Revival v2: Live Like You Mean It 439 3,818
242 0.34 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v12: Life Among Them 438 62,127
243 0.34 $19.95 AST Headsmash 433 433
244 0.34 $16.99 DC Justice League Dark v2: Books of Magic (N52) 433 3,382
245 0.34 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v15: We Find Ourselves 433 54,264
246 0.34 $14.99 MAR Deadpool v2: Dark Reign 433 12,000
247 0.34 $59.99 IMA Spawn Dark Ages Complete Coll 432 432
248 0.34 $9.99 VIZ Kimi Ni Todoke v17: From Me to You 430 430
249 0.33 $14.95 CON Over the Wall 429 429
250 0.33 $10.99 ARC Sabrina the Teenage Witch Magic Within v3 425 425
251 0.33 $19.99 DC Final Crisis 425 14,840
252 0.33 $14.99 DC Batman Turning Points 423 4,282
253 0.33 $24.99 DC Batman Incorporated v1: Demon Star (N52) 418 4,229
254 0.32 $14.99 DC Planetary v1: All Over the World and Other Stories 415 4,038
255 0.32 $19.99 MAR Dracula 412 1,138
256 0.32 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v14: No Way Out 404 55,790
257 0.31 $49.99 IDW Rip Kirby v6 401 401
258 0.31 $29.99 DC Before Watchmen Comedian Rorschach Dlx 397 4,840
259 0.31 $12.99 DC History of the DC Universe 396 14,241
260 0.31 $16.99 DC Superman Action Comics v1: Superman Men of Steel (N52) 394 394
261 0.31 $22.99 DC Flex Mentallo Man of Muscle Mystery Dlx 393 7,429
262 0.30 $19.99 DC American Vampire v1 390 12,450
263 0.30 $12.95 RAN Knights of Sidonia v4 390 390
264 0.30 $9.99 VIZ Nura Rise of the Yokai Clan v16 390 390
265 0.30 $11.99 BOO Adventure Time Original v1: Playing Fire 388 11,024
266 0.30 $12.99 DC Superman Earth One v1 388 6,951
267 0.30 $19.99 IDW Locke and Key v3: Crown of Shadows 388 6,192
268 0.30 $17.99 DAR Serenity v1: Those Left Behind 385 3,725
269 0.30 $11.99 HAC Btooom v3 385 385
270 0.30 $24.99 DC Batman a Death in the Family 383 7,669
271 0.30 $19.99 DC Sandman v3: Dream Country 380 5,873
272 0.30 $20.99 HAC Umineko When They Cry v4: Turn Golden Witch Pt 2 380 380
273 0.29 $49.99 DAR Crime Does Not Pay Archives v5 378 378
274 0.29 $14.99 DC JLA Ultramarine Corps 377 4,161
275 0.29 $14.99 IMA Fatale v3 376 5,264
276 0.29 $9.95 LER Bag of Marbles 374 374
277 0.29 $12.99 DC Fables v2: Animal Farm 372 41,459
278 0.29 $14.99 IMA Fatale v1: Death Chases Me 372 13,535
279 0.29 $9.99 VIZ Library Wars Love and War v10 372 372
280 0.29 $17.99 DC Superman Red Son 371 44,654
281 0.29 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v13: Too Far Gone 371 58,111
282 0.29 $17.99 IDW Torpedo v4 370 370
283 0.29 $19.99 POC Judge Dredd Comp Case Files (S&S Ed) v6 369 369
284 0.29 $16.99 DC Punk Rock Jesus 368 6,113
285 0.29 $16.99 ABS Rachel Rising v1: Shadow of Death 366 2,578
286 0.29 $29.95 HUM Bad Break 366 366
287 0.29 $9.99 IMA Morning Glories v1: For a Better Future 366 17,353
288 0.28 $14.99 DC DC Universe Origins 365 3,720
289 0.28 $14.99 DC Teen Titans v1: Its Our Right to Fight (N52) 363 4,663
290 0.28 $19.99 MAR Ult Comics Spider Man By Bendis v1 362 3,823
291 0.28 $19.99 ST. Dance in Vampire Bund Omnibus v3 362 362
292 0.28 $9.99 VIZ Kamisama Kiss v13 360 360
293 0.28 $79.95 HUM What Is Above 358 358
294 0.28 $14.99 DAR Avatar Last Airbender Lost Adventures v1 357 3,690
295 0.28 $10.99 RAN No 6 v2 357 357
296 0.28 $12.95 DC Batman Anarky 356 1,027
297 0.28 $6.99 DC Bugs Bunny v1: Whats Up Doc 354 878
298 0.28 $11.99 HAC Pandora Hearts v17 353 353
299 0.27 $12.99 IMA Chew v2: International Flavor 352 24,658
300 0.27 $15.99 MAR Deadpool v3: X Marks Spot 352 4,471

Legend: Qty Rank = Quantity Rank, Index = Diamond Order Index, Pub = Publisher,  Est Sales = Estimated Sales

