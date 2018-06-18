Marvel

WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead.

Samuel L. Jackson is like the wizard behind the storyline within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Nick Fury, he put the Avengers together and played a role in most of the films — though he is a little chapped over his lack of appearances in some of the more recent movies. And with that spot in the MCU story, it only fits that he’d be here to usher in the next face of Marvel Studios’ efforts and the person who might turn the tides in Avengers 4.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Jackson talked about how his bit part in Infinity War came around and how he might’ve been out of touch for this chapter, but he’s right there for the next one: