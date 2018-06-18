Sam Jackson Teases How Important ‘Captain Marvel’ Will Be For Marvel In ‘Avengers 4’

#Samuel L. Jackson #Captain Marvel #Brie Larson #Avengers
06.17.18 37 mins ago

Marvel

WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead.

Samuel L. Jackson is like the wizard behind the storyline within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Nick Fury, he put the Avengers together and played a role in most of the films — though he is a little chapped over his lack of appearances in some of the more recent movies. And with that spot in the MCU story, it only fits that he’d be here to usher in the next face of Marvel Studios’ efforts and the person who might turn the tides in Avengers 4.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Jackson talked about how his bit part in Infinity War came around and how he might’ve been out of touch for this chapter, but he’s right there for the next one:

“I had no idea, it came out of the blue,” says Jackson, who was asked to film the tag while making Captain Marvel in Atlanta. He claims he didn’t even realize how Fury would perish until he saw the finished film…

“Who’s really dead, and who’s really in the flaky wind of Marvel dust, I don’t know, but I do know there’s a solution that they didn’t even have to tell me, just because I know who Captain Marvel is and what all that means.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson#Captain Marvel#Brie Larson#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warBRIE LARSONCaptain MarvelSamuel L. Jackson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 2 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP