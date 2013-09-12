Sales Report: August top trade sales 150-300

(CBR) Below you’ll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for August, 2013. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.

151 0.53 $7.99 NBM Disney Fairies v12: Lost Treasure 677 677 152 0.53 $59.99 IMA Walking Dead Compendium v2 676 19,861 153 0.53 $39.99 MAR X Force Phalanx Covenant 675 675 154 0.52 $24.99 IDW Transformers Classics v5 668 668 155 0.52 $22.99 FAN Children of Palomar 666 666 156 0.52 $14.99 IMA Manhattan Projects v1: Science Bad 666 16,957 157 0.51 $24.99 DC Batman v1: The Court of Owls (N52) 658 32,652 158 0.51 $19.99 DC Blackest Night 657 24,175 159 0.51 $29.99 IDW Thunder Agents Classics v1 654 654 160 0.51 $28.99 FAN Ec Al Feldstein Child of Tomorrow 653 653 161 0.51 $29.99 MAR Deadpool Classic v1 650 11,109 162 0.50 $14.99 DAR Serenity Shepherds Tale 645 26,455 163 0.50 $19.99 BOO Adventure Time Marceline and the Scream Queens v1 640 6,652 164 0.50 $10.99 DAR Avatar Last Airbender v1: Promise Part 1 638 21,261 165 0.49 $14.99 DC Red Hood and the Outlaws v1: Redemption (N52) 623 6,864 166 0.48 $14.99 DC Nightwing v2: Night of the Owls (N52) 620 4,690 167 0.48 $17.99 IDW Kiss Solo 620 620 168 0.48 $24.99 MAR Pacific Rim Tales From Year Zero 619 4,438 169 0.48 $24.99 MAR Elektra Assassin 617 2,195 170 0.48 $12.99 ST. Certain Scientific Railgun v8 614 614 171 0.48 $17.99 DAR Orchid v3 613 613 172 0.48 $24.99 DC V for Vendetta Book and Mask Set 612 9,911 173 0.48 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v6: Sorrowful Life 610 85,939 174 0.48 $12.99 VIZ Tiger and Bunny Comic Anthology v1 610 610 175 0.47 $24.99 DAR Nexus Omnibus v3 606 606 176 0.47 $19.99 MAR Kick Ass 2 Prelude 606 606 177 0.47 $24.99 MAR All New X Men v1: Yesterdays X Men (Now) 605 5,520 178 0.47 $9.99 IMA Chew v1 603 46,764 179 0.47 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v7: The Calm Before 598 78,251 180 0.46 $12.99 HAC Judge v1 586 586 181 0.46 $24.99 MAR Infinity Gauntlet 584 15,884 182 0.45 $28.99 FAN Ec Johnny Craig Fall Guy for Murder 583 583 183 0.45 $24.99 MAR Fear Itself Deadpool Fearsome Four 582 1,495 184 0.45 $24.99 DAR Trekker Omnibus 581 581 185 0.45 $19.99 DC Sandman v2: The Dolls House 579 16,923 186 0.45 $19.95 ARA Thrilling Adventure Hour 577 577 187 0.45 $17.99 DC Arkham Asylum Anniversary Ed 574 37,626 188 0.44 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v8: Made to Suffer 567 76,971 189 0.44 $19.99 VIZ Neon Genesis Evangelion 3in1 Ed v4 566 566 190 0.43 $16.99 MAR Wolverine By Claremont and Miller 557 5,361 191 0.43 $24.99 MAR Silver Surfer Parable 556 2,256 192 0.42 $24.99 DC Justice League v2: The Villains Journey (N52) 543 10,845 193 0.42 $16.99 IMA Progeny v1 543 543 194 0.42 $24.99 MAR House of M 542 20,666 195 0.42 $19.99 DC Batman Dark Victory 538 26,062 196 0.42 $19.99 IDW Amelia Cole and the Unknown World 535 535 197 0.42 $19.99 RAN Battle Angel Alita Last Order Omnibus v2 535 535 198 0.41 $10.99 DAR Avatar Last Airbender v2: Promise Part 2 527 14,447 199 0.41 $34.99 IMA Walking Dead v1 522 30,461 200 0.41 $9.99 IMA Prophet v1: Remission 521 7,466 201 0.40 $22.99 DC Batman Earth One 519 51,990 202 0.40 $10.99 DAR Avatar Last Airbender v3: Promise Part 3 518 12,079 203 0.40 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v11: Fear the Hunters 518 67,894 204 0.40 $17.99 DC Flashpoint World of Flashpoint Batman 517 4,541 205 0.40 $16.99 DC Batman the Dark Knight v1: Knight Terrors (N52) 512 3,739 206 0.40 $19.99 DAR Mind Mgmt v1: Manager 508 2,346 207 0.39 $14.99 IMA Prophet v2: Brothers 506 3,446 208 0.39 $16.99 DC Batman and Robin v1: Born to Kill (N52) 503 11,652 209 0.39 $14.99 DC Wonder Woman v1: Blood (N52) 502 6,303 210 0.39 $14.99 DC Justice League Dark v1: In the Dark (N52) 495 5,079 211 0.39 $49.99 IDW Transformers 30th Anniversary Collection 495 495 212 0.38 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v9: Here We Remain 493 80,078 213 0.38 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v16: A Larger World 491 51,019 214 0.38 $19.99 IDW Locke and Key v2: Head Games 485 7,704 215 0.38 $16.99 BOO Damned v1 484 484 216 0.38 $14.99 DC Aquaman v1: The Trench (N52) 483 6,017 217 0.38 $14.99 DC Fairest v2: Hidden Kingdom 482 5,139 218 0.38 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v10: What We Become 482 72,083 219 0.37 $14.99 DC Green Lantern v1: Sinestro (N52) 479 5,247 220 0.37 $29.99 DC All Star Superman 475 10,687 221 0.37 $19.00 HAC Kingdom Hearts II v1 475 1,023 222 0.37 $24.99 MAR Marvel Boy 475 475 223 0.37 $29.99 DC Batman the Night of the Owls (N52) 473 11,908 224 0.37 $29.99 DC Batman Knightfall v1 472 12,883 225 0.37 $14.99 DC Batman Jekyll and Hyde 471 4,265 226 0.37 $19.99 FAN End of the F$$$Ing World 470 470 227 0.37 $29.99 IMA Spawn Origins v9 469 469 228 0.36 $14.99 DC Transmetropolitan v1: Back On the Street 463 27,923 229 0.36 $19.99 DE Red Sonja v11: Echoes of War 463 463 230 0.36 $15.99 DAR Number 13 461 461 231 0.36 $9.99 VIZ Happy Marriage v1 460 460 232 0.36 $14.99 IMA Manhattan Projects v2 459 8,819 233 0.35 $12.99 SCH Bone v1: Out Boneville 454 5,669 234 0.35 $13.99 HAC Bunny Drop v9 449 449 235 0.35 $7.99 NBM Power Rangers Megaforce v3: Panic Parade 445 445 236 0.35 $11.99 HAC Puella Magi Kazumi Magica v2: Innocent Malice 444 444 237 0.35 $13.99 ST. Sacred Blacksmith v2 444 444 238 0.34 $32.99 AVA Alan Moore Fashion Beast 442 442 239 0.34 $18.99 ST. Kanokon v2 442 442 240 0.34 $12.99 DC Batman Hush v2 439 34,412 241 0.34 $14.99 IMA Revival v2: Live Like You Mean It 439 3,818 242 0.34 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v12: Life Among Them 438 62,127 243 0.34 $19.95 AST Headsmash 433 433 244 0.34 $16.99 DC Justice League Dark v2: Books of Magic (N52) 433 3,382 245 0.34 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v15: We Find Ourselves 433 54,264 246 0.34 $14.99 MAR Deadpool v2: Dark Reign 433 12,000 247 0.34 $59.99 IMA Spawn Dark Ages Complete Coll 432 432 248 0.34 $9.99 VIZ Kimi Ni Todoke v17: From Me to You 430 430 249 0.33 $14.95 CON Over the Wall 429 429 250 0.33 $10.99 ARC Sabrina the Teenage Witch Magic Within v3 425 425 251 0.33 $19.99 DC Final Crisis 425 14,840 252 0.33 $14.99 DC Batman Turning Points 423 4,282 253 0.33 $24.99 DC Batman Incorporated v1: Demon Star (N52) 418 4,229 254 0.32 $14.99 DC Planetary v1: All Over the World and Other Stories 415 4,038 255 0.32 $19.99 MAR Dracula 412 1,138 256 0.32 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v14: No Way Out 404 55,790 257 0.31 $49.99 IDW Rip Kirby v6 401 401 258 0.31 $29.99 DC Before Watchmen Comedian Rorschach Dlx 397 4,840 259 0.31 $12.99 DC History of the DC Universe 396 14,241 260 0.31 $16.99 DC Superman Action Comics v1: Superman Men of Steel (N52) 394 394 261 0.31 $22.99 DC Flex Mentallo Man of Muscle Mystery Dlx 393 7,429 262 0.30 $19.99 DC American Vampire v1 390 12,450 263 0.30 $12.95 RAN Knights of Sidonia v4 390 390 264 0.30 $9.99 VIZ Nura Rise of the Yokai Clan v16 390 390 265 0.30 $11.99 BOO Adventure Time Original v1: Playing Fire 388 11,024 266 0.30 $12.99 DC Superman Earth One v1 388 6,951 267 0.30 $19.99 IDW Locke and Key v3: Crown of Shadows 388 6,192 268 0.30 $17.99 DAR Serenity v1: Those Left Behind 385 3,725 269 0.30 $11.99 HAC Btooom v3 385 385 270 0.30 $24.99 DC Batman a Death in the Family 383 7,669 271 0.30 $19.99 DC Sandman v3: Dream Country 380 5,873 272 0.30 $20.99 HAC Umineko When They Cry v4: Turn Golden Witch Pt 2 380 380 273 0.29 $49.99 DAR Crime Does Not Pay Archives v5 378 378 274 0.29 $14.99 DC JLA Ultramarine Corps 377 4,161 275 0.29 $14.99 IMA Fatale v3 376 5,264 276 0.29 $9.95 LER Bag of Marbles 374 374 277 0.29 $12.99 DC Fables v2: Animal Farm 372 41,459 278 0.29 $14.99 IMA Fatale v1: Death Chases Me 372 13,535 279 0.29 $9.99 VIZ Library Wars Love and War v10 372 372 280 0.29 $17.99 DC Superman Red Son 371 44,654 281 0.29 $14.99 IMA Walking Dead v13: Too Far Gone 371 58,111 282 0.29 $17.99 IDW Torpedo v4 370 370 283 0.29 $19.99 POC Judge Dredd Comp Case Files (S&S Ed) v6 369 369 284 0.29 $16.99 DC Punk Rock Jesus 368 6,113 285 0.29 $16.99 ABS Rachel Rising v1: Shadow of Death 366 2,578 286 0.29 $29.95 HUM Bad Break 366 366 287 0.29 $9.99 IMA Morning Glories v1: For a Better Future 366 17,353 288 0.28 $14.99 DC DC Universe Origins 365 3,720 289 0.28 $14.99 DC Teen Titans v1: Its Our Right to Fight (N52) 363 4,663 290 0.28 $19.99 MAR Ult Comics Spider Man By Bendis v1 362 3,823 291 0.28 $19.99 ST. Dance in Vampire Bund Omnibus v3 362 362 292 0.28 $9.99 VIZ Kamisama Kiss v13 360 360 293 0.28 $79.95 HUM What Is Above 358 358 294 0.28 $14.99 DAR Avatar Last Airbender Lost Adventures v1 357 3,690 295 0.28 $10.99 RAN No 6 v2 357 357 296 0.28 $12.95 DC Batman Anarky 356 1,027 297 0.28 $6.99 DC Bugs Bunny v1: Whats Up Doc 354 878 298 0.28 $11.99 HAC Pandora Hearts v17 353 353 299 0.27 $12.99 IMA Chew v2: International Flavor 352 24,658 300 0.27 $15.99 MAR Deadpool v3: X Marks Spot 352 4,471

