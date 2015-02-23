Sam Smith is going on tour: Is he coming to an arena near you?

It”s been a landmark past year for Sam Smith with the British singer releasing his now-Platinum debut album In the Lonely Hour, giving a memorable Saturday Night Live performance, and, most recently, collecting four GRAMMYs, including for Best New Artist, Song and Record of the Year.

Now he”ll add one more achievement to that growing list: his second arena tour.

Related: Sam Smith Says New Boyfriend Will Will Have to Be Able to ‘Polish My GRAMMYs for Me”

Following up his winter shows at venues like New York City”s Madison Square Garden and the Forum in Los Angeles, Smith will kick off his 2015 tour with a headlining set at Forecastle in Louisville, Ky., on July 17 before heading West and ending at Grand Prairie, Texas, on Aug. 17.

Sam Smith 2015 Arena Tour Dates

7/17 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

7/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Time Warner Cable Arena

7/20 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

7/21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

7/23 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

7/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/26 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival

7/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center/Cleveland State University

7/29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

7/30 – St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

8/4 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/5 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

8/7 – Squamish, BC @ Squamish Valley Music Festival

8/8 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

8/11- San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

8/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

8/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/15 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

8/17 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie